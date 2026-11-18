Grand Theft Auto is one of the few video games that pulls in Hollywood stars, so the hype around casting decisions tends to start years before the launch. Past games have featured the likes of Ray Liotta and Samuel L. Jackson, so who’s up next?

The answer came on Tuesday, November 17, when The Game Awards released its 2026 nominees list and Manni L. Perez appeared as Lucia Caminos in the Best Performance category. Rockstar Games still hasn’t announced the official GTA 6 cast, and the nomination was quickly picked up on by fans. Perez is up against Patrick Gibson (007 First Light), Angela Sant’Albano (Resident Evil Requiem), Rahul Kohli (Saros) and Liam McIntyre (Marvel’s Wolverine), with the ceremony set for December 10.

But plenty of gamers had already guessed it. When Lucia debuted in the first GTA 6 trailer in December 2023, people saw the resemblance straight away and Perez had been side-stepping casting questions ever since.

Perez is no stranger to the GTA franchise, as she’s already voiced ‘Clubber 2’ in GTA 5 and a blackjack dealer in GTA Online. But who is the 34-year-old actress exactly? And how did she land one of the biggest roles in gaming?

Who Is Manni L. Perez? Age, Background and Early Life

Image Credit: Giant Hunter Media



Born on September 8, 1992, Manni L. Perez is an actress, voice actress, and weightlifter based in New York. She grew up in a lower-middle-class household and has both Puerto Rican and Dominican heritage.

She never saw herself as being an actress and originally wanted to be a belly dancer. However, a professor at SUNY Orange encouraged her to go into film and TV, which prompted Perez to transfer to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. In 2015, she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA).

Perez is also trained in various martial arts, including Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which definitely gives her an advantage when auditioning for action roles.

What Other Roles Has Manni L. Perez Played? Law & Order: SVU, Fire Island and More

Her best-known credit is probably Esperanza Morales on Law & Order: SVU , in the episode “Redemption in Her Corner,” which earned her a 2020 Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress – Television. Other than that, she’s had a few other guest roles, with credits on shows like Jessica Jones (2018), The Blacklist (2018), and Blindspot (2017).

As for film work, she’s appeared in 2022’s Fire Island (94% on Rotten Tomatoes , based on 112 critic reviews) and the short film The Dark Age (2018). Funnily enough, her first voice acting role, as listed on IMDb , was given to her by GTA 5, where she voiced ‘Clubber 2.’

Perez’s impressive physique and ability to handle firearms with ease have largely landed her ‘tough’ roles in police procedurals and thrillers. In a 2018 PAZ Magazine interview, Perez says that her biggest fear is “to play a woman that needs to be saved by a man.”

Manni L. Perez’s Role in GTA 6: Who Is Lucia Caminos?

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Perez is confirmed as Lucia Caminos by The Game Awards nomination, alongside a character named Jason Duval (actor yet to be named). GTA 6’s criminal duo is widely compared to the classic pairing of Bonnie and Clyde, but players can decide whether or not the relationship takes a romantic turn.

Lucia Caminos is the first female lead character in a modern 3D-era GTA story. She’s also the first Latina lead featured by the franchise and she and Jason are the first-ever man and woman to star as co-leads.

Rockstar Games describes Lucia as someone whose “father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk.” She’s recently been released from Leonida Penitentiary and is prepared to do what it takes to enjoy the good life. Perhaps Jason can help make that possible?

Where to Play: GTA 6 launches tomorrow, November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC release hasn’t been announced. For more on why this launch is such a big deal, read our look at why GTA 6 is bigger than the entire film industry.

Where to Watch: Fans who want to see more of Perez can stream Fire Island on Hulu and Disney+, and Law & Order: SVU on Peacock (her Imagen-winning episode is “Redemption in Her Corner”).