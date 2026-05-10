James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day is returning to the big screen in celebration of its 35th anniversary beginning May 22, 2026, courtesy of Rialto Pictures and StudioCanal, in 4K and 4K 3D to 35mm and 70mm. But while fans are celebrating the past, the future of the franchise seems a bit shaky. The good news is that James Cameron has confirmed that Arnold Schwarzenegger will not return as the T-800 in Terminator 7 or any other Terminator sequels.

Only a few sci-fi franchises can be as confusing and convoluted as The Terminator. What began as a straightforward action thriller eventually developed into an interconnected world of mixed timelines, alternate futures, and – in the words of the original Terminator himself – shoddy writing. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the eternal action icon, turns 75 this year, and he’s been doing some introspection about the highs and lows of his acting career. As is to be expected, you can’t separate Schwarzenegger’s career from Terminator – by now, they’ve become one and the same.

The Austrian bodybuilder recently reflected on the current state of the Terminator franchise in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he theorized about the future of the time-bending series and whether it has garnered enough goodwill with fans to keep going for a few more years.

“The franchise is not done. I’m done.” Schwarzenegger firmly believes there will be more Terminator movies coming our way, and with the recent news of James Cameron working on the script for a new film in the series, he was right. Still, if what he says are his true feelings on the subject, Dark Fate might have been the last we ever see of the iconic T-800 – and for some fans, that’s excellent news.

Image Credit: Orion Pictures

Schwarzenegger is quite aware of how much he owes to the Terminator franchise, and in the interview, he shows real love for the world, the franchise, and the mythos behind the Terminator. However, his tone drastically switches when he addresses the more recent entries in the series – Genisys and Dark Fate. He briefly touches on Salvation but acknowledges he wasn’t in it because he was busy being the “Governator” at the time.

Want to know the reason why Genisys and Dark Fate proved box office flops? According to Schwarzenegger, it’s “because they were just not well written.” That’s a fact that not just Terminator fans know, but also those involved in the development of the movies, as Schwarzenegger revealed during the interview.

Both films tried to retcon the original Terminator timeline – a risky move for any long-standing franchise like this one. Altering the image of characters like Sarah and John Connor, and essentially erasing multiple films from existence – in the case of Dark Fate – through a time paradox is not the kind of thing that unites fans of a franchise. On the contrary, that’s what you do when you want your series to resemble the Star Wars sequel trilogy. As standalone action flicks, the recent Terminator films might not be all that offensive. The issue arises when we compare them with the rest of the franchise – with the legacy and the overarching plot built by the prequels about the chronology of the war between humans and Skynet. That’s when there’s a problem with your movies being “not well written.”

It only takes one poor chapter to sour an entire saga, and in The Terminator‘s case, it seems as if those bad episodes just keep piling together.

James Cameron Confirms Arnold Schwarzenegger Won’t Return For Terminator Sequels

Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures

Now that Avatar: Fire and Ash is done and dusted, Cameron is free to explore other work (well, at least until the next Avatar film arrives). It seems the director of the original two films still has a soft spot for the franchise, and hopes to return to the world with something fresh and haunting again.

“Once the dust clears on Avatar in a couple of months, I’m going to really plunge into that,” Cameron told THR in an interview. “There are a lot of narrative problems to solve. The biggest is, how do I stay enough ahead of what’s really happening to make it science fiction?”

The biggest shock, however, is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has been dropped from the lineup moving forward – even though he’s starred in every film in the franchise so far.

“I can safely say he won’t be [in it],” Cameron confirmed. “It’s time for a new generation of characters. I insisted Arnold had to be involved in Terminator: Dark Fate, and it was a great finish to him playing the T-800.”

“There needs to be a broader interpretation of Terminator and the idea of a time war and super intelligence. I want to do new stuff that people aren’t imagining,” he continued. “The things that scare you the most are exactly the things you should be doing. Nobody should be operating artistically from a comfort zone.”

Schwarzenegger has played the cyborg assassin from the future since Cameron’s 1984 original The Terminator. What would the franchise look like without him? We really don’t know. But Cameron is right. It’s time for change. Now, the Terminator sequels have to prove the franchise can survive without the one thing that made it work.

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