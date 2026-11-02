On June 30th of this year, it was the 31st anniversary of the feature film release of Judge Dredd. Did you notice? Probably not. Even if you’re a die-hard fan of 2000AD’s lawman, odds are you wouldn’t have cared simply because the first film with him was a bit of a stinker [Rotten Tomatoes: 22%] . When I originally saw it at the cinema I hoped for something special. Instead, I felt ripped off. To be fair I still watched Judge Dredd a few more times, desperately hoping that it would improve with repeated viewings. It didn’t. I left it alone for quite a while after that, and it didn’t even have the guilty pleasure factor for me that other bad movies like Street Fighter have. I haven’t seen Judge Dredd in years… Until now.

With Judge Dredd himself set to celebrate his 50th anniversary in 2027, it’s a good time to find out whether the movie deserves its reputation.

Judge Dredd (1995) Plot: Rico, the Cursed Earth and a Frame-Up

Image Credit: Cinergi Pictures, Pressman Film

The story is pretty simple. Judge Dredd, played by Sylvester Stallone , is the satirical fascist lawman of the future, and all he wants to do is his job. But when his evil clone brother Rico is released from jail and frames Dredd for a murder he didn’t commit, Dredd is found guilty and sent to a penal colony. Not that he makes it there, of course. His ship crash-lands in the Cursed Earth, the irradiated wasteland outside of Mega-City One.

After battling the Angel gang (including Mean Machine), Dredd makes his way back to the Big Meg to take down Rico and the corrupt Chief Judge Griffin. The villains’ plan? To bring a new totalitarian order to the city by unleashing an army of clone Judges. With Dredd struggling to understand how the law could have failed so badly, can he save the day?

That sounds pretty good on the surface, as far as plots go.

The strange thing is that Judge Dredd starts out pretty well, if you can get past the ridiculous armour and codpiece that the Judges wear. Dredd himself starts out in great form, wiping out perps in a block war and dispensing summary justice in a tongue-in-cheek fashion that’s pretty close to the comics. Also, Mega-City One looks good, resembling the world of Blade Runner to some extent.

Then it all goes wrong.

Why Judge Dredd (1995) Falls Apart After the Helmet Comes Off

Image Credit: Cinergi Pictures, Pressman Film

Almost on cue with Dredd taking his helmet off (something readers know he doesn’t do!) the whole story goes off the rails. Fans want to see Dredd being, well, a Judge. Instead, they strip him of the costume and helmet, and instead of dispensing justice he’s just a typical action movie guy on a quest to beat the bad guy. Oh, and he’s given a “funny” sidekick, Fergie (Rob Schneider).

Appearances by Mean Machine (Christopher Adamson) and Hammerstein (from the ABC Warriors) brighten up otherwise dull moments, while Armand Assante as Rico is inspired, but the whole thing feels flat.

As for Stallone’s performance in Judge Dredd, it’s almost embarrassing as he tries to deadpan some lines and attempts to emote. He even smiles a little after Judge Hershey (Diane Lane) kisses him. It’s everything the fans never wanted. Oh, and although the film is rated R, the violence is of a PG-13 level so it’s mostly harmless. The original cut was reportedly rated NC-17 and had to be re-cut five times to earn that R, according to writer Steven E. de Souza .

Logically, it’s never quite made clear just what Rico gets out of causing mayhem for Griffin. He’s chaos incarnate, similar to the Joker, and he’s happy to help tear the city apart. But since Griffin’s goal is to create ultimate order, their goals seem so incompatible that it’s little surprise Rico turns on the Chief Judge. The mystery is why Griffin never saw it coming.

RELATED: Dredd (2012) Deserved a Sequel Then… and It Still Does Now

Stallone Called Judge Dredd a Missed Opportunity: Was He Right?

This really could have been a good film if only it had been a Judge Dredd movie. Stallone himself described it as a missed opportunity, in a 2008 interview with Uncut magazine , and you can see his point. It really did have potential, which apparently he squashed at the time by not letting the director tell a story which the fans wanted. At times – especially early on – you can see how good it could have been but it doesn’t last.

How Judge Dredd (1995) Compares to Dredd (2012)

Image Credit: Cinergi Pictures, Pressman Film

The film earned about $34.7 million at the US box office against a reported budget of $85–90 million, so audiences clearly agreed with the critics. If you want to see a Judge Dredd movie done the way fans wanted, Dredd (2012), starring Karl Urban, is the one to watch. It keeps the helmet on, and it was filmed entirely in South Africa .

RELATED: Karl Urban Still Wants Another Shot at Playing Judge Dredd

Is Judge Dredd (1995) Worth Watching in 2026?

It’s been 31 years since this came out, and time hasn’t improved Judge Dredd in any way. Judge Dredd (1995) is currently streaming with a subscription on Prime Video in the US. It can also be rented or bought on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango at Home, Google Play and YouTube.