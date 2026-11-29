Dozens of incredible actors died in 2026, leaving behind powerful performances, memories, and legacies.

2026 has already delivered some heartbreaking losses, as Hollywood says goodbye to a number of beloved actors whose unforgettable performances helped shape film and television history. Here are 34 of them, listed in order of date of death where possible. Let’s take a moment to remember them.

Chuck Norris (March 19): Action Icon and Walker, Texas Ranger Star

Image Credit: CBS

Martial artist and action star Chuck Norris (born Carlos Ray Norris) died March 19, 2026, at 86 years old. Through the ’80s and ’90s, his films (like Missing in Action [19% on Rotten Tomatoes ] and Delta Force) turned him into a Hollywood superstar. Then he turned to TV with Walker, Texas Ranger (1993–2001), which ran for 203 episodes before it ended. Of course, when he stopped starring in films, the internet turned to Chuck Norris jokes, which painted him as a force of nature.

Valerie Perrine (March 23): Superman Co-Star and Oscar Nominee

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Valerie Perrine died on March 23, 2026, in Beverly Hills at 82, after living with Parkinson’s disease since 2015. While most superhero fans will remember her as Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor’s assistant in Superman (1978) [87% on Rotten Tomatoes ], Perrine also starred in plenty of other popular films, including Lenny (1974), where she starred opposite Dustin Hoffman and earned her Oscar nomination for her role as Honey Bruce.

Carrie Anne Fleming (February 26): Supernatural and iZombie Actress

Image Credit: The CW

Supernatural or iZombie fans will remember Carrie Anne Fleming. She passed away on February 26, 2026, at 51 after battling cancer. Her IMDb page shows she had roles in Stargate SG-1, Smallville, The L Word, Good Luck Chuck [Good Luck Chuck on Rotten Tomatoes ], 14 Hours, and Heart of Clay.

Matt Clark (March 15): Western Character Actor of The Outlaw Josey Wales

Matt Clark was most famous for his Western roles, including parts in In the Heat of the Night and The Outlaw Josey Wales [The Outlaw Josey Wales on Rotten Tomatoes ]. He died on March 15, 2026, in Austin, Texas, aged 89, after surgery complications. Clark also showed up in TV roles for Bonanza, Magnum, P.I., and Walker, Texas Ranger.

James Van Der Beek (February 11): Dawson’s Creek Star Dies at 48

From 1998 to 2003, James Van Der Beek played Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek [Dawson’s Creek on Rotten Tomatoes ]. It was a role that would define him for the rest of his life. In 2023, he learned he had stage 3 colorectal cancer. He died on February 11, 2026, at 48. For more on his career beyond the show, read James Van Der Beek’s best show wasn’t Dawson’s Creek.

Nicholas Brendon (March 20): Xander Harris of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image Credit: The WB

Nicholas Brendon died on March 20, 2026, at 54. Buffy the Vampire Slayer [Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Rotten Tomatoes ] mourned him. He was Xander Harris, the guy who cracked jokes while everyone else saved the world.

James Tolkan (March 26): Top Gun and Back to the Future Actor

James Tolkan shouted orders at Tom Cruise in Top Gun [59% on Rotten Tomatoes ] and terrorized teens as Strickland in Back to the Future. He died on March 26, 2026, at 94 in Saranac Lake, New York. “I loved this man,” said actress Lea Thompson in a tribute.

Sidney Kibrick (January 3): Woim From Our Gang

To anyone who grew up on Our Gang shorts, Sidney Henry Kibrick will always be Woim. As a young boy, he got spotted by an agent while out watching a movie. Over the years, he attended reunions and stayed close to his co-stars.

He died in Northridge, California, at 97. He was the last surviving original principal cast member of Our Gang.

T.K. Carter (January 9): Nauls in John Carpenter’s The Thing

Thomas Kent “T.K.” Carter started in comedy at a young age. He did stand-up at 12. Horror fans will probably remember him as Nauls in The Thing [The Thing on Rotten Tomatoes ]. Others might remember him from Punky Brewster. He died at 69.

Charles C. Stevenson Jr. (January 19): Veteran of 115 Screen Credits

Image Credit: NBC

Charles C. Stevenson Jr.’s first TV credit came in a 1982 episode of Voyagers! Over the years he managed to get 115 screen credits across Dynasty, L.A. Law, Cheers, The West Wing, Will & Grace [Will & Grace on Rotten Tomatoes ], Six Feet Under, and Scandal. “In his own words, his job was ‘marrying or burying people,’” his son Scott said referring to the fact that his dad often played characters in a suit.

Stevenson died of natural causes on January 19 in Camarillo, California. He was 95.

Floyd Vivino (January 22): Cult TV Host of The Uncle Floyd Show

Image Credit: YouTube / Barry Rubinow

If you grew up in the Northeast with a TV that pulled in weird UHF channels, you probably watched Floyd “Uncle Floyd” Vivino. In 1974, he launched The Uncle Floyd Show, mixing piano, puppets, sketches, and that checkered jacket with the clashing porkpie hat.

He died on January 22, 2026, at 74, after years of health problems.

Yvonne Lime (January 23): Father Knows Best Actress and Childhelp Co-Founder

Image Credit: Yvonne Lime

Yvonne Glee Lime Fedderson appeared in The Rainmaker, I Was a Teenage Werewolf [I Was a Teenage Werewolf on Rotten Tomatoes ], Father Knows Best and The Andy Griffith Show. She died January 23, 2026, at 90.

John Stamos wrote on Instagram, “Her smile, her warmth, and her fierce unwavering dedication to protecting children left an imprint on my heart and on the world. Through Childhelp, she helped save and protect millions of children who never would have had a voice without her. That is not just a legacy, it is a living miracle.”

Alexis Ortega (January 24): Spanish Voice of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Image Credit: Instagram / ortegalexis

Alexis Ortega, the Mexican voice actor who brought Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to life for Latin American audiences, has died at 38. Ortega also voiced Tadashi Hamada in Big Hero 6 [Big Hero 6 on Rotten Tomatoes ], worked on the Spanish dubs of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Finding Dory, and Cars 3, and even stepped in for MrBeast content adapted for Spanish-speaking viewers.

Catherine O’Hara (January 30): Home Alone, Beetlejuice and Schitt’s Creek Star

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Comedy lost one of its sharpest minds on January 30, 2026. Catherine O’Hara, 71, died at her Los Angeles home after a pulmonary embolism following a battle with rectal cancer. From Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice [83% on Rotten Tomatoes ] to Kate McCallister in Home Alone, from Christopher Guest mockumentaries with Eugene Levy to Moira Rose’s wigs on Schitt’s Creek, she was a legend. She reprised Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 2024.

Demond Wilson (January 30): Lamont of Sanford and Son

Image Credit: NBC

Demond Wilson, the man who kept his cool while everyone else lost theirs on Sanford and Son [Sanford and Son on Rotten Tomatoes ], has died at 79. He passed away on January 30, 2026, at his home in Palm Springs, California, from complications related to prostate cancer.

Blake Garrett (February 8): Child Star of How to Eat Fried Worms

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Blake Garrett, the former child actor you probably remember from How to Eat Fried Worms [How to Eat Fried Worms on Rotten Tomatoes ], has died at 33. His mom, Carol, confirmed to TMZ that he passed away just days after undergoing emergency surgery in Oklahoma.

Tom Noonan (February 14): Manhunter Villain and Frankenstein in The Monster Squad

Image Credit: IMDB

Tom Noonan died on February 14, 2026, aged 74. The 6’6” actor terrified audiences as Francis Dollarhyde in Michael Mann’s Manhunter [Manhunter on Rotten Tomatoes ] and broke hearts as Frankenstein in The Monster Squad.

Robert Duvall (February 15): The Godfather and Apocalypse Now Legend

Image Credit: IMDb

Robert Duvall died at 95. From Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) to Tom Hagen in The Godfather [97% on Rotten Tomatoes ] and Lt. Col. Kilgore’s “I love the smell of napalm in the morning” in Apocalypse Now, he was a legend.

Eric Dane (February 19): ‘McSteamy’ of Grey’s Anatomy Dies at 53

Image Credit: ABC

On February 19, 2026, Eric Dane died at 53 from ALS complications. Best known for his role as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy [Grey’s Anatomy on Rotten Tomatoes ], he was remembered by fans and his co-stars. “He was the funniest man,” said Patrick Dempsey. His wife, Rebecca Gayheart, cared for him through his ALS battle.

Robert Carradine (February 23): Lewis Skolnick of Revenge of the Nerds

Image Credit: Disney Channel

Robert Carradine has died at 71. Most knew him as Lewis Skolnick in 1984’s Revenge of the Nerds [70% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. He also played the father on Lizzie McGuire. Hilary Duff wrote, “My heart aches for him.” Read her full tribute to Carradine.

Annabel Schofield (February 28): Model, Dallas Actress and Producer

Image Credit: IMDB

Annabel Schofield began her career as a model and then switched to acting in 1988. She appeared on Dallas [Dallas on Rotten Tomatoes ], then began producing films like The Brothers Grimm. She died February 28, 2026, aged 62.

Alex Duong (March 28): Blue Bloods Guest Star and Comedian

Image Credit: Instagram / dapperduong

Although most people remember him as a comedian, Alex Duong appeared on Blue Bloods [Blue Bloods on Rotten Tomatoes ] as Sonny Le, a gang leader. In early 2025, doctors found a tumor pressing his optic nerve. Septic shock claimed his life on March 28, 2026, aged 42.

Donald Gibb (May 12): Ogre in Revenge of the Nerds Dies at 71

Image Credit: The Cannon Group, Warner Bros. Pictures

Standing at an impressive 6’4”, Donald Gibb brought plenty of imposing cult characters to life — including Ray Jackson from Bloodsport (1988) [48% on Rotten Tomatoes ] and ‘Ogre’ from Revenge of the Nerds (1984). He passed away at 71 years old on May 12, 2026, due to throat cancer complications.

Grizz Chapman (May 22): 30 Rock Star Dies at 52

Image Credit: Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Universal Television

Born Mack D. Chapman, Grizz Chapman is remembered for his character of the same name on the hit show 30 Rock [30 Rock on Rotten Tomatoes ]. On May 22, 2026, the 52-year-old actor died after a long battle with kidney disease.

Anthony Head (June 5): Giles of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Dies at 72

Image Credit: Fox

Best known for playing librarian Rupert Giles on all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003) [Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Rotten Tomatoes ], Anthony Head had a long and successful career in American television. He kept working well into his 60s. On June 5, 2026, Anthony Head died at 72 due to pneumonia complications. You can also catch him in the short-lived Fox series VR.5.

Daveigh Chase (June 16): Samara in The Ring and Lilo in Lilo & Stitch

Image Credit: Dreamworks Pictures

Daveigh Chase skyrocketed to mainstream fame in 2002, when she played Samara Morgan in The Ring [72% on Rotten Tomatoes ] and voiced Lilo in Lilo & Stitch [85% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. She died on June 16, 2026, at the age of 35. Her autopsy report listed her cause of death as AIDS, with chronic polysubstance use also contributing to the deterioration of her health. Read our original report on her death.

Sam Neill (July 13): Jurassic Park’s Dr. Alan Grant Dies at 78

Image Credit: Lionsgate

You probably remember Sam Neill for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise [93% on Rotten Tomatoes for the original ]. His Hollywood career spanned over five decades, with the New Zealander receiving plenty of awards, nominations, and accolades. On July 13, 2026, he passed away from pneumonia at the age of 78.

Hayden Panettiere (August 16): Heroes Star Dies at 36

Image Credit: NBC

Hayden Panettiere started out as a child star, appearing in commercials as a baby. She became a household name when she starred in NBC’s sci-fi drama Heroes [Heroes on Rotten Tomatoes ]. During the early 2000s, her face was everywhere. On August 16, 2026, she died from an accidental overdose at 36 years old. In her memoir, she had described a brush with death.

Tim Curry (August 25): Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Tim Curry ’s incredible performance as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) [81% on Rotten Tomatoes ] made him an instant pop-culture icon. Throughout his career, he received several major industry nominations and honors, including three Tony nominations, a Grammy nomination, and a Daytime Emmy win. At 80 years old, Curry died of coronary artery disease on August 25, 2026. Don’t miss his funniest performance, in Clue.

Eva Marie Saint (October 6): Oscar Winner of On the Waterfront Dies at 102

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

At 102 years old, Eva Marie Saint died from cardiopulmonary arrest on October 6, 2026. She held an Academy Award for her film debut in On the Waterfront (1954) and went on to star in classics like Hitchcock’s North by Northwest (1959) [97% on Rotten Tomatoes ].

RJ Mitte (October 12): Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr. Dies at 34

Image Credit: AMC

RJ Mitte was a much-loved American actor, best known for his role as Walter White Jr. in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad [Breaking Bad on Rotten Tomatoes ]. He lived with cerebral palsy and underwent extensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy during his childhood. On October 12, 2026, at the age of 34, he was found dead in Brownsville, Texas. His death was reportedly a suicide, according to TMZ and a county official.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 (the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) in the US.

Richard Riehle (October 15): Office Space Actor With 400+ Credits Dies at 78

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

With more than 400 acting credits under the belt and a handful of noteworthy awards to his name, Richard Riehle was a much-celebrated actor who kept working well into his 70s. You may recognize him for his roles in Office Space (1999) [82% on Rotten Tomatoes ] and Grounded for Life (2001–2005). On October 15, 2026, he passed away from a stroke (complicated by oropharyngeal cancer) at the age of 78.

Tom Skerritt (October 21): Alien, Top Gun and Steel Magnolias Actor Dies at 93

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

At 93, American actor Tom Skerritt passed away from natural causes on October 21, 2026. According to IMDb , he has over 170 credits, with some of his best-known roles including Alien (1979) [93% on Rotten Tomatoes ], Top Gun (1986), and Steel Magnolias (1989).

Patrick Stewart (October 28): Captain Picard and Professor X Dies at 86

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

With a career spanning over 60 years, Patrick Stewart became known for a number of iconic roles — including Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men [81% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. After a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, Stewart died on October 28, 2026, from cardiopulmonary arrest . He was 86 years old.