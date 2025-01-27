Deadpool & Wolverine gave every fan something that, deep down, they always knew they wanted: Henry Cavill in the MCU. Cavill is one of those actors who just works well in any role he’s in. Whether he’s London’s greatest detective or the Last Son of Krypton, Cavill’s versatility and passion for his work have quickly turned him into one of the greatest “geek” actors of our time – which only makes us wonder even more why he hasn’t been formally introduced to the MCU yet. That’s why fans—and even Henry Cavill himself—want to see him take on the role of Captain Britain.

He Probably Won’t Return As Cavillrine

While the “Cavillrine” was cool and all, it’s doubtful we’ll see him playing the role again in any major capacity. It was mostly a fanservice moment – and those abound in Deadpool & Wolverine. That said, it’s clear that the MCU is going through some radical changes at the moment.

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps opening Phase Six of the MCU this July, the world’s most successful cinematic universe will have to make some corrections if it hopes to escape the slump that was Phase Five. With a new Phase comes a crew of new heroes and villains, and Marvel’s first superhero family seems like a great pick to start Phase Six. But what if we went deeper into Marvel lore for the rest of Phase Six?

Henry Cavill Is The Perfect Captain Britain

Image Credit: @rahalarts

According to known leaker MyTimeToShineHello , Cavill is in talks to properly join the MCU. With Phase Six introducing a new array of heroes and villains to the Marvel cinematic fold, it’s no surprise to hear that an actor with Cavill’s pedigree would be considered for a lead role.

The leaker revealed that Cavill could be the lead for the rumored Captain Britain series . That particular leak happened almost a year ago, but Marvel still hasn’t confirmed whether or not Captain Britain (aka Brian Braddock) is in the cards for Phase Six. There’s also the fact that Marvel announces every project for their current phase long before their release. In Phase Six’s roadmap, there’s no mention of Captain Britain at all – but that doesn’t mean he won’t be introduced very soon.

Gods and Monsters

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Phase Six will make things weird for the MCU. Along with the reveal of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and the possible return of Chris Evans in some capacity in Avengers: Doomsday, this new Phase will also see a slew of fascinating shows joining the MCU’s Disney+ catalog.

Among those shows is Marvel Zombies, an animated series in the same spirit as What If…? In the comics, Marvel Zombies portrays a chaotic event involving an entire Marvel universe falling to a zombie plague. It’s pretty grim, and it features every Marvel character you can think of. Perhaps the show will mark the first time we see Captain Britain in some capacity.

That said, Avengers: Doomsday sounds like the most intriguing project out of Phase Six, and a likely candidate for Captain Britain’s debut. Considering how much of a high-profile actor Henry Cavill is, it’s more than likely that Marvel would want to introduce him to the multiverse during a major event like Doomsday.

He might be busy with his Warhammer project, but fans sure can’t get enough of Cavill. Picking him as Captain Britain might be a bit too on-the-nose for some fans (he is English, after all,) but considering how much everyone loved the Cavillrine, I’d say he has a bright future ahead of him whenever he joins the MCU.

Tell us, would you like to see Henry Cavill play Captain Britain in Marvel’s MCU? Let us know in the comments.