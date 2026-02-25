We’re only two months into the year, but 2026 has already hit us with a number of tragic deaths. Several beloved Hollywood actors, many with celebrated careers, have already passed. This list honors the legacies of those actors who are no longer with us.

Sidney Kibrick

Image Credit: Sidney Kibrick

Child star Sidney Henry Kibrick began acting at a very young age in an uncredited role in Out All Night (1933). While he appeared in nearly 50 movie roles, his most famous was definitely Our Gang (also known as The Little Rascals or Hal Roach’s Rascals). Ironically, he was discovered by an agent while he was going to watch a movie. But by 11 years old, Kibrick left Hollywood and decided to follow a career in real estate instead.

While his last performance was in Keep ‘Em Slugging in 1943, Kibrick often attended The Little Rascals reunions in his latter years and spoke fondly of his memories on set. “We’d have two hours of schooling in the morning and then work anywhere from six to 16 hours until we finished. There was a lot of work, no question about it, but our director Gordon Douglas was a terrific guy and he was really able to get a lot out of each kid”.

At 97, he was actually the last surviving member of the Rascals gang.

Bret Hanna-Shuford

Image Credit: IMDB

Hanna-Shuford might not have been a big star just yet, but he was a well-known actor in the industry and social media. His IMDB page lists over 28 roles in TV, including roles on FBI: Most Wanted, Upcode, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Hanna-Shuford was just 46 years old when he died this year (after a 2025 diagnosis of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and peripheral T-cell lymphoma).

His children’s book, Good Night, Break a Leg, arrives later this year.

T.K. Carter

Image Credit: T.K. Carter

Thomas Kent “T.K.” Carter began his career in acting doing school plays and stand up as a young teenager. His career spans nearly 5 decades, having more than 69 acting credits in movies and TV shows, according to IMDB. Some of those include roles in The Nanny, The Gregory Hines Show, The Steve Harvey Show, Everybody Hates Chris, and The Thing. T.K. Carter was just 69 years old when he died this year.

Kianna Underwood

Image Credit: IMDB

Kianna Underwood’s biggest role came between 2004 and 2005 when she starred in 7 episodes of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy children’s series, All That, playing various roles on the show.The star was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn. She was 33.

Charles C. Stevenson Jr.

Image Credit: NBC

Stevenson Jr. has 115 movie and TV credits on IMDB. You’ve seen him in just about every big series, including Will & Grace, Gilmore Girls, Glee, Shameless, Scandal… and the list just goes on and on. He worked in the industry for more than 40 years, with his first role being a 1982 episode of Voyagers! Funny enough, most of his roles were of clergy. “In his own words, his job was ‘marrying or burying people,’” his son Scott said.

Stevenson was 95 years old when he died.

Floyd Vivino

Image Credit: YouTube / Barry Rubinow

Better known as Uncle Floyd, Vivino began his career as a child performer, appearing as a dancer with Sandra Lee and Jill Davison. In 1974, he launched The Uncle Floyd Show, mixing piano, puppets, sketches, and that checkered jacket with the clashing porkpie hat.

He died on January 22, 2026, at 74, after years of health problems.

Yvonne Lime

Image Credit: Yvonne Lime

Lime had a very busy career in the 1950s and 1960s, appearing in at least 35 black and white movies. According to IMDB, her first role came in the 1956 TV series The Millionaire. She later appeared in hits like Father Knows Best and The Andy Griffith Show.

She died January 23, 2026, at 90. “Her smile, her warmth, and her fierce unwavering dedication to protecting children left an imprint on my heart and on the world. Through Childhelp, she helped save and protect millions of children who never would have had a voice without her. That is not just a legacy, it is a living miracle,” John Stamos posted on Instagram.

Alexis Ortega

Image Credit: Instagram / ortegalexis

Known for being the Mexican voice actor for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Ortega voiced the character in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War. Ortega also voiced Tadashi Hamada in Big Hero 6, worked on the Spanish dubs of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Finding Dory, and Cars 3. He even helped to translate MrBeast’s YouTube content for Spanish-speaking viewers. Outside of his voice work, he also appeared in 4 television series, including Netflix’s The House of Flowers.

Catherine O’Hara

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

O’Hara doesn’t need an introduction. We all know and love her work, espcially standouts like Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice and Kate McCallister in Home Alone. She was a star. As Michael McKean put it, “Only one Catherine O’Hara, and now none.”

Demond Wilson

Image Credit: NBC

Wilson appeared in dozens of TV series over the years. However, he’s mostly known for his work in Sanford and Son. Off-screen, Wilson became a pastor and author, writing Christian books and his memoir, Second Banana: The Bittersweet Memoirs of the Sanford & Son Years. He passed away on January 30, 2026, at 79, from complications related to prostate cancer.

Blake Garrett

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Blake Garrett’s death at 32 has shocked the world. The former child actor you probably remember from How to Eat Fried Worms died days after undergoing emergency surgery. His IMDB page has one other acting credit: Barney’s Colorful World International Tour.

Tom Noonan

Image Credit: IMDB

Noonan might be one of the most recognisable ’90s bad guys. Because of his scary looks and size (6’6” tall), he most often played bad guys or scary villains in action films and horror films, including RoboCop 2, Last Action Hero and Monsters. His filmography, however, is really impressive. He died on February 14, 2026, aged 74.

Robert Duvall

Image Credit: IMDB

Duvall was 95 when he died. His history in film is no secret. He’s appeared in dozens of movies over the years, working as recently as 2022 at 91 years old. He studied at New York’s Neighborhood Playhouse with Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman. All three of them became acting legends. From Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) to Tom Hagen in The Godfather and Lt. Col. Kilgore’s “I love the smell of napalm in the morning” in Apocalypse Now, Duvall built a solid career.

Eric Dane

Image Credit: ABC

Eric Dane’s death from ALS complications has made news headlines across the globe. His appearance in Netflix’s Famous Last Words, meant to be shown only on his passing, was his final goodbye to the world. Best known as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, he built a solid filmography over the years. He filmed season 3 of Euphoria from a wheelchair. Fans can look forward to seeing him on the HBO show later this year.

Robert Carradine

Image Credit: Disney Channel

Robert Carradine is probably best known for his work in 1984’s Revenge of the Nerds and playing Lizzie McGuire’s dad on the hit Disney show. The son of acting legend John Carradine, Robert debuted on Bonanza in 1971 and hit the big screen in 1972’s The Cowboys with John Wayne at a very young age. “This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” Duff wrote online in a tribute to the actor.

RELATED: Hollywood Actor Deaths in 2025 That Didn’t Get the Attention They Deserved