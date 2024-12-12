Remember when there was buzz about an Elseworlds film based on Superman: Red Son being developed at DC Studios? Well, it seems those plans might still be alive. Recent comments from James Gunn have reignited speculation once more. And, of course, it didn’t take long for Zack Snyder fans to rally behind Henry Cavill as the ideal Soviet Superman for a live-action Red Son adaptation.

A Long-Awaited Elseworlds Adventure

The idea of a Red Son movie adaptation has been floating around for many years now. While we did get an animated version of Mark Millar’s critically acclaimed graphic novel from Sam Liu in 2020, a live-action version never came to fruition. Fans have long voiced their support for an Elseworlds film starring Henry Cavill as Superman—reimagined as a hero raised in the Soviet Union instead of Kansas, flipping the script on the classic American icon. However, Warner Bros. shelved the idea years ago. Or did they?

Recently, James Gunn reaffirmed his commitment to Elseworlds stories in the DCU—standalone projects existing outside the primary canon timeline of the franchise. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, the DC Studios CEO specifically mentioned Superman: Red Son, reigniting fan speculation.

Here’s what Gunn had to say:

“I’ve contemplated it. I gotta contemplate everything, Josh. I gotta talk about everything… These questions you can’t answer because people are too… they make everything to mean something. You’d be an idiot not to think, ‘How does this go [gestures right], how does this go [gestures left]?’ But I’m committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories. I want the freedom to tell Elseworlds stories. We want to be able to tell a story in which Superman’s very different or tell a Red Son story or whatever. We want to be able to play with these characters in different ways.”

Of course, this confirmation raises interesting possibilities about who might actually play this alternate Superman. Will it be David Corenswet in a new costume? Will it be a new actor? Or could we actually see Henry Cavill return as the Red Son Superman?

Could Henry Cavill Return as Superman?

Let’s be honest, Henry Cavill’s Superman journey with DC and Warner Bros. has been a bit of a rollercoaster. It was off and on again until 2022’s Black Adam when the actor who is beloved by fans for his portrayal in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and subsequent DC films was dropped from DC and replaced in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman (2025). Instead, David Corenswet will play the DCU’s Superman, signaling a fresh start for the character in the main timeline.

All of that said, the Elseworlds label offers the perfect opportunity to bring Cavill back in a different way – if he wants to, return, of course. A Red Son Superman wouldn’t interfere with Gunn’s vision for the DCU or Corenswet’s portrayal of the classic Superman. Instead, it could give fans of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel something to celebrate, effectively silencing the ongoing #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign by offering them a familiar face in an alternate tale.

Cavill’s return as a darker, Soviet-era Superman would not only excite his loyal fanbase but also allow Gunn to keep the DCU and Elseworlds projects distinct.

Matthew Vaughn’s Vision

Adding to the intrigue, director Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman) has previously pitched a Red Son adaptation with Cavill. Vaughn’s unique style and penchant for exploring morally complex characters could make him an ideal fit for the project.

Superman: Red Son isn’t just a story; it’s one of the most iconic alternate takes on the Man of Steel. The tale explores themes of identity, ideology, and the nature of heroism, making it ripe for adaptation.

Imagine Cavill’s Superman delivering a nuanced portrayal of a Soviet hero grappling with those struggles. This darker, more introspective tone would fit right into the work he did with the DCEU.

The Future of DC’s Elseworlds

With Elseworlds projects like Joker and The Batman proving successful (we won’t mention Joker: Folie à Deux), there’s a solid foundation for experimental DC storytelling in the DCU. A Red Son adaptation, especially with Cavill in the lead, could be another bold step for the franchise.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if this Soviet Superman will finally fly onto the big screen.

Tell us, would you like to see Henry Cavill return to DC as the Red Son Superman?