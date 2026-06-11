Twenty-one years after The Girl Next Door made Elisha Cuthbert a household name — the film celebrated its anniversary in April 2004 — the actress has made one of the best comebacks in recent memory. On June 10, 2026, Every Year After launched on Prime Video, and it’s already a top 10 hit. Cuthbert is at the center of the series, stepping back into the spotlight after a deliberate four-year break from the industry. The timing couldn’t feel more intentional.

Hollywood has a nasty tendency to discard its “It Girls” the moment they turn 30. For Elisha Cuthbert, rising to international stardom with The Girl Next Door was just the beginning of a fascinating career that demanded constant reinvention at her own pace. From a teenage idol to a comedy star, Elisha Cuthbert has defied expectations at every turn.

Still, considering her impressive output in the early 2000s, Cuthbert seemingly took a step back in the following decade to focus on more meaningful roles. If you ever wondered what happened to the ultimate girl next door of the 2000s, here’s what Elisha Cuthbert’s career looked like after starring in the movie that elevated her career to new heights.

Who Is Elisha Cuthbert? Her Career Before The Girl Next Door

Image Credit: Nickelodeon

While most international fans met Cuthbert through her work in the mid-2000s, Canadian kids might have first seen Elisha on Popular Mechanics for Kids back in 1998. The show is notorious for introducing her and Jay Baruchel to a larger audience. And speaking of Canadian shows, Cuthbert also became part of the main cast of the popular kids’ horror anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark?

After earning some mainstream recognition playing Kim Bauer in 24 and appearing in movies like Love Actually and Old School, Cuthbert was ready to play the role that would redefine her career for years to come.

Why The Girl Next Door Became a Cult Classic

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

What looked like your average mid-2000s, American Pie-inspired comedy was actually a very clever exercise in subversion, hiding a rather touching love story beneath its many twists and turns. The Girl Next Door became an overnight sensation, becoming increasingly more beloved the more we compare it with similar movies from its time.

Instead of becoming just another seasonal bombshell, Cuthbert actively pursued more challenging roles that defied the expectations of fans – and critics. Movies like The Quiet (which she also co-produced) helped her achieve a balanced output, while flicks such as House of Wax secured her position in pop culture.

How Happy Endings Proved Elisha Cuthbert Was Always a Comedy Star

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Cuthbert had always been tied to comedy in one way or another, but Happy Endings truly proved she had an innate talent to make people laugh. The show became one of the most beloved ABC comedies of the 2011 season, following the tried-and-true formula of a dysfunctional group of friends navigating their quirky lives.

Cuthbert played Alex, a bubbly boutique owner who starts the show escaping from her own wedding. The experience of working on a popular sitcom – which many fans agree was needlessly cancelled – clearly inspired Cuthbert to flex her comedy chops. In 2016, she joined the cast of Netflix’s The Ranch alongside Ashton Kutcher, introducing her to a whole new generation of fans, and to the world of streaming as a whole.

Elisha Cuthbert’s Return: Every Year After and Why She Took 4 Years Off

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Now 43, Cuthbert has entered the most intentional phase of her career. She stepped away from the industry for four years to be present for her two young children with husband Dion Phaneuf — a deliberate choice she has been open about. “Those first four years are — they go by so quickly,” she told PEOPLE. “It felt important to me, and just felt right.”

Her return vehicle is Every Year After, Prime Video’s adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel, which launched globally days after its Tribeca Festival premiere. Cuthbert plays Sue Florek, a warm single mother whose death at the start of the series sets the entire story in motion. It’s a role that exists almost entirely in flashback, yet she remains the emotional heart of the show throughout.

What’s Next for Elisha Cuthbert After Every Year After?

What Elisha Cuthbert’s career ultimately looks like is a story about refusing to be defined by a single moment. The girl next door became a scream queen, a comedy MVP, a streaming staple, and now a powerful dramatic anchor on one of Prime Video’s biggest 2026 releases. She’s back, and on the 21st anniversary of the film that launched her, the timing is perfect.

Every Year After is currently on Amazon Prime Video’s top 10.

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