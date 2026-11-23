From “modelling” posters to magazine covers, Carmen Electra rocked the ‘90s. Her unique edge and undeniably amazing looks earned her some truly iconic roles. Even her name on its own became a popular brand in the ‘90s, a decade defined by its colorful (if edgy) pop culture.

A small-town girl discovered by rock royalty, Electra’s own real story deserves all the Hollywood glam it can get. Let’s take a look back at how “Tara” became Carmen, how her looks captivated a generation, and how she’s managed to keep being an idol on her own terms.

How Prince Gave Tara Patrick the Name Carmen Electra

Electra is one of the most complete entertainers in the industry. She started as a dancer and quickly pivoted towards singing, and she did so in the best way possible. In 1991, after moving from Ohio to Minneapolis, Minnesota, she met the one and only Prince, who immediately noticed something about her: her name.

The icon we know as Carmen Electra was born Tara Leigh Patrick, but Prince, captivated by her face, told her, “You’re not a Tara. You’re not Tara. You’re Carmen.” For years, “Carmen Electra” was only Tara’s stage name, until she legally changed her name in 2024.

Carmen Electra on Baywatch: How Lani McKenzie Made Her a Global Sex Icon

Image Credit: NBC

In 1996, Electra appeared in a single episode of the show Baywatch Nights, a spin-off of the original Baywatch. She must have made a strong impression, because, only a year later, she was joining the main cast of the original series as Lani McKenzie. When audiences worldwide saw her in the legendary Baywatch red swimsuit, a new sex icon was born.

The 2000s gave Electra a chance to flex her comedic muscles. She appeared in a collection of spoof films, including the Scary Movie series, 2004’s Starsky & Hutch, Bedtime Stories, and more. Her status as an undeniable bombshell meant that she, more often than not, appeared as a fictionalized version of herself – as it happened in The Simpsons, House, and the short-lived Friends spin-off, Joey.

Carmen Electra’s Marriages to Dennis Rodman and Dave Navarro: The 9-Day Wedding and the Reality Show

Electra has been married twice, and her husbands have certainly been interesting characters, to say the least. She first married the extravagant NBA star Dennis Rodman in 1998 in an impromptu Vegas wedding that both parties soon regretted. Rodman filed for annulment only nine days after they tied the knot, and after a brief shot at reconciliation, the couple went their separate ways six months later.

Her relationship with Dave Navarro, which lasted from 2003 until 2007, turned into the perfect storm of drama for tabloids and shows like Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave.

Fast forward to 2026 and things look a little different for the now 54-year-old. Yes, she did appear in Scary Movie 6 (23% on Rotten Tomatoes ), but it was a small cameo as a bartender. It’s been years since she’s had a lead role…but perhaps that’s about to change.

What Carmen Electra Told PEOPLE About Pamela Anderson’s Reinvention

Image Credit: Fox Television Studios

In June 2026, Electra spoke to PEOPLE Magazine about her admiration for Pamela Anderson’s reinvention — which has involved taking on more creative projects, releasing the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story and a memoir in 2023, starring in The Last Showgirl (2024), and stepping away from heavy glamor.

Electra said she’s really happy for Anderson and her career, following with: “And now I feel like it’s time for my edgy role! It’s definitely time.”

Anderson and Electra have long been compared, since the two Baywatch bombshells had similar career trajectories in the ’90s and ’00s. Both posed for Playboy, had high-profile marriages to rockstars that ended in divorce, and appeared in popular spoof movies.

However, Pam has kept her name in the headlines while Carmen has largely flown under the radar, popping up for a nostalgic cameo every now and then.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Confirms She’s Not Returning to Baywatch — Here’s the Real Reason Why

Is Carmen Electra’s Edgy Comeback Really Happening? Her Book, Documentary and Next Roles

Image Credit: Hulu / Disney

The timing is no accident. Fox’s 12-episode Baywatch reboot arrives in January 2027, and Electra told Fox News she’d consider a short, fun cameo, with her former love interest David Chokachi, who has signed on to return. Pamela Anderson, who told Deadline in July she isn’t coming back, and David Hasselhoff are not among the returning stars, so the beach is wide open for Carmen.

In the same PEOPLE interview, Electra spoke about how she’s writing a new book and filming a documentary. While she’s stated that she’s holding nothing back, we don’t know much more about the projects than that.

In April 2026, Electra made a guest appearance in Dear Killer Nannies, a series that follows the story of (and is narrated by) Pablo Escobar’s son. Electra plays ‘Margaret,’ a woman dropped into Colombia who turns to drinking and drugs before getting sober. In an interview with Hola! , she notes that she was portraying a real person.

The cameos have kept coming, too. In August, Electra was eliminated from Fox’s reality competition Nation’s Dumbest after four episodes. She also appeared in the summer 2026 issue of Playboy .

As for upcoming roles, Electra is set to appear in the action-comedy Rise of the Tarragon as ‘Danica.’ While the project is still without a release date (reportedly in post-production), it hasn’t been formally shelved. With Electra starring alongside Edward James Olmos and Glenn Plummer, could this be the role that ignites her comeback?

Carmen Electra Now: OnlyFans, a Denise Richards Collab and a Fresh Start at 54

Today, Carmen Electra is even more electrifying than ever. She keeps her status as a beauty icon in the most 2020s way possible: with an OnlyFans account where she posts provocative content. She even joined Denise Richards, of Starship Troopers fame, on a very spicy Valentine’s Day special post this year.

Her social media makes one thing abundantly clear: Carmen Electra is here to stay, and she looks just as great now as she did almost three decades ago.

RELATED: Rebecca Romijn Is Turning Blue Again at 53 — and She’s Never Looked Better

Where to watch: Scary Movie (2026) is streaming on Paramount+ in both its theatrical and extended cuts, and Dear Killer Nannies is streaming on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally.