Her success in the early 2000s had us thinking that Kate Bosworth was well on her way to A-list territory. But can you name the last Hollywood blockbuster she appeared in?

Some seem to think that it was her lackluster portrayal of Lois Lane that threw a wrench in her rise to fame. And that’s not to say that she stopped acting. In fact, she’s been working consistently since 2000, with credits as recently as 2025 and more projects in the pipeline.

With Superman Returns (Rotten Tomatoes: 72%) having turned 20 this year, now’s still the perfect time to look back at Bosworth’s career, what went wrong with her Lane, and what she’s up to in 2026.

Kate Bosworth’s Early Life: How She Landed The Horse Whisperer at 14

Image Credit: Mandalay Television, Columbia TriStar Television, Lionsgate Television

Born on January 2, 1983, Kate Bosworth had a relatively ‘normal’ upbringing. She was the only child of a homemaker mother and retail executive father, whose job resulted in multiple relocations.

Throughout her childhood, Bosworth was obsessed with all things equestrian. So it must have been a dream come true when she landed the role of Judith in The Horse Whisperer (1998). She didn’t have any professional acting experience, and won the part by attending an open audition.

2000 was a busy year for Bosworth, who had a main role on Young Americans, a minor part in Remember the Titans, and a lead in The Newcomers.

Next came the character that she’s probably best known for — Anne Marie Chadwick in Blue Crush (2002) (Rotten Tomatoes: 61%) . The movie grossed over $51 million at the box office, nearly doubling its original $30 million budget.

Why Kate Bosworth’s Lois Lane Didn’t Land in Superman Returns

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

One of the most common criticisms touches on the fact that she was too young to be playing Lane (who is an award-winning journalist and mother to a 5-year-old). And in 2017, Bosworth herself agreed, telling the Sydney Morning Herald , “I was just a kid. I don’t know how interesting I was at 22, or how interesting any 22-year-old is!”

So why was she cast in the first place? Director Bryan Singer came to a screening of Beyond the Sea and asked Kevin Spacey what she was like to work with. After hearing Spacey’s glowing remarks, Singer became set on the idea of casting her. Bosworth later recalled that Singer saw the film a few times before she screen-tested opposite Brandon Routh.

Other issues critics pointed to included Bosworth’s lack of on-screen chemistry with co-star Brandon Routh, her soft-spoken delivery, and not enough ‘bite’.

Overall, plenty of fans and some critics argue that this was more of a casting/writing issue than an objectively bad performance by Bosworth.

RELATED: Superman Returns Turns 20: The Cancelled Sequel Would Have Ended With the Most Heartbreaking Scene in DC History

Kate Bosworth’s Movies After Superman Returns: What She Did Next

Image Credit: Capstone Studios, Gramercy Park Media, Source Management + Production, Tea Shop Productions, Magnetic Labs, Sugar Studios LA, Jaguar Bite

Don’t make the mistake that her performance in Superman Returns ruined Bosworth’s career. Once she wrapped up with Lois Lane, she kept herself busy with:

21 (2008)

Little Birds (2011)

Life Happens (2011)

Big Sur (2013)

Still Alice (2014)

Heist (2015)

The Domestics (2018)

Force of Nature (2020)

And those are just a handful of her acting credits. More recently, she’s added producing to her repertoire and has production credits on Nona (2018), The I-Land (2019), and Coyotes (2025) to name a few.

What Is Kate Bosworth Doing Now? Her Producing Career, Family and 2026 Projects

Whether or not Bosworth’s acting career peaked 20 years ago will depend on how you define success.

Yes, she was considered an ‘it girl’ after her surfer-girl role in Blue Crush and countless millennials had her poster up on their bedroom walls.

While she no longer has that level of cultural relevancy, she’s still considered a very successful actress. The major difference is that most of her roles came from independent projects and genre films rather than big Hollywood hits.

And she’s more than an actress too. In 2020, she launched her own website that sells beauty products, shares recipes, and revisits some of her best-known roles.

When she’s not acting, the 43-year-old spends her time modeling, working out, meditating, and hanging out with her husband Justin Long . In July 2025, the couple welcomed a daughter via surrogacy.

As for upcoming projects, she’s set to appear in the upcoming legal thriller Broken Ones and horror-thriller Carrier , which was announced back in 2022 and still has no release date.

While no one is begging for her to play Lois Lane again, fans would love to see her in a sequel to Blue Crush. And when PEOPLE asked if she’d be on board for a reboot, Bosworth said, “That would be a dream.” She has repeated that interest since, including during a virtual reunion with co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake in 2020 .

RELATED: 20 Years Later, Superman Returns’ Editor Just Revealed The Film’s Kryptonite — And It Wasn’t Brandon Routh

Superman Returns is streaming on HBO Max . It’s also available to rent or buy digitally.