Apart from Andor, Disney+’s Star Wars output hasn’t been one with the Force for quite a while, often cranking out shows that would even make Jar Jar Binks turn them off. Unsurprisingly, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord experienced a quiet reception in the lead-up to its release, since many assumed it would damage the reputation of the Dathomirian Zabrak. Yet this series is a rare win, capturing why we fell in love with a galaxy far, far away in the first place.

Set after the Clone Wars but before Star Wars Rebels, Maul (voiced by the ever-outstanding Sam Witwer who has made this role his own) arrives on Janix, looking to settle old scores with rival crime bosses and stake his claim. He also senses the presence of Jedi Padawan Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon) and tries to sway her to his cause, which is to destroy Emperor Palpatine. Maul’s mischief draws the attention of police detective Brander Lawson (Narcos‘ Wagner Moura), who wants to stop the former Sith and his crew without alerting the Empire to the unrest on Janix. Through the events, Lawson gets tangled up with Devon and Jedi Master Eeko-Dio-Daki (Dennis Haysbert).

A scene still from Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd. © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

What sets Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord apart from the franchise’s other entries is how it leans into the crime drama genre. Think a PG version of Sopranos in space. Uneasy alliances form and fracture, and Janix’s criminal underworld turns upside down when Maul rolls into town. There’s genuine backstabbing fun here, with characters like the fast-talking, devious Looti Vario (Chris Diamantopoulos) keeping viewers guessing about who will be betrayed next.

At the heart of the story is Maul’s interest in Devon. Online chatter suggests Devon could evolve into Darth Talon, but the show keeps that possibility deliberately ambiguous. There’s a tease, though, as showrunner Dave Filoni pushes the theme of temptation, a familiar thread in Star Wars. However, there’s something to be said about its setup in this show. Technically, Maul isn’t a Sith and he wants to stop Palpatine, which aligns with Devon’s goal too. The issue is Maul’s methods, which are brutal and uncompromising, as well as the fact that Maul is still, fundamentally, Maul.

A scene still from Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd. © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

While you could argue Maul’s desire for an apprentice is similar to his storyline involving Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels, this is a different version of Maul. He’s more vulnerable than he’s ever been before. His master abandoned him and killed Maul’s brother, Savage Opress, and his crime business has taken a substantial knock. For all intents and purposes, he’s lost. Having said that, all he’s ever known is the Sith and its learning, so he will inevitably let the hate flow. The question is, will Devon align with him?

All this is explored through a grittier animation style that evokes memories of Star Wars: The Clone Wars but also borrows from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – if the film was filtered through a grittier, darker palette and featured more lightsabers. Speaking of which, the action is a highlight: every episode delivers extravagant, flashy fights, and the stakes (and battles) escalate as new characters arrive to up the ante. Visually, the show is a buffet of eye-candy for fans who want spectacle with substance.

A scene still from Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd. © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is the first show released under Filoni’s stewardship as president of Lucasfilm. If this is a sign of what’s to come, this new era could win back fans who drifted away recently. It’s too early to declare this a full-blown return to glory, but this series gets the basics right, reminds us why the universe matters, and serves as a fascinating character study for Maul.

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The Shadow Lord.



The all-new series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord streams April 6 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QR3LJlwlsA — Star Wars (@starwars) April 3, 2026

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Around a year after the Clone Wars, former Sith lord Maul rebuilds his criminal syndicate and seeks a new apprentice on the planet Janix during the reign of the Galactic Empire. Creator: Dave Filoni Cast: Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade Genre: Action-adventure, Science fiction Number of Seasons: 1 Streaming Service: Disney+