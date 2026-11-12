You probably remember Rebecca Gayheart for her unhinged killer reveal in the 1998 slasher Urban Legend. You may even recognize her as ‘The Noxzema Girl’ from skincare commercials in the early ‘90s. She was also married to Grey’s Anatomy’s Eric Dane, who sadly passed away from ALS complications in February 2026 .

For a while there, it seemed like Gayheart had it all — and was well on her way to genre queendom, if not A-list territory. But in 2001, at the height of her fame, she tragically struck and killed a nine-year-old boy in a traffic accident. The incident affected her deeply and put a nasty wrench in her career trajectory.

But it seems like 2026 may mark a turning point for the 55-year-old actress, who’s already appeared in a stage production, a feature film, and a TV movie. That comeback arrives at an emotional moment, with Eric Dane’s posthumous memoir hitting shelves on November 3. Let’s look at how she broke into Hollywood, why she stepped away from the spotlight, and what she’s up to today.

Rebecca Gayheart’s Early Life: From Hazard, Kentucky, to Teen Model and Noxzema Girl

Born on August 12, 1971, in small-town Hazard, Kentucky, Gayheart had a relatively ‘normal’ upbringing. But this normalcy went out the window when Gayheart won a local modeling contest in her freshman year of high school, which sparked her move to New York City at just 15.

She finished up her schooling at the Professional Children’s School while also studying drama at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. In 1991, she appeared in a series of national Noxzema commercials, which opened the doors for acting opportunities.

Rebecca Gayheart’s ’90s Roles: Beverly Hills, 90210, Scream 2, Urban Legend and Jawbreaker

Image Credit: Fox

Gayheart got her start in television, with a main role as Hannah Mayberry on Loving (1992-1993). After a handful of TV movies and a stint on Earth 2 (1994-1995), she began landing more prominent roles, including:

Toni Marchette on Beverly Hills, 90210 (1995)

Sorority Sister Lois in Scream 2 (1997)

Brenda in Urban Legend (1998)

Julie Freeman in Jawbreaker (1999)

She ended off the ‘90s on a high note with the TV series Wasteland and the crime thriller Puppet (both 1999). She shared the screen with Tara Reid in Urban Legend and Tatyana Ali in Jawbreaker.

(Urban Legend holds a 32% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Jawbreaker sits at 17% . Both have since become cult favorites.)

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The 2001 Car Accident That Changed Rebecca Gayheart’s Career

In June 2001, Gayheart struck a nine-year-old boy with her car when she swerved around stopped traffic into a turning lane. She pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to 3 years of probation alongside 750 hours of community service . Her driver’s license was suspended for a year and she received a $2,800 fine.

After nearly two decades of silence, Gayheart discussed the guilt she carried over the 2001 vehicular manslaughter incident on an Only One in the Room podcast in 2019. She admitted: “I did not cope very well after. Listen, I just didn’t want to live after that accident.”

Rebecca Gayheart in the 2000s: Guest Roles, Broadway and Marriage to Eric Dane

Image Credit: Pataphysical Productions, Beacon Pictures, Broadvision Entertainment, Moody Independent

After psychological trauma following the incident, Gayheart’s busy acting career suffered a change of pace. That’s not to say she stopped acting altogether, and she still picked up plenty of guest spots and minor roles.

Credits from the time included Santa’s Slay (2005), Vanished (2006), and Bunny Whipped (2007). She also made her Broadway debut in Steel Magnolias (2005), had a recurring role on Nip/Tuck (2004-2006) and later popped up in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

In 2003, she met future Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane, and they married in Vegas the following year. They welcomed their daughters Billie Beatrice in 2010 and Georgia Geraldine in 2011.

In April 2025, Eric Dane publicly announced his diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Despite filing for divorce in 2018 (she withdrew the filing in 2025, so it was never finalized), Gayheart stepped in as Dane’s caregiver until he passed away in February 2026. She was by his bedside in his final week, and he often called her his biggest champion.

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What Is Rebecca Gayheart Doing Now? Her 2026 Comeback in Film, TV and Theater

As far as her acting goes, 2026 seems to be the year of Rebecca Gayheart’s comeback . She surprised fans when she popped up as Principal Sherwood (the role Carol Kane played in the original film) in Jawbreaker: The Musical at Los Angeles’ Hudson Theatre in September this year.

She also played Deborah Monroe in the feature film Nickels (2026), which opened in select theaters and on premium VOD on October 2, and starred in the Lifetime TV movie The Ocean Between Them (2026) alongside her real-life daughter Georgia Dane, in the 14-year-old’s acting debut. And it doesn’t stop at acting. Gayheart has recently teased an interest in directing (although it wouldn’t be her first time, as she directed the short film Me and Daphne back in 2002).

On November 3, 2026, Gayheart appeared on the Today show in a conversation with Maria Shriver to promote her late husband’s memoir titled My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments . She spoke about missing him deeply and how her daughters (aged 16 and 14) are “hanging in there,” a phrase she also used in an interview with People.

Where to watch: Urban Legend and Jawbreaker are both available to rent or buy digitally on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.