The decision to release The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters seems like a strange one, especially since Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu have been fixtures of Disney+ since the platform’s inception. As a matter of fact, Disney+ launched with The Mandalorian, so this part of the Star Wars Universe is deeply intertwined with the streaming service.

Now, there’s no disputing that The Mandalorian and Grogu boasts a much bigger budget than the show, and there’s certainly more of a cinematic quality and grandeur to it. However, this is unlikely to be anybody’s favorite Star Wars film at the end of the day. Honestly, it’s just…fine.

In terms of the story, there isn’t much to go on here. It’s all an excuse to get Mando and Baby Yoda on another galactic adventure. They’re now helping the New Republic and need to assist the Hutt Twins to retrieve Rotta (Jeremy Allen White) in exchange for details on an Imperial asset, yada, yada. By the time you get to the end of the film, you might even wonder what the point of it all is, but hey, it gets the show on the road – and it’s all vibes from there.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney

Pascal’s Mando is flat, though. To be fair, there’s nowhere else for his character to go anymore, since everything’s already been covered in the three seasons of the show. He repeats the same narrative beats from before and appears to be on autopilot throughout the movie. At least he has a few decent action scenes that showcase why the Mandalorians are fearsome and heralded warriors in a galaxy far, far away, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that Pascal is only doing this because he’s contractually obliged to.

Fortunately, Grogu brings the cuteness as always, and this is amplified by his pairing with the Anzellans; they’re pure comedy together. There’s a side-splitting scene in which they believe they’re genuinely helping by bringing a tiny spacecraft for Mando. Watching Mando struggle to explain that he won’t fit on the ship is hilarious and one of the film’s best moments.

Aside from the puppet magic, Rotta turns out to be the most interesting character in the film. Without spoiling anything, he has a compelling arc that merits further exploration in the Star Wars Universe. Whether it happens or not is another story, though there is certainly room for it to happen.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney

The most disappointing part about The Mandalorian and Grogu is the fact that there are no real stakes or threatening villains to contend with. Mando and his pal have faced far greater threats in the show, so there’s never a sense that they are in an unwinnable situation. Yes, they experience challenges, but the odds remain in their favor.

Despite the lackluster story and underwhelming threats, The Mandalorian and Grogu entertains. It knows how to turn up the Star Wars magic and does more than enough to get the audience laughing and gasping at what unfolds onscreen. It’s undeniably a safe and inoffensive movie, but it’s likely what the franchise needed after such a state of turbulence and fan outrage. Fine is better than nothing here. One thing’s certain, though: there’s no need for more Mando and Grogu adventures after this. Maybe bring back Grogu and the Anzellans for something else, but let Mando enjoy his retirement.

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