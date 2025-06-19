According to the internet, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is giving off serious Walt Disney vibes, and we’re not just talking about his pencil-thin moustache. While Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything, fans on social media are drawing a straight line between the MCU’s new Mister Fantastic and the man who built a kingdom with a talking mouse.

A meme has surfaced on social media showing Pascal’s Reed wearing what looks suspiciously like Walt Disney’s wardrobe: thin tie, sharp suit, sweater-and-shirt combo… even the same smug-but-kind genius energy. The image draws strong comparisons between the two. And many are convinced.

Image Credit: Facebook

“Immediately what I thought of, especially with the ’60s futurism setting,” wrote one Reddit user. Another chimed in, “Honestly agree, and with Tony Stark being Doom, it almost feels like it correlates.”

The comparisons don’t stop there. Reed Richards is Marvel’s ultimate brainiac. He stretches his body like chewing gum and his mind like no one else in the multiverse. Walt Disney, on the other hand, stretched our collective imagination and built castles. Both men are dreamers, tech heads, and visionaries who believe in building something greater than themselves.

Still, not everyone is sold. “Comparing Reed Richards to Walt Disney feels wrong on so many levels…” posted one commenter. Another took a more practical approach: “He did have the exact same mustache in Mando season 2 so I think this is more of a ‘he didn’t feel like shaving’ thing.” Fair enough.

Of course, there’s also the Howard Stark angle. Some fans see a resemblance to Dominic Cooper’s suave Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. Same era. Same inventor energy. Same snappy wardrobe. It all fits into Marvel’s recurring love for men with big brains and even bigger egos.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

So, is Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic secretly inspired by Walt Disney? Or are fans reading too much into facial hair and fashion choices? Look at the bigger picture. Marvel Studios, now under the Disney umbrella, is known for sneaky meta references. The fact that Pascal’s look mirrors Uncle Walt’s might not be a fluke. It could be a subtle tribute to the company’s founder. And that’s pretty genius.

