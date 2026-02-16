This week, the rumour about a Marvel and Star Wars crossover might have been brushed aside. But don’t pack it away just yet. According to Rob Liefeld, the guy who co-created Deadpool and helped define 1990s comics, the idea has been circulating behind closed doors for a while.

On X, Liefeld revealed: “For all of you out of the loop, Marvel has 💯 taken pitches on Star Wars/Marvel team up’s. Full stop. This isn’t happening in a vacuum. Stuff gets out. Star Wars 50th anniversary is next year. Track it. Snag is getting Lucasfilm to approve.”

That’s a pretty confident post. He isn’t speculating. He knows.

This comes after talk of a Mark Millar crossover was reportedly shot down by The Hollywood Reporter. But Liefeld’s point shifts the focus. The rumour may have missed the mark, yet the broader concept isn’t some fan-fiction fever dream. Marvel Comics already publishes Star Wars titles under license from Lucasfilm, which sits under The Walt Disney Company. Disney owns Marvel too. So, no, corporate synergy isn’t an obstacle here at all.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

And that’s where it gets very tricky. See, Lucasfilm guards Star Wars and its canon with the kind of care you’d expect from a franchise that started in 1977 and grew into a multi-billion-dollar machine. Every lightsaber swing, every Jedi cameo, every timeline tweak runs through layers of approval. You don’t just toss Spider-Man onto Tatooine and cheer. It needs to make sense.

Star Wars turns 50 in 2027. Milestone anniversaries usually mean oversized comic issues, prestige one-shots, event series, maybe even legacy crossovers that pull in unlikely characters. Publishers love a celebration. Fans love a collectible. Maybe that’s what’s happening here.

But, honestly, what would that even look like? Thor trading thunder with Vader using Force lightning? Iron Man reverse-engineering a lightsaber? Or something smaller, more contained, maybe a non-canon special set outside main continuity to keep everyone happy? Maybe Doctor Doom is to blame?

Nothing’s confirmed. No teaser art. No press release. But if Marvel has taken pitches, as Liefeld says, that means creators are at least being invited to imagine it. And when creators start imagining, it’s only a matter of time before it’s greenlit and becomes a reality.

