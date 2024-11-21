After disappoints like Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels, the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine was exactly what fans needed to restore faith in the MCU. Of course, the inclusion of unexpected appearances by Dogpool, Elektra, Blade, and Gambit certainly helped to ignite excitement. However, one cameo stood head and shoulders above the rest. Henry Cavill’s “Cavillrine” undeniably seized the spotlight and sparked speculation, becoming the most talked-about highlight of the film. With Hugh Jackman probably continuing to play the character until he is 90-years-old, the world may not be ready for another Logan just yet. That said, it certainly wouldn’t mind the Superman actor taking over the role either. Perhaps it’s finally time to get Zack Snyder to jump ship and partner up with his old friend for an R-rated Wolverine film.

Rumours About Zack Snyder’s Wolverine

For years, rumours about Man of Steel director Zack Snyder directing a Wolverine film for Marvel have intrigued and divided fans. Given his polarizing take on superhero characters, depicting them as gods rather than mortal heroes, the idea didn’t quite seem to fit the tone of Marvel’s cinematic universe. It would need to be gory, gritty, and dark for Snyder to work his magic.

Now, with Henry Cavill cameoing as Cavillrine in Deadpool & Wolverine, there’s a glimmer of hope for those hoping for Snyder to deliver a Frank Miller-inspired version of the character where Logan is allowed to be more animalistic (as he is depicted in 1982’s Wolverine #1 ). Even though Snyder himself has never officially confirmed any plans for Henry Cavill to play his version of Wolverine, the pairing seems almost predestined now.

Zack Snyder’s Insights on a Wolverine Film

In April 2024, Snyder shared some insights on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about a Wolverine film he almost helmed “back in the day.” While downplaying how close he came to directing the project, he said that Wolverine is a character that he could definitely work with. “That guy I know,” he asserted. However, when the host asked about who he would cast as his Wolverine, Snyder didn’t offer any answers. “I don’t know. That’s a huge conversation,” he replied when asked to drop a name.

Even so, given their history, we’re pretty sure that Snyder would be open to seeing Henry Cavill as Wolverine. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder shared his thoughts on Henry Cavill’s cameo and reflected on Warner Bros.’ decision to sideline his Superman after Justice League. “It’d be amazing to see more of Henry,” Snyder remarked. “I’ve always believed there’s room for more of him.”

R-Rated Potential in the MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine has also opened up the door to more R-rated features in Marvel’s future, especially if they aren’t imposing on their main Avengers. If Deadpool & Wolverine could be considered an alternate universe to the main MCU timeline, we could see more violent films targeted specifically at adult audiences featuring characters like Blade, Gambit, Ghost Rider and, of course, Henry Cavill’s Wolverine. Given that Deadpool & Wolverine made $1.33 billion worldwide, it’s no longer just a pipe dream.

Now, Kevin Feige just needs to get on the phone with Snyder to make it happen.