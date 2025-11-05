Appearing on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, Jennifer Lawrence casually dropped a huge surprise that got Muppet fans super excited: “I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie.”

And yes, she confirmed Cole Escola, the Tony Award–winning mastermind behind Oh, Mary!, is writing the screenplay. That’s right, the person who turned Mary Todd Lincoln into a camp icon is now tackling Jim Henson’s most dramatic creation.

When Rogers and Yang asked if she and Stone would appear in the film, Lawrence laughed, “I think so… We have to.” She didn’t reveal much else, but let’s be real—when Jennifer Lawrence says she’s doing a Miss Piggy movie with Emma Stone, we all line up for tickets.

Miss Piggy, of course, needs no introduction. She’s the glamorous, karate-chopping diva of The Muppets, once brought to life by Frank Oz. She’s flirted with Hollywood royalty (mostly Kermit), strutted across red carpets, and proven again and again that she’s the real leading lady of the felt world. But it’s been a while since her last big-screen moment. That was 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted, which followed the nostalgia-heavy 2011 comeback The Muppets. Frankly, it’s about time she returned to claim her spotlight.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

As for Escola, they’re known for writing sharp, chaotic comedy on The Other Two, At Home with Amy Sedaris, and Ziwe. A Miss Piggy script from Escola almost guarantees the perfect mix of absurdity and heart. Earlier this year, they even joked on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast about wanting Miss Piggy to play Mary Todd Lincoln. Maybe this project is that dream come true.

Lawrence, meanwhile, is riding high again after her critically acclaimed Die My Love and is about to shoot Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night. Stone, fresh off another awards sweep for Poor Things, teased having “two mysterious projects” in the works for next year. So, yes, this bizarre, glitter-covered team-up might actually happen.

When Lawrence mentioned she was originally supposed to play Mary in Oh, Mary! but couldn’t make it work, you could sense the regret. Maybe this Miss Piggy project is her way of righting that wrong. Of course, scheduling will be tricky. Piggy’s currently busy starring in Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway.

Yang and Rogers also couldn’t resist asking about those Death Becomes Her reboot rumors. Lawrence dismissed them, saying, “No, that was just like fan casting. It would be great. I would love to. I mean, I would be there.”

Between Lawrence’s self-deprecating charm and Stone’s comedic timing, this Miss Piggy movie might be the most exciting Muppets outing in years. And we’re totally here for it.

