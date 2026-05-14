Pedro Pascal dons the famous helm once more for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Obviously, as a film, it features a higher budget than a regular episode of The Mandalorian, but it also affords Pascal the opportunity to bring Din Djarin to life on the big screen.

Fortress of Solitude spoke to Pascal, asking him what type of adjustments he needed to make as an actor when jumping from three seasons of the show to a film as Mando. Pascal took the opportunity to credit The Mandalorian and Grogu co-writer and director Jon Favreau, as well as Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni, for making the transition seamless. “Thankfully, we are in the hands of a director, Jon Favreau, who’s drawing from all of his love and inspiration of George Lucas’s original Star Wars authorship, [as well as] Dave Filoni’s brilliant infinitesimal knowledge of the Star Wars world,” Pascal said. “You know, Jon Favreau’s a really great filmmaker. He’s also an actor, so he knows how to deal with us [laughs].”

Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney

Pascal acknowledged that The Mandalorian and Grogu was a much bigger production than the series, but it wasn’t too daunting a prospect because of the superb team around him and everybody else. “It felt larger scale, for sure, which was no surprise,” he said, “but [I felt] utterly cradled by the skill of an entire village of people who are the best in the business. Incredible collaborators, inventors, and world builders. So you – just to put it literally – dive right in as far as my experience is concerned.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu marks a new chapter in the era of Mando and his green, little buddy, as they head off on a big-screen adventure. According to Favreau, he has the script for a fourth season of The Mandalorian; however, when and if that ever happens is still unclear at the time of writing. For now, fans will need to be one with the Force – or at least the cinema – if they want to experience more of Din Djarin and Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22.

RELATED: Exclusive: Jon Favreau Reveals del Toro’s Secret Jabba Project – And It Could Still Happen