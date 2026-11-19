Best known for playing Number Six on Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009) [Rotten Tomatoes: 94% ] and Charlotte Richards and ‘Mom’ on Lucifer (2016-2021), Tricia Helfer has kept busy with a consistent stream of other credits. Her latest credits include a Battlestar Galactica reunion in Prime Video’s Carrie and a role as Anna’s older sister in USA Network’s Anna Pigeon, which has already been renewed for a second season . But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Over the years, Helfer has experienced her fair share of health challenges — including chronic back pain, spinal surgery, and even heavy metal poisoning.

Let’s take a look at how she went from a rural farm girl to a Canadian supermodel and Hollywood actress who’s still stealing scenes in her 50s.

Tricia Helfer’s Early Life: From an Alberta Grain Farm to Ford’s Supermodel of the World

Born on April 11, 1974, Tricia Helfer was raised on her parents’ grain farm in Alberta, Canada. She grew up driving tractors, fixing machinery, and excelling in school sports. Helfer had no ambitions of becoming an actress or model, and had planned to study animal psychology at university.

However, all that changed for Helfer when she was discovered by a modeling agency scout at 17, while standing in line at a movie theater. In 1992, she moved to New York City to give modeling a shot before taking up college. But after winning Ford Models’ Supermodel of the World contest, she embarked on a highly successful modeling career instead.

Tricia Helfer’s First Acting Roles: From Jeremiah and CSI to White Rush

Image Credit: American World Pictures (AWP)

In 2002, Helfer moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Some of her first roles include Sarah on Jeremiah (2002), a guest spot on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2002), and Eva in the indie film White Rush (2003).

Tricia Helfer’s Battlestar Galactica Role: How Number Six Made Her a Sci-Fi Star

Image Credit: David Eick Productions, R&D TV, Universal Television, Universal Media Studios, UCP

Rather than playing a single character, Helfer had to navigate multiple versions of Number Six throughout all four seasons of the show. Her layered and in-depth performance earned her a Leo Award in 2006 for Best Lead Performance by a Female in a Dramatic Series, for the episode “Pegasus”.

And there was a bit of hair drama… After relentlessly bleaching Helfer’s hair for the role, stylists found that it was falling out in chunks in Season 2. Only then did producers allow her to begin wearing wigs.

Tricia Helfer’s Back Surgery and Life After Battlestar Galactica: Lucifer, Suits and a Second Health Scare

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television, DC Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Vertigo

Despite suffering chronic back pain stemming from childhood scoliosis and later injuries, Helfer underwent invasive back surgery after Battlestar Galactica filming wrapped up. In December 2009, she had four artificial discs implanted in her spine, two in her neck and two in her lower back.

Years later, on the show Lucifer (one of her best known credits), Helfer asked directors to have her character stabbed in the abdomen so she could incorporate her real-life incision scar. Other projects from the 2010s include Killer Women (2014), Ascension (2014), and Suits (2015-2016).

But her health battles weren’t yet over. In 2018, Helfer put in hair extensions with metal clips that eventually led to heavy metal poisoning . She experienced a range of nasty symptoms, including nausea, scalp tenderness, and shortness of breath. It took about 15 rounds of IV chelation therapy to flush the lead from her body.

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What Is Tricia Helfer Doing Now? Anna Pigeon, Carrie, OnlyFans and More

In a 2026 interview with PEOPLE Magazine , Helfer stated, “I’m just happy to continue working on great projects and keep moving forward.” And that’s exactly what she’s been doing.

Some of her most recent acting credits include Molly Pigeon (the main character’s older sister) in Anna Pigeon (2026) [Rotten Tomatoes: 56% ] and ‘Yet Another Parent’ in the television adaptation of Carrie (2026). She also voiced Mila across six episodes of the animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2025). Anna Pigeon, based on Nevada Barr’s novels, wrapped its 10-episode first season on October 9. Her Carrie part is a single line at a school assembly, but it doubles as a Battlestar Galactica reunion with Katee Sackhoff, Tahmoh Penikett, Michael Trucco, Aaron Douglas and Rekha Sharma .

In April 2026, Helfer soft-launched her OnlyFans account , offering a mix of professional photos, selfies, and livestream Q&As, with a portion of proceeds going to animal charities. Her bio says she’s done worrying about what she should and shouldn’t do and is now “ready to just be me.” She has told PEOPLE she’s tired of being told what to do, wants to be the one in control, and enjoys shocking people a little. Helfer isn’t the only actress in her late 40s or 50s who’s recently joined the platform, with others including Denise Richards, Jaime Pressly and Carmen Electra.

Helfer doesn’t have any children and since her divorce from Jonathan Marshall was finalized in 2019, she’s remained publicly single. In her free time, Helfer embraces an ‘outdoorsy’ lifestyle filled with gardening, hanging out with her pets, including goats, and riding motorcycles.

As for upcoming roles, we look forward to seeing the actress in Erica Orofino’s erotic body horror Devour , in which Helfer plays the lead — a former professional figure skater named Luisa who becomes dangerously fixated on her daughter’s friend. No release date has been announced yet.

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Where to watch: Anna Pigeon aired Fridays on USA Network and is streaming on live-TV services such as YouTube TV . Carrie is streaming on Prime Video. Battlestar Galactica is available to stream . Devour has no release date or streaming home yet.