Disney releases the latest film in the Star Wars franchise this weekend with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. To celebrate this feature film at the silver screen, Fortress is giving away a LEGO Grogu (75446) set.

About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu is an expansion of the Star Wars universe, concluding the highly-rated Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau directs the feature film, and, having written all but three episodes of the TV series, returns as co-writer, alongside Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor.

In terms of the storyline, the events continue after the fall of the Galactic Empire. With some of the Imperial warlords still at large, threatening the galaxy, the New Republic enlists Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his apprentice Grogu. They’re tasked with the rescue of Rotta the Hutt in exchange for information from the Hutt clan on a New Republic target. They partner with Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) along the way, who is the leader of the New Republic’s Adelphi Rangers and who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance.

Watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu below.

What’s Inside the LEGO Star Wars Grogu (75446) Set

The LEGO Star Wars Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) (75446) is a set featuring 1,200 pieces to enjoy with the build. It is a playful centerpiece with Grogu wearing his newly acquired beskar armor and satchel, as worn in The Mandalorian and Grogu film.

Additional features from the set include a blue cookie accessory in his hand with another one in his satchel to snack on later. The set also features moving parts, which include a lever to turn Grogu’s head, while also being able to adjust his mouth, ears, hands and fingers. Fans can also detach the arms to place them in different positions to mimic his characteristic poses.

Image Credit: LEGO

At 20cm tall, the set can be displayed his included info plaque to create a cute decoration to the delight of any Star Wars fan. Whether you’re looking to add to your collection or as a gift for a kid (10 and up), the LEGO Grogu (75446) would make for an amazing addition.

Image Credit: LEGO

How to Enter the LEGO Grogu (75446) Giveaway

To stand a chance to win this LEGO Grogu (75446) set, it’s as simple as completing the raffle entry below:

The competition will close on Friday, 5 June 2026. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email. The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash or exchanged for a different date or venue.