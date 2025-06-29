Jensen Ackles has never been shy about it. He wants to be Batman. He’s said it in interviews. He’s said it at fan conventions. He even said it with his wardrobe when he dressed up as the Dark Knight for Halloween. The man’s been campaigning harder than some politicians. But at 47, he knows time’s ticking. While the internet keeps dream-casting him in every possible version of the Bat-suit, he’s not exactly sitting in a cave waiting for James Gunn to light up the Bat-Signal. Or is he?

Right now, Ackles is busy playing Soldier Boy in The Boys and leading his new show, Countdown, which just recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. In Countdown, he plays “an LAPD Robbery Division detective known for his cowboy behavior”. If you’re looking for a gritty Batman audition tape, this might just be it.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

In a recent interview with Collider, Ackles was asked the question fans have been shouting from rooftops: What kind of Batman would he bring to the big screen? “Oh, man. I don’t know,” he admitted, taking a breath. “It would be hard to carve out something truly unique amongst all of the performances as Batman. I would probably have to lean heavily on Gunn and whoever’s directing and whoever’s writing it, and get inspiration from the text.”

Still, he knows what it means to wear the cowl. “You talk about not wanting to fumble the football — that’s one that I would be nervous as hell to carry. But also proud. A certain feather in the cap. Anybody who gets to wear the cowl, they got something.”

Ackles isn’t just another celebrity saying he likes Batman. He is Batman, at least in animation. His performances as Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Long Halloween and Justice League: Warworld have earned praise, especially from fans protective of the late, great Kevin Conroy’s legacy. Instead of doing an impression, he played it straight, letting the story guide his voice rather than the pressure of past performances.

And in Batman: Under the Red Hood, he voiced Jason Todd / Red Hood. His voice acting was so good that fans started a campaign to see him as Jason in live-action. Unfortunately, at this point, the role might be a little young for him. But Batman is always older, always tired, and always ready to punch someone in the face. Sounds like Jensen’s still perfect.

When the interviewer wrapped up by saying they’d be crossing their fingers for him, Ackles replied without missing a beat: “I’ll cross ’em, too,” he said with a grin. “Just say the word.”

So, James Gunn, if you’re listening — say the word. Make Jensen Ackles the DCU’s Batman.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Says He Almost Beat Christian Bale to Nolan’s Batman Role