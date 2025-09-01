Mortal Kombat II was scheduled to throw its deadly punches and flying kicks on October 24, 2025. Instead, Warner Bros. hit the pause button and shoved it into May 15, 2026. That’s a full seven months later, and, of course, fans online showed their disapproval. Still, the cast and crew aren’t sulking about it. They’re leaning into the chaos. On Instagram, Mortal Kombat II‘s Johnny Cage himself, Karl Urban, addressed the backlash with a wink and a promise.

“Mortal Kombat II is now a summer movie 🔥 I guess this is what happens when your red band trailer smashes records with 107 million views in 24hrs 💥🙏🏽 The MK2 cast will be at NY Comic Con Oct 9-12. If you’re a lil bummed at the delay (apologies)… but ya might want to be in that room… Just sayin 😉💥👊🏽”, Urban wrote.

In other words, likely to be fresh footage and a big reveal waiting for fans at New York Comic Con this year.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Producer Todd Garner has been equally active on social media, defending the summer move while swatting away complaints. When one fan praised the May release slot, Garner replied: “Agree with every word of this post.” To those griping about the crowded calendar, he was blunt: “MK is a summer franchise.” And if you were worried the film still needed work, Garner set the record straight: “Movie is done. This is all about how massive the fan reaction was and how great the movie tested.”

So, no, it’s not about fixing dodgy CGI blood splatters or reshooting scenes. The decision is pure box office strategy. Deadline confirmed the studio saw the trailer’s insane numbers (107 million views in just 24 hours) and decided Mortal Kombat II belonged in the same summer arena as Toy Story 5, Scary Movie 6, Supergirl, and yes, even Disney’s big Star Wars play, The Mandalorian & Grogu, which drops a week later.

That’s risky, sure, especially considering that, in October, Mortal Kombat II would’ve had almost no competition. Now it’s squaring up against an entire lineup of heavy hitters. But Warner Bros. clearly has some big faith in the action-horror film and its scary fighter characters.

For fans, the bigger frustration has been the wait. The first film hit HBO Max and theaters on April 23, 2021, and after five years, one fan summed it up in all caps: “Absolutely UNACCEPTABLE!!!!!” Garner agreed, saying, “Hopefully after this one we never have that big of gap again between movies.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

It’s hard to stay mad when the talent keeps dropping teases. Earlier this year, Urban explained why his Johnny Cage isn’t just a Hollywood blowhard: “We start him at a very low point. His career is completely in the dumps. He has no self-confidence. He has neglected his martial arts training. And at his lowest point, he gets called up to, essentially, be a warrior that represents the Earthrealm and fight for the very future of humanity.”

That arc (washed-up actor to reluctant hero) sounds like a solid hook, and with Ed Boon himself already shouting that the finished film “nailed it,” expectations are sky high.

So yes, you’ll be waiting until May 2026 to hear Scorpion scream “Get over here!” on the big screen. But if the early buzz is anything to go by, Mortal Kombat II is stepping into the tournament with way more confidence than its predecessor.

RELATED: There’s a New Mortal Kombat Series With the Original Actors – And the Action Is Insane!