It’s no exaggeration to say a strong review can make or break a film’s entire legacy. No matter how much audiences love a movie, bad reviews can condemn theatrical runs to an early retirement, scaring potential viewers away from what could have been their new favorite flick.

Fortunately, even the most critically lambasted movies can get a second chance. Here are 10 films critics destroyed upon release, only for history to redeem them as underrated masterpieces. Each entry lists its current Rotten Tomatoes score, and a where-to-watch guide is at the end.

Metropolis (1927): The Sci-Fi Epic H.G. Wells Called “Silly”

Image Credit: TCM

When critics first saw Fritz Lang’s Metropolis [Rotten Tomatoes: 97% ], they were taken away by the sheer spectacle. Lang had helped revolutionize filmmaking (and art as a whole) by giving the world an early taste of what would later become the look of cyberpunk. It’s hard to believe such a gorgeous movie is about to turn 100 (its centenary is January 10, 2027).

Early reviews were surprisingly polarized. While critics largely praised the visuals, the story and its themes didn’t land as well. Even the legendary author H.G. Wells lambasted the film, calling it “the silliest film” he had ever seen, and declaring he did not believe it would be “possible” to make a sillier one. Clearly, Mr. Wells never saw Jack & Jill.

Metropolis is free on Kanopy and with ads on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV. It’s rentable on Amazon and Apple TV.

Fight Club (1999): Booed in Venice, Now a Cult Classic

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Fight Club [Rotten Tomatoes: 81% ] came out at the perfect time. The movie served as a eulogy for ‘90s ennui, welcoming the uncertainty of the new millennium with open arms and closed fists. David Fincher’s gritty adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s even grittier novel has become one of the most revered films of the late ‘90s, but it was a tough pill to swallow at release.

The movie was reportedly booed by some at the Venice Film Festival, its dark comedy and cynical tone clashing with the audience’s expectations. Years later, that same scandalous edge would turn the movie into a beloved anti-establishment classic, one that’s still discussed and reassessed today.

Fight Club is free with ads on Pluto TV. It’s also available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango At Home.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968): Dismissed as “Boring” and “Pretentious”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

“Immensely boring,” “pretentious,” and “incoherent.” Those are the kinds of words critics like Renata Adler, Kathleen Carroll, and Stanley Kauffmann used to describe Kubrick’s sci-fi epic, 2001: A Space Odyssey [Rotten Tomatoes: 91% ]. While some commended the film’s impressive special effects, others were convinced it was one of Kubrick’s most pretentious films.

As seemingly “incoherent” as the plot can get, the beauty of Space Odyssey lies in its unconventional storytelling. Years of reevaluation have proved that, yes, there’s a sliver of truth in calling Space Odyssey convoluted (and perhaps a bit pretentious, let’s face it), but that’s what makes it a true masterpiece.

2001: A Space Odyssey is streaming on HBO Max; rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango At Home.

Peeping Tom (1960): The Film That Wrecked Michael Powell’s Career

Image Credit: Michael Powell (Theatre)

Considered by some film historians as the very first slasher flick, there’s a lot to love about the deranged Peeping Tom [Rotten Tomatoes: 95% ]. It’s a movie that makes us question why we enjoy violent horror flicks so much without being patronized, made well before self-referential horror was even a thing.

Unfortunately for director Michael Powell, critics at the time weren’t on board with his exploration of voyeuristic violence. The film was near-universally panned, and Powell’s career took a major hit from which he never truly recovered in life.

Peeping Tom is free on Kanopy and with ads on Tubi; also on Cultpix, or rent on Amazon and Apple TV.

The Thing (1982): Critics Rejected John Carpenter’s Gory Sci-Fi Horror

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

As if the isolation and extreme weather conditions of an Antarctic research outpost weren’t enough to drive people mad, John Carpenter’s The Thing [Rotten Tomatoes: 84% ] introduces a shapeshifting alien that can perfectly copy human beings. Few movies are as tense and entertaining as The Thing, but critics had a different opinion.

There are no conventional “heroes” in this film; that, along with the extreme gore and the bleak ending, led critics to tear the movie apart with negative reviews. Still, future generations who praised Rob Bottin’s impressive practical effects and Carpenter’s tight direction redeemed The Thing’s legacy.

The Thing is streaming on Prime Video and AMC+; rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango At Home.

Showgirls (1995): The Razzie Sweeper Now Reclaimed as Satire

Image Credit: MGM

Upon release, almost everyone who saw Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls [Rotten Tomatoes: 24% ] was utterly confused by it. How could the filmmaker behind RoboCop produce such a terrible movie? Audiences were confused by Showgirls’ tone: was it a serious drama? A tongue-in-cheek parody? Or was it just plain bad?

For a long time, the consensus was that Showgirls was a misguided attempt at a sincere drama. Audiences reacted accordingly: the movie bombed at the box office and won seven Razzie Awards , including Worst Picture. Modern viewers have reevaluated the film’s true intentions, seeing it more as a commentary on Hollywood and objectification.

Showgirls is free to watch on Kanopy and with ads on Tubi.

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The Night of the Hunter (1955): Charles Laughton’s One and Only Film as Director

Image Credit: United Artists, Paul Gregory Productions

After WWII, Hollywood underwent a noticeable shift. Gone were the days of military propaganda; the ‘50s were all about optimism and clear moral compasses. That’s why films like The Night of the Hunter [Rotten Tomatoes: 93% ] shocked critics: they were violent, nightmarish, and decidedly unconventional.

The story of a corrupt “preacher” definitely didn’t resonate with viewers of the era. United Artists couldn’t promote (or even understand) Charles Laughton’s directorial debut, resulting in the movie’s disastrous box office performance. Though Night of the Hunter would end up in the U.S. National Film Registry, acclaimed as a masterpiece of American Southern Gothic cinema, Laughton was so disheartened by the film’s reception that he never directed another movie.

The Night of the Hunters is free on Kanopy and with ads on Tubi and YouTube; subscription on MGM+ and MUBI.

Blade Runner (1982): From Box-Office Flop to Sci-Fi Landmark

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Considering how revered Blade Runner [Rotten Tomatoes: 89% ] is now, it’s incredible to hear just how poorly it performed at the box office. Thanks to its marketing, most critics (and moviegoers) expected a fast-paced sci-fi adventure, and they wouldn’t find that anywhere near Blade Runner. It also released around the same time as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which was simply more of a crowd-pleaser.

Thanks to Ridley Scott, we now have Blade Runner as the filmmaker intended. The film’s Final Cut is a true masterpiece of neo-noir writing that ditches the theatrical “happy” ending and gives fans the bleak, introspective tragedy Blade Runner was always meant to be.

Blade Runner is rent or buy on Amazon and Fandango At Home (no US subscription streaming listed right now).

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Psycho (1960): Hitchcock’s Shocker That Critics Called “Cheap”

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Hitchcock was happy to thoroughly smash a myriad of filmmaking norms and standards with his classic Psycho [Rotten Tomatoes: 97% ]. He famously refused press screenings just so critics would be as shocked as moviegoers when the film finally hit theaters – and shocked they were: shocked and disgusted.

Contemporary critics lambasted the movie’s “cheap” look and taboo elements. As restrained as it might seem today, Psycho was surprisingly graphic by 1960 standards. Despite the negative criticism, the movie was a smash hit at the box office. Today, most film aficionados adore Psycho for its bold direction, tight pacing, and reportedly creative use of Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup instead of fake blood.

Psycho is available to watch on Netflix and Peacock; rent or buy on Amazon and Apple TV.

The Shining (1980): Razzie-Nominated, and Hated by Stephen King

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Most of The Shining’s detractors call it a terrible adaptation of Stephen King’s original novel – and they’re partially right. Kubrick took enough creative liberties to turn The Shining into a completely different monster. King famously despised this film – and has criticized it for decades.

Kubrick and Shelley Duvall earned Razzie nominations for their work on The Shining [Rotten Tomatoes: 75% ], with critics hating the movie’s glacial pace. Now, the movie is arguably far more famous than King’s novel. Considered one of the greatest horror films ever made, The Shining revitalized psychological horror and took the genre to new heights.

The Shining is streaming on AMC; rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango At Home.