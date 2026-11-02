Some of the most iconic movie and TV character moments don’t come from the script; they are born right on set. When an actor fully understands the assignment, they can bring an extra layer of complexity or charm that makes (or breaks) a character. That’s the kind of bold decision that can turn a character into a pop culture icon in a single scene.

To celebrate the performers who gave us moments some of us quote daily, here are 15 character choices that not even the best screenwriters could conceive. Rotten Tomatoes scores in brackets are Tomatometer ratings, checked November 2026.

15. Crispin Glover Cut His Own Dialogue as The Thin Man in Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures, Tall Trees Productions, Flower Films, Leonard Goldberg Productions

The 2000 Charlie’s Angels [69% on Rotten Tomatoes ] film made some bold choices with its source material, including its many references to The Matrix. Still, one of the most interesting changes happened right on set, when Crispin Glover decided to radically alter his Thin Man persona.

In the original script, the Thin Man wasn’t mute; quite the opposite, according to Glover. The villain was supposed to deliver some of the usual exposition-heavy dialogue we’ve come to expect from minor bad guys. Glover disliked the lines and asked for them to be cut, and director McG agreed . Glover decided that his character would be more menacing (and believable) as a silent-yet-deadly assassin. Turns out, he was totally right.

14. Florence Pugh Added Yelena’s Mocking Pose in Black Widow (2021)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios

Passing the mantle is never easy, especially when your character has become a cultural icon. Florence Pugh has done an incredible job becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Black Widow, most recently in Thunderbolts* (2025), and part of it is because her performance differs so much from Scarlett Johansson’s.

Irreverent and sarcastic, Pugh came up with much of what makes Yelena a fan favorite. Eric Pearson, Black Widow’s screenwriter, noticed how Pugh would mock the former Black Widow’s “action pose” whenever she landed. The joke was added to the film and became a running gag throughout Black Widow [79% on Rotten Tomatoes ].

13. Anya Taylor-Joy Improvised the Slap in The Menu (2022)

Image Credit: Hyperobject Industries, Searchlight Pictures, Gary Sanchez Productions, TSG Entertainment

The original draft of Mark Mylod’s The Menu [88% on Rotten Tomatoes ] called for Anya Taylor-Joy to play a more classic, meek female character. Taylor-Joy’s Margot (real name Erin) was supposed to crumble in despair upon learning that her date (played by Nicholas Hoult) already knew he was dragging her into a deadly trap.

Taylor-Joy proposed that, instead of breaking down and weeping silently, a woman like Erin would rightfully get angry as hell. She improvised the moment in which her character slaps Hoult across the face, creating one of the most iconic moments in a film that’s chock-full of memorable scenes.

12. Dustin Hoffman’s “I’m Walking Here!” Was Unscripted in Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Image Credit: United Artists, Florin Productions, Jerome Hellman Productions

Perhaps one of the most famous moments of improvised brilliance happened during the guerrilla-style shooting of1969’s Midnight Cowboy [89% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. Dustin Hoffman, fully immersed in character as the sleazy Ratso Rizzo, was nearly hit by one of New York’s iconic yellow cabs. His response? Why, the legendary “I’m walking here!” line, of course. The moment fit perfectly with someone like Ratso. The taxi driver’s angry response is, of course, also unscripted, though the director reportedly reshot the moment with an extra playing the driver.

11. John Krasinski Refused the Jim Cheating Storyline in The Office (2005–2013)

Image Credit: Universal Television, Deedle-Dee Productions, Reveille Productions, Shine America

Jim and Pam’s will-they-won’t-they relationship is the emotional core of The Office [81% on Rotten Tomatoes ], a show where everyone thrives on being as zany as possible. It’s safe to say that virtually everyone was rooting for Jim and Pam to end up together, including John Krasinski. For the show’s 8th season, the writers discussed a storyline in which Jim would cheat on Pam with newcomer Cathy Simms.

Krasinski loathed the idea, believing it negated Jim’s series-long character arc. He categorically refused to film the cheating scene (which would have happened in the episode “After Hours” — Season 8, Episode 16 ). His refusal changed the original plans for Season 8 and allowed Jim and Pam to stay together until the show’s end one season later.

10. Mike Myers Reinvented Shrek With a Scottish Accent (2001)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

The world’s most charismatic ogre (Shrek [89% on Rotten Tomatoes ]) underwent a series of radical transformations before he became the cultural icon he is today. Chris Farley recorded most of his lines before his passing in 1997; DreamWorks ultimately recast the role, which led to Mike Myers becoming the new Shrek, complete with his usual Canadian accent.

Upon watching the first cut, Myers disliked his performance, feeling it was a bit flat. He decided to give the character a Scottish accent, an idea that DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg absolutely loved, even though redoing the animation reportedly cost around $4 million . And that’s how we finally got the Shrek we know.

9. Tommy Lee Jones Swapped a Speech for “I Don’t Care” in The Fugitive (1993)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Sometimes, keeping things short and simple can create an even stronger impression. Tommy Lee Jones proved that when he replaced US Marshal Samuel Gerard’s long and contrived discussion with the fugitive Dr. Kimble (Harrison Ford) with just three words in The Fugitive [96% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. When Kimble tells him he didn’t kill his wife, all Gerard has to say is “I don’t care.” That stone-cold delivery helped earn Jones an Academy Award for the role.

8. Jenna Ortega Choreographed Her Own Dance in Wednesday (2022–Present)

Image Credit: Netflix

As much credit as Tim Burton gets for reinventing Wednesday Addams for a new generation, Jenna Ortega has given the character most of what fans truly love. Ortega constantly suggested new, more fitting lines for Wednesday, but the moment that truly defined her character was Season 1’s “Rave’N” dance in Wednesday [80% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. Ortega didn’t rely on a choreographer; instead, she came up with her own dance moves herself .

7. Robert De Niro Improvised “You Talkin’ to Me?” in Taxi Driver (1976)

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Even if you’ve never watched Taxi Driver [89% on Rotten Tomatoes ], you’ve seen Travis Bickle (or someone acting like him) confidently ask his reflection the iconic “You talkin’ to me?” It’s easily one of the most memorable moments in Martin Scorsese’s 1976 classic – and it was never in the script. Paul Schrader’s script contained no dialogue for the scene , only a direction for Travis to look in the mirror and talk to himself; running short on time, Scorsese told De Niro that he should talk to his reflection, and De Niro improvised the rest. The result would, unexpectedly, go down in movie history.

6. Joe Pesci Turned a Real-Life Story Into “Funny How?” in Goodfellas (1990)

Image Credit: Warner Bros., Winkler Films

It would be hard to pick favorites in Goodfellas [93% on Rotten Tomatoes ]; everyone was at the top of their acting game. Still, Joe Pesci left an enduring impression with his character, Tommy DeVito. Explosive and impulsive to a fault, you never knew when to laugh and when he was about to lash out over the pettiest thing.

Pesci told Martin Scorsese about a real-life experience he had with a mobster when he was younger and working as a waiter. Scorsese loved the anecdote and used it in the film; the moment ended up being Pesci’s infamous “Funny how?” interaction – a moment that perfectly encapsulates his character’s volatile ego.

5. Neil Flynn Improvised The Janitor in Scrubs (2001–2010, 2026)

Image Credit: NBC, ABC, Touchstone Television, Doozer, ABC Studios

In Scrubs [83% on Rotten Tomatoes ], the Janitor (real name Glen Matthews) lives to torment J.D. (Zach Braff). He devises all sorts of pranks, lies, and general nuisances to mess with him in virtually every episode. Originally intended as a minor character, Neil Flynn’s improv skills turned the Janitor into a character fans loved to hate, and he was announced as returning for the 2026 Scrubs revival on ABC.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence was in awe of Flynn’s creativity. At some points, he would leave most of the Janitor’s lines blank, simply adding a “Whatever Neil says” to the script.

4. Harrison Ford Changed “I Love You Too” to “I Know” in The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox, Lucasfilm Ltd.

Seconds before Han Solo is submerged in carbonite near the end of The Empire Strikes Back [93% on Rotten Tomatoes ], Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) finally confesses her feelings for him, telling him the classic “I love you”. The script called for Harrison Ford to reply with the equally average “I love you too,” but Ford had other plans.

He told George Lucas and director Irvin Kershner that his character – a cocky smuggler – would never say something so cheesy. Instead, they filmed a take in which he simply replies, “I know”. Lucas reportedly hated the line , but the take stayed. That fit Han Solo infinitely better, ultimately becoming one of his most iconic moments in the entire saga.

3. R. Lee Ermey Improvised Gunnery Sergeant Hartman’s Insults in Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Image Credit: Natant, Stanley Kubrick Productions, Warner Bros. Pictures

The first half of Full Metal Jacket [84% on Rotten Tomatoes ] is something truly special, and most of its uniqueness comes from R. Lee Ermey’s timeless performance as the foul-mouthed, short-tempered Gunnery Sergeant Hartman – a role he wasn’t even supposed to play.

Ermey was brought in as a technical advisor. However, after Ermey filmed an audition tape of himself shouting insults, Stanley Kubrick realized he could improvise some of the best insults on the spot. Ermey was cast as Sergeant Hartman and given free rein to craft the most devilish insults known to man. Kubrick later said about half of Ermey’s dialogue was his own.

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2. Rutger Hauer Rewrote the “Tears in Rain” Speech in Blade Runner (1982)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Roy Batty’s soliloquy is one of the best speeches in all of fiction. Seeing an artificial being wrestling with its own impending demise and musing about mortality perfectly captures the essence of Blade Runner [89% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. Rutger Hauer took the scene to the next level, trimming most of the original technical jargon that appeared in the script and adding one iconic line: “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.”

With that line, Hauer gave his character the perfect ending: chilling, depressing, but undeniably beautiful. Now that is the true nature of cyberpunk.

1. Robin Williams Improvised the Wife Story in Good Will Hunting (1997)

Image Credit: Miramax Films

Robin Williams had a special talent for making you cry as easily as he could make you laugh. One particular scene in Good Will Hunting [97% on Rotten Tomatoes ] is the perfect example of this unique talent. When Williams’ character, therapist Sean Maguire, tells Will Hunting (Matt Damon) about the idiosyncrasies of loved ones, he illustrates his point with an entirely unscripted anecdote about his wife and her flatulence.

Williams improvised the story, catching Damon completely off-guard. You can even see the camera start to shake a little, as even the camera operator struggles to keep composure. Williams then masterfully weaves the improv line into his character’s scripted speech, making the emotional gut punch feel even more genuine.

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