With Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, set to officially kick off James Gunn’s DCU, there’s already plenty for comic book fans to look forward to in the next while, including Peacemaker Season 2, Lanterns, and, of course, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (now retitled as Supergirl). While we’re still waiting on news about Batman in The Brave and the Bold and the DCU’s plans for Wonder Woman, an interviewer sneakily asked Gunn about the addition of two other characters, Nubia and Static Shock.

Gunn was first asked about Nubia, one of DC’s most significant but underused characters, a Black female superhero with deep Amazonian roots and (sometimes) a direct connection to Wonder Woman. “I am very aware of Nubia. And yes we are very much talking about that and I want to have all sorts of people represented in the DCU and, yeah, you might be very happy in the not too distant future,” he told Pay Or Wait.

While that’s not exactly a casting announcement, Gunn did say “in the not too distant future”. In other words, it’s happening very soon.

Nubia isn’t just a random Amazon side character. She was one of the first Black female superheroes in mainstream comics, introduced back when comic shelves weren’t exactly overflowing with diversity. Often depicted as Diana’s sister, Nubia shares Wonder Woman’s strength, skill, and warrior training, but brings a fresh perspective that fans have been craving for decades. So, no, she’s not a variant of the character.

So, where could Nubia show up? Paradise Lost, that upcoming DCU series set on Themyscira during a time before Diana, seems like it could work. Described by Gunn and producer Peter Safran as DC’s version of Game of Thrones, the show promises political intrigue, Amazonian power struggles, and some serious drama.

And in a DCU that’s already cast Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Aaron Pierre as Green Lantern John Stewart, it’s clear that representation is more than a buzzword. Gunn isn’t tiptoeing around the usual online drama, either. While Marvel’s Ironheart struggles with audience reception, some blaming the backlash on a Black female lead, Gunn seems unfazed. He’s building the universe he wants to see.

The question now isn’t if Nubia is coming. It’s a matter of when.

The interview with Pay Or Wait ended with the host asking Gunn about an update on another Black superhero, Static Shock, to which he replied, “Yeah, no updates on Static Shock. That’s… umm… There’s a whole bunch of complexities behind that character right now. But… ummm… I don’t have as good news for your with Static Shock.”

Still, it sounds like they’re talking about his introduction into the DCU, right? It seems like DCU will be filled with diversity and a lot of cool characters that haven’t had live-action films yet.

