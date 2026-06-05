Sony has confirmed a Starship Troopers reboot is in the works. District 9 filmmaker Neill Blomkamp is writing and directing, with the new film going back to Heinlein’s 1959 source novel rather than drawing from Paul Verhoeven’s cult 1997 adaptation. That news sent a certain generation straight back to 1997 — and straight back to the cast, including Denise Richards.

With a background as a model and voted “Best-Looking” in her high school yearbook, Richards was destined to become a true icon, whether she was modelling in Paris or starring in blockbusters in Hollywood. The ’90s turned Richards into a pop culture sensation, especially among young guys.

After appearing in some of the most popular action flicks of the decade, Richards suddenly vanished from the mainstream, but her separation from the entertainment industry wasn’t exactly what she had in mind. Her tumultuous relationship with Charlie Sheen suddenly turned her acting career into one for the tabloids. And yet, Richards has always found new ways to reinvent herself.

She Enlisted Early: Richards Before the Troopers

Richards started her acting career on the right foot. Her outstanding looks earned her some enviable roles in shows like Saved by the Bell, Doogie Howser, M.D., Married with Children, and even Seinfeld. In 1993, she made her feature film debut in Loaded Weapon 1. That film launched a string of impressive roles in some of the decade’s most popular movies.

Starship Troopers marked a before and after for Richards’ career. Her character, Carmen Ibañez, immediately became a pop culture hit, earning her an entire legion of fans. In 1999, Richards became a “Bond Girl” in The World Is Not Enough, cementing her status as a drop-dead gorgeous star.

And now, nearly three decades later, Carmen Ibañez is back in the cultural conversation — whether Richards wants her to be or not. In September 2025, Richards joined Casper Van Dien, Patrick Muldoon, Michael Ironside, and Dina Meyer for a Starship Troopers cast reunion panel at LA Comic Con, where the cast looked back at a film that took the better part of thirty years to be properly appreciated. It felt like a moment of earned celebration. It also turned out to be one of the last times the full group would be together. Patrick Muldoon — who played Zander Barcalow, Rico’s rival and Richards’ love interest in the film — died suddenly on April 19, 2026, following a heart attack at his Beverly Hills home. He was 57. Richards took to Instagram shortly after, calling him “my best friend and my family.”

The Mission Goes Wrong: Charlie Sheen and the Years the Tabloids Took Over

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures / Touchstone Pictures / TriStar Pictures / Sony Pictures

The turn of the millennium forever changed Richards’ life. In 2000, when she was working on the romantic comedy Good Advice, she met Charlie Sheen. The two were immediately attracted to each other, even if Sheen had already made a “reputation” for himself regarding his relationships.

In 2002, the couple tied the knot. A year later, they appeared together in Scary Movie 3, where she played Sheen’s deceased wife. The next few years brought Richards into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as she became a passenger in Sheen’s wild ride with substance abuse and tabloid scandals. The woman who flew the ship in Starship Troopers spent the better part of a decade watching her career get navigated by someone else’s chaos.

Only a few years later, in 2005, Denise Richards filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Richards was pregnant with the couple’s second child. The divorce became official in 2006, with the couple maintaining an amicable enough relationship to establish a co-parenting deal. Still, the failed marriage would leave its mark on Richards’ career and her emotional state.

Reporting for Duty: Carmen Ibañez Is Back in the Conversation

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures / Touchstone Pictures / TriStar Pictures / Sony Pictures

Recent years have seen an interesting change in Richards’ approach to the entertainment industry. The actress became tied to reality television, with her most recent show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, focusing exclusively on her and her family. She also maintains an OnlyFans account where she posts her current modelling work. In 2025, she underwent a facelift and gave a candid interview describing her transformation as “shocking” and “night and day.”

What’s more interesting, in light of the reboot announcement, is what Richards’ Starship Troopers legacy actually looks like up close. Carmen Ibañez wasn’t the damsel — she was the pilot. She wasn’t waiting to be rescued — she was the one flying the ship. For a mainstream action blockbuster in 1997, that was quietly subversive, and it’s aged better than almost anything else in the film. Richards has never been shy about where she stands on Carmen. “I love my character, and the fans seem to appreciate she’s a strong woman,” she told The Guardian in 2018. “For the most part I think she’s a badass, a great role model.”

Given that Blomkamp’s reboot goes back to Heinlein’s novel — which tells a fundamentally different story — Richards’ Carmen stands alone. There won’t be a new version. There was only ever one.

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