Seven Days sent one man back in time exactly seven days to stop disasters, and the idea came from the head of Paramount Television. It still vanished after three seasons.

In 1989, Quantum Leap found the perfect formula for an episodic sci-fi series. The series followed Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist who “leaps” between multiple consciousnesses to “put right what once went wrong” in the lives of ordinary people. You never knew what was at the other end of a leap, and so the show kept you guessing week after week.

As critically successful as it was, Quantum Leap struggled to find steady ratings. NBC frequently moved the show between time slots, almost terminating it once. Despite this, and its relatively short lifespan, Quantum Leap eventually became a true sci-fi classic as new generations rediscovered its feel-good sci-fi tones. And that only made shows like Seven Days fly under the radar even harder.

What is Seven Days? A darker time-travel show than Quantum Leap

Image Credit: UPN / Paramount Television

Unlike Quantum Leap’s generally cheery tone, Seven Days was a darker, more serious sci-fi show about time travel, akin to The X-Files. Instead of a freak science accident like in Quantum Leap, Seven Days revolves around “Project Backstep”, a top-secret NSA project using alien tech to prevent major catastrophes. The only catch is that the team can only travel back in time exactly seven days.

Our hothead protagonist, played by Jonathan LaPaglia, is Frank Parker: a former Navy SEAL pulled out of a CIA mental institution who hates following the rules. He also happens to have a high pain tolerance and a photographic memory, making him the perfect time traveler. You can tell right away that Seven Days never tried to be as “cozy” as Quantum Leap – this was super serious and dark, just like the late 1990s liked its sci-fi.

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Why was Seven Days canceled? A studio-backed show and a reported cast feud

Image Credit: UPN / Paramount Television

Seven Days ran for three seasons, with UPN renewing the show yearly from 1998 to 2001. The show was never a true “hit” compared to other network shows, but it had an ace up its sleeve. The show was a pet project of Kerry McCluggage, then-president of Paramount Television, and since Paramount owned both the production studio and a major stake in UPN… Yeah, Seven Days was there to stay.

As the series delved deeper into its drama and action, the real spectacle was happening behind the scenes. Off-screen, lead actor LaPaglia reportedly clashed with his co-star, Justina Vail. The cast friction was reportedly so severe that Vail was said to have left the show during the final episodes of Season 3, only to return and finish the season.

Co-star Don Franklin also publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with the show in early 2001. By spring 2001, the writing was on the wall: this would be Seven Days’ final season, even if it hadn’t been announced yet.

How Seven Days ended: UPN pulls the plug in 2001

UPN pulled the plug in the spring of 2001, with four episodes still unaired. Seven Days wound down without much fanfare.

That same spring, UPN managed to outbid WB and acquired the rights to air the sixth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The legendary show became UPN’s central product, while smaller projects like Seven Days were already on their way out.

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And so, the show was gone as quickly as it came – gone from the time stream, one could say. Unlike Quantum Leap, which got an NBC revival that was canceled in 2024 after two seasons, Seven Days appears trapped in a limbo of forgotten pop culture, and since it’s been more than a week since 2001, not even the Chronosphere might be able to salvage the show’s legacy.

Where to watch Seven Days

Seven Days isn’t currently available any major U.S. subscription streaming service at the time of writing, but a 12-disc Seven Days: The Complete Series DVD set is listed as currently unavailable on Amazon.