The galaxy’s favorite duo is back, and this time they’re headed for the big screen. Disney and Lucasfilm dropped the first teaser trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu this morning after holding it back a few days after Jimmy Kimmel got fired. Nothing says “awkward timing” like trying to launch a Star Wars trailer in the middle of a late-night shake-up.

Pedro Pascal returns as everyone’s favorite helmeted bounty hunter, Din Djarin, with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda, aka the tiny green cash machine) right by his side. Joining them is Sigourney Weaver in a yet-to-be-revealed role. Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Hutt (yes, Jabba’s son). Jon Favreau is not only steering the ship as director but also co-writing the script with Dave Filoni.

The teaser gives us plenty of familiar sights: Mando, Grogu, blasters, spaceships, and more than a few questionable choices, like resurrecting the Razor Crest after it was blown to pieces back in Season 2.

Image Credit: Disney

But the Mandalorian and Grogu trailer doesn’t exactly scream “theatrical event.” If you told me this was just another Disney+ movie, I’d believe you. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Favreau has proven he knows how to make Star Wars sing. But it’s worth asking why this is the film Lucasfilm decided should end a six-and-a-half-year drought at the box office. The last Star Wars movie to hit theaters was The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, so expectations are understandably high.

Favreau has a different perspective, though. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he explained, “To come back together and have the scale and scope of the big screen to tell a story with characters people already know in a brand-new adventure… part of what we’ve set out to do is something that rewards people who have been with the show since the beginning. But since we’re on the big screen, it’s an opportunity to reach out to a whole new audience with a whole new adventure and certainly with Grogu — certainly all the kids know who that is, and this is an opportunity to bring them to the theater.” In other words, Grogu is carrying the weight of the franchise on his tiny green shoulders.

The synopsis spells it out clearly: “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

Image Credit: Disney

If that sounds like the show you’ve already seen, well, that’s the idea. Expect more wandering, more bounty hunting, and yes, more coos and Force tricks from Grogu.

The teaser even slips in some fan-service surprises. The Anzellans (Babu Frik’s people) return after Grogu nearly hugged one to death in Season 3. A musclebound Hutt makes his first appearance, looking like he’s about to headline a galactic UFC card. And then there’s Weaver, sporting New Republic gear that suggests she might be a pilot. Between that and Jeremy Allen White ditching the apron from The Bear for Hutt slime, there’s enough curiosity here to keep fans talking until release day.

The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in U.S. theaters on May 22, 2026.