Megyn Price has a degree in economics and journalism, but her love for acting prompted a move to L.A., where she made it big. With a new show in the pipeline, she’s not stepping away from our screens anytime soon.

Known for her quick-witted humor and many years on screen, Price is an American actress with Stanford credentials. Her IMDb profile claims she’s appeared in nearly 300 television episodes, with fan favorites including Rules of Engagement (2007-2013) and The Ranch (2016-2020).

And the 55-year-old is still acting. In October 2026, Deadline announced that Price is set to star alongside former late-night host Craig Ferguson in an eight-episode dramedy series called Quitters. Ferguson plays Nick McTavers, who runs an unconventional recovery center, and the series has been filming in Utah, according to the Denver Gazette .

But what else has she been up to in the last few years and how did she go from investment banking to a successful career in entertainment?

Megyn Price’s Early Life: From Oklahoma Childhood to Stanford and Investment Banking

Megyn Price’s rise to fame doesn’t quite align with the typical pipeline.

She grew up in a large blended family on a rural property in Norman, Oklahoma, where she developed a lifelong love for animals and nature. Price describes her high-school self as the “geeky, straight A brainiac kid.” And while she loved acting, teenage Megyn felt that studying economics and journalism at Stanford was probably the safer choice.

Despite appearing in university productions and performances at the American Conservatory Theater, Price felt unfulfilled. She had a “total meltdown” midway through her studies, but still completed her degrees.

After spending around a year working as an investment banker, Price decided she needed to pursue acting full-time and made the move to Los Angeles. Like many young actresses, she waited tables to make ends meet, but her television break came in 1993 with an episode of Quantum Leap.

Megyn Price’s TV Career: From Quantum Leap to Rules of Engagement

Image Credit: The WB

Her appearance on Quantum Leap (the episode “Liberation”) served as the launchpad for her other ‘90s roles, which included The Drew Carey Show (1995-1996), Renegade (1996), and Starship Regulars (1999).

She landed her first regular recurring role in Common Law (1996) with four episodes as young attorney Nancy Slaton. She followed it up with her portrayal of Gale Ingersoll on LateLine (1998-1999) for 17 episodes.

But it was Grounded for Life (2001-2005) that helped Price really make a name for herself. She played a funny and flawed mom of three alongside Donal Logue , and audiences fell in love with her charm. During the show’s run, she also married Eddie Cotner, someone she had known since high-school.

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Next came CBS’ Rules of Engagement (2007-2013) [Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter: 81%] , where she starred in a whopping 100 episodes as sharp-tongued book editor Audrey Bingham. In addition to acting on the show, she also has directorial credits on an episode titled “Timmy Quits” (Season 7 Episode 11).

Image Credit: Ranch Hand Productions

More recently, Price has appeared in The Ranch (2016-2020), The Resident (2020), Curb Your Enthusiasm (2020), Tuesday’s Flu (2025), and The Neighborhood (2025).

Fun Fact: Showrunners reportedly began referring to Megyn Price as ‘The Pilot Fairy’ as the pilots she’s appeared in have gone on to become long-running shows.

What Is Megyn Price Doing Now? Family Life and Her New Series Quitters

Despite more than 30 years on screen, Price has managed to stay grounded. In a 2010 interview with Amy Dee Stephens , the actress said she would “rather stay home and garden” than work with people with “big egos and bad behavior.”

She and Eddie Cotner have since divorced, but they share one daughter, Grace Cotner. In 2025, Price co-directed a comedy-horror musical with her daughter, humorously titled The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals .

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We look forward to seeing Price in her new role as Liza in Quitters — an Angel distributed show about a soccer mom who gets caught up with an opioid addiction. While an official release date is yet to be announced, it’s currently listed as ‘Coming Soon.’

Where to watch: All seven seasons of Rules of Engagement are streaming on Prime Video , and select episodes are also free with ads on The Roku Channel , while Grounded for Life is available to stream on fuboTV and to buy on Amazon.