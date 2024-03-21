In a galaxy far, far away, the boundaries of what we know about Star Wars are about to expand. Disney+’s new series, The Acolyte, is poised to redefine our understanding of the universe, promising a journey where the past meets an untold future.

The Fall of Star Wars

Over the last few years, and especially since the launch of the streaming service Disney+, fans have gradually become increasingly unhappy with the direction that the Star Wars mega-franchise has taken since being acquired by Disney. This has been reflected in sentiments expressed all over the internet, whether on community forums like Reddit, where fans have lamented declining viewer rates for Star Wars projects, or in mainstream media, where the bold statement has been made: “Star Wars has lost its way”.

Still, diehard followers hardly ever give up quickly and, true to form, will always hope that the next big release will do something to salvage their hope. Now we seem to have something like this on the horizon with the release of the trailer for The Acolyte, a series set in the era of the High Republic – which we’ll talk about in this article – and which promises, according to its showrunner, Leslye Headland, to challenge and even change our perspectives about the order of things in the Star Wars universe.

Promises Have Been Made Before

When the tide of murmuring started rising, and fans were clearly upset about how Disney+ was putting out Star Wars content, it was clear that everyone was looking for a saviour. In a video he’d made in praise of Andor, video essayist and reviewer Thomas Flight expressed what many of us felt about most of these new shows, saying, “Most of it feels like an executive or producer was looking for something to make that would be successful, and then trying to make that, rather than telling a story in the Star Wars world because they had an actually interesting or compelling story to tell”.

So, in that environment, Andor received positive reviews for being a show that gave hope to fans with its solid story and creation of a world that felt authentic to what Star Wars had always sought to be. Even before its release, the team that worked on it believed it could change the Star Wars universe. And it did. Writing for CNET, Mark Serrels said, “Andor rules because it’s a show obsessed with the smaller things in its universe. Star Wars has traditionally been about humongous events and gigantic space battles with galaxy-altering consequences. But at no point in any Star Wars movie have I gotten a real sense of what Luke Skywalker and Co. were actually fighting for or what the rebels were rebelling against”.

But can one TV show redeem a whole franchise (scratch that, a mega-franchise)? Well, it could restore hope, but Star Wars is too big a world, inhabited over too long for one season of one show to claim that it can rescue it. This is where The Acolyte comes in, hoping to be next in line, perhaps. With the momentum that an Andor (and maybe even a Mandalorian) has gotten going, we can get a string of shows and movies that tell compelling stories that can restore the franchise to its glory days. This is the hope.

Except that that’s not what The Acolyte wants to do. When asked by IGN about whether her series is comparable to Andor or The Mandalorian, Headland quoted a powerful line from the trailer, “I do think that when Jodie Turner-Smith has that line at the end of the trailer, when she says, ‘It’s not about good or bad, this is about power and who’s allowed to use it,’ really I think that’s the question we’re asking. That’s really the question. It’s not, ‘Is somebody good, is somebody bad?’ There’s an imbalance. Someone might be imbalanced morally, but if there’s a power imbalance, how does that affect the power of Star Wars?”

So, what is she talking about here? To better understand her point, we have to look at the time in which The Acolyte is set and how it’s different from pretty much everything else live-action we’ve seen from Star Wars.

The Acolyte Is Set In A Different Era

For as long as many of us have been Star Wars fans, we’ve known war and tension. By ‘us’ in this context, I mean those who appreciate the universe without necessarily being qualified to call ourselves diehard devotees who can tell you about every period, planet and character off the top of their heads. Star Wars stories – at least the vast majority that have been live-action – have been about times of injustice, struggle and large-scale conflict. Even Andor, though it’s been praised for being about personal struggles within that vast world, plays out at a time of oppression.

Conversely, the Acolyte is set during the High Republic era, spanning 500 BBY to 100 BBY. According to ScreenRant in a piece about Lucasfilms’ plans for the future of Star Wars, “the High Republic Era was a time when the Republic was bold and confident, used to peace rather than war. The Sith were generally believed to be extinct, although they had retreated into the shadows and were beginning to manipulate events to their benefit. This was also a time of social and political change, accompanied by an artistic and scientific renaissance”. As far as the Jedi are concerned, one way to say it would be that this was ‘peak Jedi’, where, to quote Headland, “Jedi are wearing white in this era because they’re never getting dirty. They’re really not out there. They’re not getting into a lot of skirmishes.”

In this period, using the Force for justice and enlightenment, the Jedi served as guardians, their influence radiating outward. This was a time of significant expansion, where isolated worlds were integrated into a benevolent and welcoming Republic. While watching the trailer, we know enemies are on the horizon, but are they who we think they are? Returning to Headland’s previous point, it’s not about good and evil but about power and who’s using it to what end. One theory that’s been presented is that the possible antagonist we see in the trailer is a member of a group called The Path of the Open Hand. Without getting too deep into the weeds, this order didn’t believe in taking one side or the other of the Force. They believed in just leaving the Force alone. So, knowing what we know about the Sith and the Jedi, introducing another force into the equation regarding the power balance will make for some incredible entertainment.

Will Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte Save Star Wars?

The Acolyte’s arrival on Disney+ in June 2024 is a potentially significant moment, opening a new chapter in the Star Wars saga. As the showrunner promises, the show could rewrite our understanding of the Jedi and Sith, exploring a time when the lines between light and dark might have been blurred. While it’s lovely for fans to experience all this, The Acolyte’s success hinges on one crucial element: storytelling. If the narrative execution falters, what will the value of all those revelations be? We really want characters that resonate and a plot that captivates us. When all’s said and done, what we want is simple. If the team behind this series can build all the intrigue on great storytelling, we’re all for it.

Are you excited about The Acolyte, and are you expecting big things from it?