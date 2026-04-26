Honestly, after everything (the firing, the lawsuits and the damaging headlines) that happened between Gina Carano, Disney, and Lucasfilm, Star Wars fans had every reason to believe that their relationship was completely ruined forever. Overnight, Cara Dune’s journey in The Mandalorian seemed to come to a close back in 2021, when the studio abruptly fired Carano and removed her character from the show (following the social media storm over her controversial comments). And yet, in August 2025, the actress and the studios settled all their legal stuff and ended their fallout with a mutual agreement, with Disney even releasing a statement saying, “We look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.” Now, Carano has revealed that she actually had those talks with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau (the creative duo behind The Mandalorian), and it sounds very positive.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Carano divulged how the conversation went: “I’ve already had a conversation with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. Really lovely. You know, after we settled the lawsuit, we got onto a Zoom call. It was really nice,” she said. “Dave is taking over as CEO of Star Wars. We didn’t miss a beat. Jon Favreau was really funny.” Favreau, apparently, lightened the mood with a humor: “So, where did we leave off?”

For those who don’t remember, Carano’s character didn’t leave The Mandalorian quietly at all. Even toys based on her character were scrapped. Disney openly accused the actress of posting content on social media that “trivialized” the Holocaust, and she had also shared opinions on lockdowns, masks, and voter security that they really didn’t like. And then when she was asked to apologize, she, of course, refused. “I think it’s a bit abusive,” she said at the time. That refusal ended her run on The Mandalorian, one of streaming’s biggest shows at the time. Just like that, she was out of Star Wars.

Image Credit: Star Wars / LucasFilm / Disney

Plenty of co-stars and fans came to her defence over the years. With many pointing out that Pedro Pascal had also posted politically charged comparisons of his own, but faced absolutely no consequences for his comments. Carano quickly called out the double standard, of course.

There’s no doubt that the huge fallout also affected Carano’s career in a big way. The actress, who once worked with big names like Steven Soderbergh on Haywire and appeared in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool, was suddenly a Hollywood outcast who couldn’t get any big roles. Instead, Carano was forced to do smaller indie films (like Terror on the Prairie in 2022) to stay busy in the industry.

So, what has changed now after all these years? Why has Disney’s anger towards the actress suddenly thawed? Well, it looks like Disney might actually be changing its views on certain things. They definitely seem less strict, and less political and more about business. That means they’re now changing and rethinking their relationships with actors and filmmakers, and possibly even rewriting their own rules.

Although no contracts exist yet (there’s no casting announcement or big news), the friendly Zoom call possibly says a lot about the studio’s plans. Don’t be surprised to see Cara Dune show up in the Star Wars universe very soon… maybe even in her own spin-off Disney+ show. After all this drama, Gina Carano might actually deserve it, right?

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