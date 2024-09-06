Although he was one of the best, if not the best, version of Superman, Henry Cavill could pass as Bruce Wayne and Batman and fill out the role quite nicely. Before rabid Batman fans, especially Ben Affleck fans, get mad, they should look at some of the images of Cavill in the Batsuit. They look amazing and prove that Henry Cavill could also wear the cowl and cape in an Elseworld Superman Speeding Bullets DCU film if one were ever made.

Henry Cavill’s Superman Legacy

Undoubtedly, Henry Cavill was one of the best Superman portrayals put to film. He not only looked the part and played Clark Kent and Kal-El with conviction, but he also burrowed himself into the hearts of many superhero fans across the globe. Sadly, Warner Bros dragged their feet for almost a decade, refusing to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel. The last film to feature the character was Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in 2022 (via a short cameo ), but sadly, Cavill exited the role soon after. Despite wearing Superman’s mantle for almost a decade, he was underutilized by Warner in his role. As many fans will tell you, his version of the character was outstanding but had the potential to grow even more in Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels.

Definitive Superman vs Batman Castings

Ben Affleck was also a great casting decision. After Christian Bale’s terrific performance as Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy, it seems that no one else could ever wear the cowl again. When it was announced that Affleck would portray the Caped Crusader in a new Batman film, he faced plenty of backlash and scorn. However, Affleck proved the naysayers wrong, giving an electric performance as Bruce Wayne and Batman. Not only was he superb in the role, but Affleck’s visage and overall physique proved unmatched in their similarity to Batman’s comic book depiction.

Imagine Henry Cavill As Batman

Each of these fine actors was perfectly cast as Batman and Superman. That said, images of Henry Cavill as Batman are striking. The actor looks shockingly good in the Batsuit. Cavill’s face and physique could easily pass for Bruce Wayne and Batman. Claudia Catherine Nieft released particularly compelling images of Henry Cavill as Batman on the Cursed AI Facebook group , showing just how perfectly he could have slipped into the role of Batman if he had been given a chance.

Henry Cavill (who many have fancast as the next James Bond) could easily have been offered the role of Batman if things had been different in his career. It would be interesting to see him play Bruce. Would he be able to conjure a playboy persona, and could he step into character as Batman? How would Batman’s dark and broody personality fit with Cavill in the role? We will probably never see the actor in the cowl, but based on these images, he could easily switch between Superman and Batman.

Tell us, do you think Henry Cavill would make a great Batman in the DCU?