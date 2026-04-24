In the ’90s, dysfunctional family sitcoms were really big. Married…With Children, Everybody Loves Raymond, Roseanne... there were plenty of TV shows made to reflect the modern American family. But none of them was quite as strange as Ron Leavitt’s Unhappily Ever After, a largely sarcastic sitcom that featured a talking toy rabbit named Mr. Floppy. And while Geoff Pierson’s lazy husband Jack was the center of the show, it was Nikki Cox’s Tiffany Malloy that caught the eyes of most guys.

Image Credit: The WB

By the time The WB launched Unhappily Ever After in 1995, Cox was already a rising star. She’d been appearing on TV since she was a very young girl, even showing up in Mama’s Family and Baywatch. She also had a small scene in Terminator 2. So, by the time Unhappily Ever After found an audience, she was one of the main reasons people kept tuning in. She was beautiful and funny.

Of course, the show’s popularity surprised everyone, and it went on to run for five seasons (100 episodes) before it ended. That’s a pretty decent run for a show with an imaginary talking rabbit.

Thankfully, when Unhappily Ever After ended, it wasn’t the end of Cox’s career. In fact, it was the beginning of a bigger climb in Hollywood. The actress showed up on The Norm Show, landed her own series Nikki, and then later joined Las Vegas alongside Josh Duhamel and James Caan. She was very popular. And her star power kept growing.

Image Credit: NBC

Off-screen, her personal life got pretty serious too. She met comedian Jay Mohr in 2004, married him in 2006, and they welcomed a son, Meredith Daniel. She was living the dream…

But, as you know, Hollywood has a very short memory, and it can be really unforgiving. By 2009, Cox had largely stepped away from on-screen roles and shifted into doing voice work. She wasn’t getting the same attention she did before. But why? Why did she so suddenly disappear from TV?

Then, in 2013, Paparazzi photos revealed that Nikki Cox had allegedly undergone plastic surgery (there’s still no concrete proof). News headlines called her “almost unrecognizable” and her career wasn’t the same again. In fact, her IMDB page reveals she hasn’t appeared in a film since 2011’s TV movie A Christmas Wedding Tail, where she voiced a character named Cheri.

Things took an even darker turn in 2016. Jay Mohr filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage. And the whole thing became very public. His court filings made some pretty hectic allegations, including Nikki Cox’s mental health struggles, substance abuse, and even concerns about their son’s well-being. Their divorce was officially finalized in 2018.

But since then, Cox has more or less disappeared from the public eye completely (except for her Instagram account, where she last posted in 2024).

But that’s Hollywood. It’s a very rough industry. One minute you’re anchoring a hit show like Unhappily Ever After, the next you’re a memory fans revisit during reruns.

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