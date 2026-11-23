Alyssa Milano was first introduced to the world as Tony Danza’s daughter on Who’s the Boss?, and she’s remained in the public eye ever since (not without her fair share of controversies). She’s 53 now and turns 54 on December 19, 2026, so now is a great time to look back on Milano’s rise to fame, her feud with Rose McGowan, and what she’s doing today. While she’s probably best known for playing Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed (1998-2006), she stayed relevant by hosting Project Runway All Stars (2013-2019) and popping up in Netflix’s Insatiable (2018-2019).

In January 2026, she helped launch the four-part docuseries titled BALANCE: A Perimenopause Journey, which follows two female Jain monks and their struggles surrounding perimenopause. Milano is listed as an executive producer and appears in the series to speak about her personal experiences with hormone replacement therapy (HRT) . The series debuted on January 30, 2026, and draws on insights from more than 20 medical professionals. On launch day, Milano also published a personal essay on her Substack about what making the project taught her about herself.

How Alyssa Milano Got Her Start: From Annie to Who’s the Boss?

Image Credit: ABC

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Staten Island, Milano nailed her first-ever audition when she was just seven years old. Accompanied by her babysitter, Milano beat out more than 1,000 other little girls for the role of an orphan in the national tour of Annie.

At 11, she began starring as Samantha Micelli in Who’s the Boss?, which ran for eight seasons and earned her a string of awards nominations and wins . By the time the show wrapped up in 1992, Milano (now 19 years old) was ready to let go of her good girl image…

From Teen Idol to Charmed Witch: How Alyssa Milano Reinvented Herself

Image Credit: Spelling Television, Worldvision Enterprises, Paramount Television, CBS Studios

In the mid-’90s, Milano took on a handful of bold roles in erotic films like Embrace of the Vampire (1995), Deadly Sins (1995), and Poison Ivy II (1996). These roles included nude scenes, drew plenty of mixed opinions, and resulted in Milano’s own mother coming across uncensored images of her daughter in 1997.

Next, Milano landed a regular role as Jennifer Mancini on Melrose Place (1997-1998), followed by arguably her most iconic character — Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed (1998-2006). Success continued throughout the 2000s, with Milano appearing in dozens of other projects. Standouts included My Name Is Earl (2007-2008) and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003).

In 2017, she became a high-vis voice in the #MeToo movement after sharing a tweet that encouraged people to reply “me too” if they’d experienced sexual harassment and assault. At the time, the phrase had been used for over a decade by activist Tarana Burke (whom Milano publicly credited).

Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan’s Feud: What Happened After #MeToo

However, not everyone has been on board with her activism. Former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan, who has said Harvey Weinstein raped her, criticized Milano on Twitter in December 2017 after Milano voiced support for Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s estranged wife, according to HollywoodLife .

On January 31, 2018, ABC’s Nightline asked McGowan whether she was proud of Milano for helping #MeToo go viral. McGowan publicly said that she thought Milano was “a lie” . McGowan later tweeted that the “lie” was a system, not an individual, and Milano told Nightline she was “completely supportive of Rose” .

In 2020, following a political spat between the two actresses over the Democratic National Convention, McGowan went on to accuse Milano of co-opting the #MeToo movement from its founder, Tarana Burke, and making the Charmed set “toxic AF” . A rep for Milano told People at the time that “hurt people hurt people” . Burke, for her part, has appeared publicly with Milano and was a guest on the first episode of Milano’s podcast in 2019, Yahoo reported .

Milano and McGowan have stayed at odds ever since, and Milano has sat out Charmed cast reunions at fan conventions, including the 2023 90s Con panel .

What Is Alyssa Milano Doing Now? Balance, Driver’s Ed and The Night Driver

On screen, Milano’s had a pretty busy year. She appeared in Bobby Farrelly’s comedy Driver’s Ed (68% on Rotten Tomatoes , based on 37 critic reviews), which hit theaters and on-demand in May 2026 before reaching Prime Video on June 26. You can also find her in the thriller The Night Driver (2026), where she stars opposite Josh Lucas and David Arquette. The road-stalker horror opened Screamfest in October and has since been acquired for a North American release by Cineverse, though no release date has been announced yet.

Milano is active on Instagram (boasting a whopping 3.8 million followers) and often posts about her upcoming roles, family updates, and the causes close to her heart. In her bio, she describes herself as an “actor”, “producer”, “writer”, and “mother.” But she could easily add “activist” to the list as she’s served as a UNICEF ambassador for over 20 years, campaigned for various political candidates, and advocated for both reproductive rights and gun reform.

On a more positive note, Milano’s docuseries has been well-received with an 8.3/10 rating on IMDb . You can stream it on Apple TV , Prime Video , and Tubi . As for upcoming roles, we look forward to seeing her in How the Cookie Crumbles , which was still listed as being in post-production at the time of writing.

Where to Watch Balance, Driver’s Ed and Alyssa Milano’s Other New Projects

BALANCE: A Perimenopause Journey is available on Apple TV , Prime Video and Tubi , though availability and pricing vary by region. Driver’s Ed (68% on Rotten Tomatoes) can be rented or bought on Apple TV and reached Prime Video on June 26 . The Night Driver does not have a release date yet.