Michael Mann has quietly recut Miami Vice, and the timing could not be more intriguing. Just as Universal is gearing up to hand over the franchise to a new generation, Mann is sneaking back into the editing bay to take care of some unfinished business.

So, audiences can look forward to two Miami Vices:

Mann’s “Director’s Final Cut”: Set to premiere at Beyond Fest on October 3, 2026

A brand-new reboot titled Miami Vice ‘85, originally scheduled for theatrical release on August 6, 2027 — now pushed back to May 19, 2028 after a Universal release-calendar swap with The Mummy 4

We don’t think that’s a mere coincidence. More on that later. For now, here’s what we actually know about the cut.

What We Know…And What We Don’t Know

Image Credit: Universal Pictures, Forward Pass, Motion Picture ETA Produktions

What’s missing from the headlines is almost as interesting as what’s being announced. Official runtime? Nope (although there are 3-hour rumors floating around). A statement from Mann explaining why he decided to do this? Also nope. Perhaps the mystery is part of the marketing ploy…

The only confirmed details are:

The film is titled Miami Vice: Director’s Final Cut

It’s a new 4K restoration

It world premieres at Beyond Fest on October 3, with Mann attending in person

Not the First Alternate Cut…

What’s odd is that Mann has already put out an alternate cut. In December 2006, a few months after the film’s release, Mann gave us the“Unrated Director’s Edition”, which added a full 8 minutes to the original and was described as a revision.

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A Search for Closure?

By now, most cinephiles know about the drama surrounding the movie’s final scene. Jamie Foxx’s off-set demands and reports of nearby gunfire brought filming to a halt, torching Mann’s plans for the finale. Countless times, Mann has admitted to the film ‘not having a proper ending’ — something that has obviously given him sleepless nights.

Calling this one the “Final” cut implies we’ll be receiving something more definitive this time around. But 20 years later, is it going to be a case of ‘too little, too late?’

Where the Miami Vice ‘85 Reboot Stands Now

Mann isn’t involved in the reboot at all. Original creator Anthony Yerkovich is back in the writers’ room, but this is someone else’s Vice now.

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The coincidence we teased earlier? Yeah, it’s hard not to read between the lines and view this as a director who is trying to get the last word before this franchise moves on without him.

With that being said, if there is anyone who deserves to revisit Miami Vice one last time, it’s Mann. A respected creative force and a giant of modern crime cinema, perhaps he’s going to give us the ending we’ve all been waiting for?

You can stream or rent Miami Vice (2006) on Prime Video now.