Nicknamed ‘Terminatrix’, Loken earned international fame and two Saturn Award nominations for her portrayal of T-X in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. But that was more than 20 years ago now, so what has she been doing since then? And with James Cameron now writing a new Terminator film, the franchise’s first female villain is worth another look.

Back in the early 2000s, Kristanna Loken reportedly beat out thousands of other actresses for the coveted role of T-X. Even though the third installment of the Terminator franchise was met with mixed -to-positive reviews [Rotten Tomatoes: 70% critics, 46% audience ], Loken’s menacing performance was generally praised as one of the highlights.

RELATED: Schwarzenegger Said the Terminator Sequels Sucked — Now Cameron Is Making One Without Him

After that, she went on to appear in BloodRayne (2005) and Lime Salted Love (2006) among other titles — and even started her own production company in 2013.

But how did Loken get her start in Hollywood as a ‘normal’ teenager from a small town in Columbia County? And what were some of her other career-defining roles?

Kristanna Loken’s Early Life: From a Columbia County Apple Farm to As the World Turns

Born on October 8, 1979, Kristanna Loken grew up on her parents’ apple farm (Love Apple Farm in Ghent, which closed in 2023) in Upstate New York. Her mother was a former model and encouraged Kristanna to get into modeling as a teen.

In 1994, Loken made her acting debut as Dani Andropoulos (the third actress to play the part) on CBS’s As the World Turns.

Kristanna Loken’s Early Roles: From Boy Meets World to Mortal Kombat: Conquest

Image Credit: ABC, Michael Jacobs Productions, Touchstone Television

After As the World Turns, Loken began landing guest spots on TV shows like Boy Meets World (1996-1998), Unhappily Ever After (1996-1997), and Law & Order (1996).

She then moved onto genre work, starring as Taja in Mortal Kombat: Conquest (1998-1999) before appearing in Gangland (2001) and Air Panic (2001).

How Kristanna Loken Won the Role of T-X in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Image Credit: Warner Bros., Columbia Pictures, Intermedia Films, IMF Internationale Medien und Film 3 & Produktions, C2 Pictures, Mostow/Lieberman Productions

Up until this point in Loken’s career, she’d seen her deep voice and statuesque 5’11” frame as setbacks. But for the role of T-X, these features were perfect.

Even then, Loken had to fight hard to win the role, going through a gruelling eight rounds of auditions before getting the good news.

To prepare for her portrayal of T-X, she put on 15 pounds of muscle (she was going to have to kick Arnold Schwarzenegger’s butt after all). She also learned Krav Maga and worked with a mime coach to learn more about body language and facial expressions.

And it paid off, she is still remembered for her gritty performance and dedication to the franchise. The role earned her Saturn Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress and the Cinescape Genre Face of the Future award.

What Did Kristanna Loken Do After Terminator 3? Her Movies and TV Shows Since 2003

Image Credit: Czar Pictures, Hollywood Storm

While T-X is widely considered her ‘best’ role, Loken went on to appear in dozens of other TV and film projects, including:

BloodRayne (2005)

Lime Salted Love (2006)

Painkiller Jane (2007)

The L Word (2007-2008)

The Legend of Awesomest Maximus (2011)

Bounty Killer (2013)

Mercenaries (2014)

Lethal Weapon (2017)

RELATED: The One Thing That Could Revive the Terminator Franchise Instantly

Kristanna Loken as a Producer: Loken Mann Productions and Trio Entertainment

Kristanna Loken started racking up production credits as early as 2013, with Mrs. Sweeney.

Currently, she manages her filmmaking ventures primarily through Loken Mann Productions , which recently expanded its collaborative reach by partnering with Trio Entertainment. Vice & Virtue (2026) is one of its most recent projects, in which Loken stars as Darla and is credited as a producer.

What Is Kristanna Loken Doing in 2026? D.O.P.E. Unit, Dark Reckoning and Saint Logan

In 2026, Loken appeared in D.O.P.E. Unit, ALLBLK’s eight-episode crime drama , as Deputy Commissioner Yara Parker. She also starred as Dr. Alex Waldan in the survival thriller Dark Reckoning (June 2026).

On October 8, 2026, Loken turned 47 years old. In her celebratory Instagram post , she wrote: “Thanks to all of you for your support of my career through the years.”

When she’s not on set, she’s hanging out with longtime partner Jonathan Bates, and their son Thor (who was born in 2016). Loken also frequents the convention circuit , enjoys horseback riding, and spends time traveling in Europe.

In an interview with Still Here Hollywood , Loken speaks about her future as an actress and how people are going to discover a different side to her in her new work.

As far as upcoming projects go, fans can look forward to seeing Loken star in the sci-fi thriller Saint Logan (no official release date as of yet), which was slated to begin filming in Columbia County on October 12 under director Steven Bonds .

Where to watch: Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines is available to rent or buy digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play, and was recently listed as a free, ad-supported stream on Tubi in the US.