It is May the 4th, Star Wars Day, and Disney+ is celebrating in the most exciting way. After nearly three decades of waiting, Maul – Shadow Lord Season 1 finally rewards fans with an epic lightsaber fight between Darth Maul and Darth Vader. And, oh boy, this is the battle we’ve all dreamed about since Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Who knew Lucasfilm still had the power to surprise Star Wars fans all these years later?



Since his first appearance in 1999, Maul has returned to the franchise again and again, despite being “killed” off by Obi-Wan. Because the fandom loved the character so much, he’s returned to the story again and again. Now that he finally has his own show, Disney is allowing fans to see the true power of Darth Maul.



His fight with Vader comes towards the end of Season 1 of Maul – Shadow Lord. But it delivers one of the most spectacular fights in the franchise so far. Side note: Why can’t they do this with live-action Star Wars films?

Finally Darth Maul Vs Darth Vader

Both apprentice to Lord Sidious



Dream come true ✨️❤️



Happy Star Wars Day

May The 4th Be With You#starwars #maulshadowlord #darthmaul #darthvader #darthsidious pic.twitter.com/cEKTexgjKs — Ned Baker (@nedbaker45) May 4, 2026

When you first hear that iconic heavy breathing, you just know how this is going to go down. And, yes, it plays out exactly how you’d think, too. Darth Vader almost effortlessly takes on Darth Maul and the crew of Jedi who are fighting alongside him. You can almost smell the fear in the air. This is the version of Anakin Skywalker (stripped of hesitation) that so many love.



And, honestly, Maul doesn’t stand a chance against him. And, strangely, Maul seems to know it almost immediately, too. Vader steps out of nowhere, attacks through stone, and then disappears like a ghost, only to show up again later.



What makes the clash interesting isn’t who wins, but how long Maul actually survives. He’s not alone, and that’s the only reason he isn’t cut down into pieces in seconds. Devon Izara and Eeko-Dio Daki step in, forming a tense alliance. But even together, they’re no match for Vader.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

There’s a clever layer underneath all the spectacle, too. Both Maul and Vader are survivors of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and both run on anger. Yet Vader operates on another level entirely.



So after 27 years, the answer is clear. Vader vs Darth Maul isn’t a question anymore. We now know the truth. Maul is smart enough to run away really fast.