2026 has kicked off, and there’s much on the cards at Walt Disney Studios this year. For starters, the House of Mouse has more than a dozen movies planned for release in theatres across its studios, which include its subsidiaries like Marvel Studios, Pixar, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and Lucasfilm. But there are also plenty of new series set to debut on Disney+, as well as long-awaited follow-ups to favourites like X-Men ’97 and Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again. Check out all the titles coming to the big and small screen close to you.

A Look Ahead at the Disney+ Lineup for this Season

With an already stellar lineup to enjoy from the comforts of your sofa, Disney+ continues to excite with shows to keep fans hooked. Whether you’re strapped in for your favourite series or looking for a night in with some great movies, you can catch these on the streaming platform.

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man

Marvel Television is tackling ‘superhero fatigue’ with a witty, self-aware series that aims to put the fun back into the genre. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Simon Williams, an actor auditioning for a role in an upcoming ‘Wonder Man’ movie. Not only is he a fan of the original film, but he also has his own secret abilities that aren’t too dissimilar from those of his favourite superhero. Not to mention, we get a reprise of Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, the actor who notoriously portrayed the international terrorist the Mandarin in Iron Man 3. Expect 8 episodes to be released on 28 January, 2026.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Darth Maul returns to wreak havoc in a galaxy far, far away in the new animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. The animated series will follow Maul’s efforts to re-establish his criminal syndicate on planet Janix following the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars fans will be pleased to find out that a miniseries spinoff of The Ninth Jedi is scheduled for 2026. The series is a continuation of the short films from Star Wars: Visions, Seasons 1 and 3. Look for more updates on this project later this year.

Punisher Special Presentation

Not only do we get to see the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this year, but the vigilante will also kick butt in his own streaming special on Disney+. Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is expected to face off against another mob boss, Ma Gnucci, in the upcoming event. It’s expected to release around the same time as the next Spidey movie, which is set to arrive on 31 July 2026.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

There may have been a few surprises in the first season of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, but the soft reboot was well received by fans of the original Netflix show. With all the politics out of the way, things can only get better the second time around. Maybe even more so now that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is back alongside Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Coming in March will bring back gritty street-level Marvel action, mixing legal drama, psychological tension, and thrilling fight sequences starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

VisionQuest

Vision (Paul Bettany) has been missing from our TV screens since the finale of WandaVision in 2021, but Marvel is bringing the android Avenger back for his own series in fall 2026. The specifics of this series are still a little hazy. Having said that, you can expect to meet a Vision struggling to connect with his old memories after the government rebuilt him. Plus, Ultron (James Spader) is said to be back in a unique way. Honestly, they had us at Vision.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man Season 2

More of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is expected in the spring of 2026. Season 2 will introduce Venom and Gwen Stacy, but we’ll still get to see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and other season one characters in the mix.

X-Men ’97 Season 2

Expect to be humming the X-Men ’97 theme song again, as the mutants will be back on our screens in winter of 2026. Members of the team will be scattered across time and battling to get back to the 90s, amidst a new threat at the hands of the evil villain, Apocalypse.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

A buddy action-comedy with Vince Vaughn and James Marsden? Say less! You know it’s going to be a wild ride. The film is a hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine.

Whalefall

The Daniel Kraus novel has been adapted into an against-the-clock survival film that will be released in October 2026. The plot revolves around a scuba diver (Austin Abrams) who searches for his deceased father’s (Josh Brolin) remains after he commits suicide in the ocean he loves. However, while on his search, he is swallowed alive by a whale and has an hour to escape. This sounds like the type of premise that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Better on the Big Screen

Alongside its epic lineup on Disney+, Disney also has plenty of exciting movies releasing on the big screen in 2026. From fan-favourites seeing sequels and continuations, to first-time releases, there’s plenty of coverage to keep us entertained throughout. Here’s the rundown of a few of these upcoming titles.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

There’s another project from the galaxy far, far away coming out in 2026. Everyone’s favourite duo (The Mandalorian and his adorable green sidekick) will be back, and they’re heading to the big screen. The last Star Wars film to hit theatres was The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019, so fans are definitely looking forward to something epic this year. Look out for the movie on 22 May, 2026.

Send Help

Coming to cinemas nationwide on 30 January, 2026, is a fresh entry to Sam Raimi’s horror lineup. Sure, Send Help doesn’t deal with the usual supernatural elements of Raimi’s previous works, but judging from the trailer, it promises the same outrageous delivery the director is known for (if not more so). The story centres on an underappreciated employee (played by Rachel McAdams) and her boss Bradley (played by Dylan O’Brien). who become stranded on a deserted island as the sole survivors of a plane crash. This forces them to confront past grievances and work together to survive in a tense battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.

Pixar’s Hoppers

Pixar fans are being treated to an original animated movie on 6 March, 2026. The premise of the story is pretty funny. Animal lover Mabel (Piper Curda) transfers her consciousness into a lifelike animal robot to convince the animals to stand up against a local construction company that is trying to take over their land. Instead, she accidentally stirs up a plot to overthrow the humans. The film is inventive, funny, and emotionally rich and stars an all-star voicecast ensemble featuring Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, Jon Hamm and Meryl Streep.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

We’ve waited twenty years for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, but the fact that all the original cast members are returning to the second film was worth the wait. Dynamics have shifted in this follow-up, so it will be like catching up with old friends we haven’t seen in years. Just very fashionable friends who have aged like fine wine.

Pixar’s Toy Story 5

The gang’s all back together for a new Toy Story adventure. It’s about to be a toys vs. tech showdown with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of Bonnie’s toys up against a tablet named Lilypad (Greta Lee). Expect the film to release just after youth day on 19 June, 2026.

Disney’s Moana

Young (and old) Disney fans will get to see Moana as they’ve never seen her before, come July 2026. One of Disney’s most fan-favourite characters and her friends have been given a live-action remake that actually looks pretty breathtaking. What makes this even better is that Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, is set to reprise his role as the demigod Maui in the film.

The Dog Stars

We may have to wait a bit longer than originally expected to see Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi movie, The Dog Stars, but it certainly looks like a promising comeback into the genre for the filmmaker. For starters, the book it’s based on is already really good, and Mark L. Smith, who is known for The Revenant and Overlord, has adapted the story for film. Then you have actors like Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, and Guy Pearce to sweeten the deal. Look out for this film on 27 March, 2026.

Disney’s Hexed

Disney will be bringing the magic back to the big screen in the month of November. This original movie focuses on an “awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom”. The two are set to “discover that what makes him unusual might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic upside down.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday

We think it’s safe to classify Avengers: Doomsday as one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Maybe it’s the thrill of having several fan-favourite Avengers back in action, or the fact that the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Wakandans and the Talokans will be joining the story this time around. Whatever you’re most looking forward to, this is one film not to be missed in December 2026.

