Superman‘s release date, July 11, 2025, is racing towards fans faster than a Kryptonian ship crashing to Earth, and, according to DC Studios, the upcoming first chapter of James Gunn’s new DC Universe, Gods and Monsters, is about more than just the Man of Steel. Co‑chief Peter Safran has confirmed to Omelete that Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is “a very important character for us in the DCU, not just in the Superman movie.” In other words, we’ll be seeing Lex again in the DCU, and the surprise is that he might bring family along next time.

Have a look at any of the marketing shots and you’ll see LuthorCorp logos instead of the usual LexCorp. Gunn admits the switch nods to Smallville and real‑world corporate naming habits. “I was taking lots of different stuff from comic books, TV shows and movies- and I’m a Smallville fan. It was LuthorCorp in Smallville. But it also let the door… first of all, most people don’t name their corporations after their first name, so I believe it more, in terms of that. Also, it leaves the door open for, was his father, in any way, ever apart of this, or his mother,” he told Comicbook.

In other words, Lionel Luthor, Lex’s manipulative dad, is somewhere in the wings, and it’s only a matter of time before he steps out of a boardroom in a bespoke suit and a smirk.

Image Credit: Smallville

Gunn also revealed how the Luthors have made their billions in his DCU. “I think Lex has invented one of the best forms of battery in the entire world that almost everything runs on. And we don’t ever talk about this in the movie, but I think that’s where he’s made the majority of his money,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly. While that doesn’t seem like it’s being modelled around any real-life billionaire, some fans have drawn comparisons between Lex and Elon Musk, especially considering Luthor’s strong ties to the government.

Image Credit: DC Studios

The inclusion of Lionel Luthor in the DCU could set up the complicated father-son relationship, as we saw in Smallville. The show gave us a Lionel who was both physically and emotionally abusive, the kind of father who treats parenthood like a business transaction.

Of course, Gunn hasn’t confirmed Lionel’s casting. But the breadcrumbs do add up: the family‑branded company, Safran’s promise of “more Lex,” and an entire chapter titled Gods and Monsters. If a son powered by genius counts as a monster, just imagine the father who built him. Maybe Gunn wasn’t lying when he said his DCU was inspired by Game of Thrones.

