Throughout Deadpool & Wolverine, both the Merc with the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) utter the phrase, “Let’s f***ing go,” several times. It’s become a part of the threequel’s marketing campaign, while also a rally call for fans to get excited about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) once again. The MCU knows it desperately needs a win after a largely underwhelming stint post-Avengers: Endgame, so it’s ironic how it’s the 20th Century Fox characters – and a few others – who step up to kick superhero fatigue straight in the junk.

The crux of Deadpool & Wolverine surrounds Wade Wilson’s desire to save his corner of the Marvel Universe. It’s humorously tied to Disney’s acquisition of Fox, but there are serious repercussions at play here as everyone who Wade loves will fade away into obscurity. So, what does Deadpool do? He travels the multiverse to find a Wolverine who will help him stop the end of days for his timeline. What he discovers, though, is a beaten-down version of Logan who wants no part of the superhero life anymore. He’ll have to find his mojo fast, as they are thrust into a wasteland known as the Void where discarded characters – both heroes and villains – clamour for survival.

Unquestionably, the biggest talking point of Deadpool & Wolverine surrounds the cameos. No spoilers, but let’s say this film delivers on what Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness promised but fails to capitalize on. The filmmakers paid attention to the internet rumours, fan castings, and noise, as they make a lot of dreams come true in 128 minutes. What’s pleasing about this is how the film doesn’t simply throw shade at the Fox movieverse’s missteps and herald the MCU as the great saviour of all; instead, this is a tribute to all the good and bad of the era. Deadpool & Wolverine understands that none of this would have been possible without the Fox releases, and embraces it. In fact, don’t be surprised if there’s a tear in the eye when the credits roll and the memories flood back.

As with any Deadpool movie, the jokes fly at the audience a mile a minute. Reynolds’ Deadpool breaks the fourth wall even more here, addressing a number of real-life events related to the actors, not just the characters. There’s one specific interaction with a cameo appearance that’s pure gold and will have a certain part of the fandom giddy with delight. Jackman’s Wolverine participates, too, even if his humour proves to be drier than Mr. Pool’s and he plays off him more like Nick Nolte does Eddie Murphy in 48 Hrs.

What’s undisputable, though, is the chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman here. There’s a special relationship between the actors, and it comes across in how their characters bond and form a relationship throughout the film. Viewers feel the synergy, especially in the emotional moments that scale back the humour to show two characters who are desperately trying to do the right thing. Jackman, in particular, brings a raw and poignant energy, demonstrating how Marvel Studios may just have to write him a blank check to keep him around as Wolverine in the MCU for good. Simply put, there’s no one else who can play this role as well as he does.

When it comes to the action, boy, did director Shawn Levy push the boundaries of R-rated territory in Deadpool & Wolverine. The characters hack, slash, and shoot their way through the two hours, leaving a trail of blood, guts, and skeletons in their wake. There are moments in the film where one has to question if they are watching an MCU film or an episode of The Boys, because it’s that brutal. The opening scene, for instance, takes no prisoners, while also creating a hilariously unforgettable sequence that only Deadpool could pull off.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine a nostalgia fest that relies on the past and the audience’s fond memories a little too heavily? Absolutely. But this is fan service at its finest. While most audiences may see it as a final goodbye to the Fox movieverse, it’s more than that – it’s a reminder of every reason that superhero films became so beloved in the first place. In an era in which many studios – including Marvel Studios – don’t appear to be listening to what fans want, Deadpool & Wolverine does the opposite. It’s a love letter to everyone who has stuck around – through the good and bad times – and it’s the shot in the arm that the genre so desperately needed.

Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Studio: Marvel Studios Running Time: 128 minutes Release Date: 26 July 2024 Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin Director: Shawn Levy Writers: Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Shawn Levy Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Box Office: TBA