Sean Kanan was just honoured at the Martial Arts History Museum for his contributions to martial arts and Hollywood — but the actor nearly didn’t make it to the set of the film that started it all.

In the last two seasons of Cobra Kai, we saw a reformed Mike Barnes, now working at a furniture store and focusing on leaving his bullying days behind. It was a wholesome turn that turned “The Bad Boy of Karate” into a truly endearing character, and it couldn’t have happened without Sean Kanan’s heartfelt performance. Still, fans could have seen a very different take on Mike in 1989, as Kanan came dangerously close to losing his life before Karate Kid Part III made its theatrical debut.

How Sean Kanan Nearly Died Before Karate Kid 3 Even Filmed

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

In an interview with Taboo’s Comics & Kicks, the actor spoke about how he almost died before he became famous.

Kanan had been practicing martial arts for months in preparation for his role as Mike in The Karate Kid, Part III. He also insisted on doing his own stunts in the movie. Unsurprisingly, after pushing his body to the limit, the budding actor began to notice some discomfort in his upper thigh. Still, the pain wasn’t severe – yet – and Kanan pushed through to meet the production’s strict deadlines. “We’d been filming about 2 weeks and we broke for Christmas, and I was having some pretty significant pain in my upper left thigh. You know, I figured it was from all the martial arts I was doing, so I was taking a lot of aspirin,” he said in the interview.

On Christmas Day, 1988, things took a turn for the worse. “So, Christmas Day, 1988, while most people were getting ready to spend the holidays with their family, I was bleeding to death in an emergency room,” The Karate Kid star explained. Kanan passed out and was rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas. The doctors noticed that Kanan had ruptured his omentum (the layer of tissue protecting abdominal organs), and the bleeding was pooling onto his femoral artery.

To make matters worse, Kanan had been using aspirin to ease the pain, unaware that the pill was actually making his blood thinner and worsening his condition. Doctors had to operate – and they had to do it immediately. “As they were about to put me under, I looked at the doctor, and then I said, “Tell me one more thing.” I said, “Tell me you’re good.” And he goes, “Don’t worry, don’t worry.” I grabbed him. I go, “Tell me you’re good.” He goes, “I’m good,” Kanan continued.

The Brutal Ultimatum: Return in 10 Days or Lose the Role to Brandon Lee

Doctors told Kanan before he went under that there was a chance that they couldn’t save his life. “I woke up, had a 15-in wound on my abdomen, surgical staples. There was They couldn’t get me a private room, and there was a guy in the bed next to me. He died the next day, and I was like, “That’s not a good omen,” he explains in the interview.

Fortunately, the actor survived the life-threatening condition and was soon recuperating from having his abdomen cut open. Worried about the film’s production, he called the team to inform them, but he didn’t exactly get cards or warm wishes from the producers. “John Avildsen called me, and he basically said, “You got 2 weeks to come back to set, or we’re going to hire Brandon Lee.” I got pissed off.”

They gave him an ultimatum: he had to be back on set in ten days, or they would replace him with Brandon Lee, son of the legendary Bruce Lee. The heat was on, and Kanan wasn’t about to give up; this was his breakout role, and he would not miss the chance, even if he had lost 30 pounds of muscle mass from the ordeal. “I had them discharge me against medical advice,” he explained.

Sean Kanan Returned to Set With Surgical Staples Still Holding His Stomach Together

Kanan was back on set before the deadline, ready to film the final tournament scenes with Ralph Macchio. In a real show of Hollywood recklessness, the actor still had his surgical wounds for the shoot. Years later, Kanan would joke about the terrifying reality of fighting with surgical staples holding his stomach together: “It was a good thing that my karate gi was black – because if it were white, you would have seen me bleeding through it.”

In the end, Sean Kanan completed the shot flawlessly, staples still intact, and became part of the ever-growing legacy of The Karate Kid. Cobra Kai gave his character a shot at redemption, and given everything the actor sacrificed just to be on set, he earned every second of his time back in the spotlight. “At 22 years old, it revealed a part of my character that I didn’t know I had. You know, basically, when push came to shove, my back was against the wall, I chose to fight,” Kanan said proudly. “Over the years, when I’ve dealt with stuff that’s been difficult, I’m like, “Well, you know, is it as difficult as being told that you might not live? Then, you know, buck up, buttercup.”

What Is Sean Kanan Working on Now?

Image Credit: Netflix

Kanan isn’t slowing down. In April 2026, he and his wife Michele Kanan announced a multi-picture deal between their production company Flip Creative Media and UK-based sales agency High Fliers Films. The agreement covers worldwide rights to completed action film Bodyman and upcoming thriller Final Judgement — a strong signal that the man who bled through a black gi to keep his breakout role is still very much in the fight.

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