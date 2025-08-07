Disney+ has become the wild west of Star Wars content. Every couple of months, there’s another lightsaber swinging into frame, another Jedi appearing out of nowhere, and yet another spin-off trying to recapture the glory days when George Lucas was still calling the shots. Most start strong, soak up the hype, and then slowly fizzle out, back to a galaxy far far away. The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte all followed the same pattern. They started off with massive week-one viewership, and then… tumbleweeds. But one show broke that cycle: Andor.

The prequel series nobody expected much from, about a guy who dies in Rogue One, ended up being the one Star Wars show people couldn’t stop watching. And not just critics in brown leather jackets. Actual fans. Regular people. People who were ready to quit Star Wars forever.

Unlike its lightsaber-happy cousins, Andor focused on real people in real pain under a very real Empire. It leaned into politics and oppression. The transitions between glossy upper-class worlds and gritty prison life felt jarring in the best way. It was tense. It was angry. It had something to say. And guess what? Viewers rewarded that.

According to The Wrap, Andor‘s viewership actually went up by nearly 40% from Season 1’s finale to Season 2’s. That’s practically unheard of in streaming today, especially for a franchise that’s been accused of milking its bantha too hard. While Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped from over a billion minutes viewed to 860 million by the end, Andor gained steam with every release.

Season 1 dropped on September 21, 2022. Season 2 wrapped in May 2025. That’s two full seasons of serious storytelling, three episodes a week, and a consistent audience that grew instead of shrinking. Rotten Tomatoes gave the series a 96% score based on over 600 reviews. “An exceptionally mature and political entry,” critics called it. Metacritic handed it a 74, which is… not as flashy, but still good.

Awards-wise, it’s got over twenty-two Emmy nominations. Two nods for Outstanding Drama Series.

Tony Gilroy, the no-nonsense showrunner, recently told IndieWire, “In Season 2, they said, ‘Streaming is dead, we don’t have the money we had before,’ so we fought hard about money, but they never cleaned anything up.” It tracks. Disney followed that up with a wave of layoffs, chopping film and TV staff across the board.

Still, even with budget fights behind the scenes, Andor thrived. Not everything survived, though. According to Gilroy, one incredible episode got the axe. “It was like a horror movie,” he told Entertainment Weekly, describing a cancelled Episode 209 written by his brother, Dan Gilroy. “There was a KX unit hunting inside a giant ship… It was sort of like a monster movie with K2 on it.”

Why wasn’t this made? Who knows. Maybe budget cuts, maybe studio politics, maybe Mickey Mouse got scared. But Andor proved that you don’t need Jedi to make Star Wars magic. You just need a damn good story.

