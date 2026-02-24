Those who watch coming-of-age stories on TV will know that the parents in these shows often feel as much a part of their own household as the characters’. That’s why the death of Robert Carradine, the actor who played Lizzie McGuire’s dad, feels so personal. For Hilary Duff, who grew up alongside the actor, it hurts even more.

Duff, now 38 and a mother herself, wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Monday, February 23, to honour the man who played Sam McGuire for all 65 episodes of the Disney Channel series and in 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” Duff wrote online. “There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

If you’ve rewatched Disney’s Lizzie McGuire in recent years, you’ll know that Sam McGuire wasn’t just another small background character who didn’t matter or didn’t impact the show. No, instead, Carradine played him with the patience and dry humour you’d expect from a dad in any home. That made him feel like he could’ve been our dad, too. In fact, he belongs in the Hall of Fame for TV dads alongside characters like Danny Tanner, Philip Banks and Carl Winslow.

Annoucing his death, the Carradine family confirmed that the actor had been battling Bipolar Disorder for 20 years. In their statement, they said, “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him.” They added, “We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.”

Robert Carradine actually came from Hollywood royalty, too. He was the son of John Carradine, who is considered one of the greatest character actors in American cinema. So Robert started acting really young, debuting in 1972’s The Cowboy alongside John Wayne. His biggest success however came much later in his career when he played Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds.

But, for many of us, he’ll always be Sam McGuire, Lizzie’s dad. And that’s really not a bad legacy to leave behind.

RELATED: 30 Horror Movie Actors (Villains & Heroes) Who Are No Longer With Us