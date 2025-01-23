Even though there are still two MCU films (Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts) to come in Phase 5 (which wraps up this year), Phase 6 is already shaping up to be a crazy rollercoaster of surprises. In recent years, Marvel’s plans have undergone significant changes, mostly due to recent box office struggles and, of course, the decision to replace Jonathan Majors’ Kang with a new villain, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). While much of the new strategy still remains under wraps—locked away in the mind of Kevin Feige—Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Universe, recently revealed in an interview with Variety that his character won’t be returning for 2026’s Avengers 5 (also known as Avengers: Doomsday). “Is that a spoiler? F— it!” the actor quipped. But if he is telling the truth (we all know how Marvel actors lie more than Loki at a family reunion) and the Sorcerer Supreme does not appear in Doomsday, when will Doctor Strange make his next appearance? Thankfully, Cumberbatch offered some insight.

Why Doctor Strange Is Missing from Avengers: Doomsday

The decision to exclude Doctor Strange from Doomsday might seem like an odd choice for some, but apparently, it stems from narrative choices. As the 48-year-old British actor explained, the Master of the Mystic Arts didn’t align with the film’s storyline. While there’s no doubt that many Marvel fans will be saddened by the news that Doctor Strange will be absent from Avengers: Doomsday, there is some good news, too. Cumberbatch confirmed that Doctor Strange will play a significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for 2027. “He’s quite central to where things might go,” he teased about his part in the film.

Doctor Strange 3: What Benedict Cumberbatch Wants for the Next Solo Movie

Looking ahead, Cumberbatch also hinted at the development of Doctor Strange 3, explaining that the studio had given him more creative control with the 3rd standalone film. “They are very open to discussing where we go next. Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He’s a very rich character to play. He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with.”

This isn’t the first time Cumberbatch has discussed the future of Stephen Strange in the MCU. Speaking at the Tokyo Comic-Con last year, he reflected on the complexities and growth of the character. “He does change, but he’s also constantly dealing with the same questions: what do you sacrifice for the power you have?”

Highlighting the unique source of Strange’s abilities, he added, “His powers aren’t given to him by some special spider or nanotechnology; they’re given to him by some extremely dangerous demon or god or other dimension.”

Cumberbatch expressed enthusiasm about delving deeper into these themes in Doctor Strange 3 and other films in the MCU, stating, “I am interested in seeing where these costs take him. There is a lot more to play, and it’s very exciting.” He also praised the experience of working on Marvel films, noting, “When they are really good, they capture the zeitgeist, speak to us and our culture. They are so much fun to do.”

What’s Next for Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme?

While there is no official release date for Doctor Strange 3, it seems like Cumberbatch’s character will continue to play a pivotal role in the future of the MCU. Hopefully, Doctor Strange makes a few more appearances in Phase 6 before Avengers: Secret Wars.

