If robots were all the rage in the ’80s, and now we’re in a love/hate relationship with AI, then cyberspace was the defining factor of ’90s sci-fi. Everything cool and technological had to be cyber in the 1990s; forget androids — now, it’s all microchips and computers. Then, just at the end of the decade, the ultimate digital fantasy hit theaters.

The Matrix changed the game for sci-fi. The Wachowskis created a new definition of cool, sure, but the concept of a digital world with trippy visuals was already explored before. In a show barely anyone remembers. For a single season. This is the (very brief) history of VR.5. (Critics, at least, were kinder than Fox: as of October 2026, the show holds an 83% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 12 reviews.)

What Is VR.5? The 1995 Fox Sci-Fi Show About Virtual Reality

Image Credit: Fox

The show stars Footloose‘s Lori Singer as Sydney Bloom, a telephone line worker and ’90s computer nerd. Still haunted by the loss of her father and sister in a car accident, she discovers that her home setup, built around an old acoustic modem, has access to a new level of reality: VR.5. VR.5 is a far more advanced layer of virtual reality, one with access to other people’s consciousnesses. Singer is joined by The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS veteran David McCallum, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Oscar winner Louise Fletcher, and future Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Anthony Head.

Sydney uses her powers to retrieve hidden memories, cure traumas, and even affect the real world. Unfortunately, she attracts the attention of The Committee, a shadowy intelligence organization that uses her abilities for espionage. If all this talk about shady secret societies and sci-fi reminds you of The X-Files, trust me — it was a conscious choice. Executive producer Thania St. John said the show would try to “capture that same, creepy feeling.”

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When Did VR.5 Premiere? Fox’s Friday Night Death Slot and Costly Colorization

Image Credit: Fox

VR.5 was released smack in the middle of The X-Files‘ craze. Jeannine Renshaw created a show that was, effectively, cyberpunk X-Files, with Thania St. John and China Beach‘s John Sacret Young steering the production. The show premiered on Fox on March 10, 1995 (four years before The Matrix hit theaters) as a mid-season replacement for M.A.N.T.I.S. Unfortunately, it was destined for the dreaded “Friday Night Death Slot”: airing at 8:00 PM on Friday nights before The X-Files.

One of the show’s most unique aspects would also be its downfall. The trippy VR segments were filmed on black-and-white film and colorized by hand afterward, making the show feel more like a Soundgarden video. It was groundbreaking, but it was also quite expensive for a modest show like VR.5. Colorizing each segment took up to four weeks per episode. Episodes reportedly cost as much as $1.5 million each. Unsurprisingly, the show quickly became too demanding for its budget, and there was only one thing Fox could do.

Why Did Fox Cancel VR.5? Skipped Episodes and the VR.7 Finale

Fox produced 13 episodes of VR.5, but only aired ten before pulling the plug. Network executives skipped three crucial episodes (“Sisters,” “Send Me an Angel” and “Parallel Lives”) and jumped straight to the season finale.

US audiences witnessed Sydney entering “VR.7”, yet another layer of virtual reality. Forget about The Matrix: this show was the original Inception. They reached the finale, but missed some crucial exposition along the way. International viewers got it better, with networks in Canada, the UK, France, and Norway airing the three episodes Fox skipped, though not always in the original order, after Fox canceled the series. The US only got the complete series in 1997, when the Sci-Fi Channel aired all 13 episodes after fan group Virtual Storm lobbied for it; that’s two years after Fox canned it.

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Where to Watch VR.5: Is It Streaming Anywhere?

Whatever the reason, VR.5 has become a true media phantom. It never got a DVD or Blu-ray release, with only VHS sets available, including a 2000 US release from Rhino Home Video. The only way to watch the show these days is through low-quality uploads on YouTube or The Internet Archive. As disappointing as the low quality might be, it adds to that feeling of “low-budget cyberpunk” the show went for. At least, that’s one positive way to look at it.

JustWatch currently lists no US streaming, rental or purchase options for VR.5, so fan uploads remain the main way to see it.