The more we know about James Gunn’s Superman, the more it sounds like the proper revival a franchise like the DCU needs. Gunn’s combination of nostalgia and novelty fits Superman surprisingly well – which is exactly what fans might want now that they have a giant, Cavill-shaped hole in their hearts.

Coming up with an entirely “new” cinematic universe gives Gunn free rein to introduce as many characters as he wants in his Superman film. Already, we’ve seen him take full advantage of this benefit, introducing characters like Krypto the Superdog to a live-action DC film.

Clues Hidden in the Trailer

As with every other comic book movie in recent history, trailers get creative to hide elements of the movie’s plot. One thing that fans have noticed is that there seems to be something else going on in Superman: from what we’ve seen, there must be a powerful villain (other than Luthor) fighting against the Man of Steel, as we see him struggle against a black-clad man in the trailer to the point of bleeding from his injuries. When you see Superman bleeding, you know things are about to get ugly.

Ultraman’s Role in the DCU

From set photos and the usual rumor mill, we’ve known for a while that Ultraman (or a villain closely resembling him) will appear in Gunn’s Superman. He seems to be working along with government forces, as he’s seen collaborating with Rick Flag Sr. in set photos .

Gunn has been quick to shoot down most rumors surrounding Superman. He’s explicitly mentioned that Lex Luthor will be the film’s main villain . That said, Superman features multiple DC heroes and villains, meaning that, while Luthor will certainly be the movie’s big bad, Ultraman can still be a part of the DCU – and that’s where things get interesting.

Who Is Ultraman?

Over the years, there have been many alternative versions of Superman wreaking havoc in the DC Multiverse, but Ultraman is notorious for his dimension-hopping superpowers. Originally from Earth-Three, Ultraman is an opposite version of Superman with the same powers – except that Kryptonite makes him stronger. Unlike Bizarro, Ultraman is virtually identical to Clark Kent, albeit with a slightly more sinister aura.

As you know, Multiverses are all the rage now, so it makes sense for Gunn to reintroduce the concept to the DCU after The Flash botched the execution. That poses one interesting question: Will David Corenswet also play Ultraman, or does James Gunn have one last surprise in store for us?

Henry Cavill’s Potential Return

When you think about it, Ultraman would be the perfect chance for the DCU to reintroduce Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, not as Superman, sure, but as his evil counterpart. It makes perfect sense for him to return in the context of Superman: a slightly more seasoned Superman from an alternate universe with a passing resemblance to Corenswet? Sounds like Henry Cavill to me.

Naturally, this is all pure speculation. But considering how Gunn approaches his comic book projects, I’m still hopeful. In an industry where everyone tries to subvert expectations, Gunn prefers to deliver just what fans want. And if there’s one thing fans have wanted for a good while, it is Henry Cavill’s triumphant return to the role that made him a star.

Tell us, would you like to see Henry Cavill to return as Ultraman in James Gunn’s Superman?