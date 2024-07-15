It is almost impossible to decide who the most famous fictional characters of all time are. Hundreds of unforgettable fictional characters have become iconic, and favourites will forever be subjective. Rather than making a list or a ranking, here are some of the most iconic fictional characters of all time from all walks of life, be it cartoon, comic, movie, or series.

1. Atticus Finch

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird is one of the most widely read literary pieces worldwide, thanks to many students having to study it for set work in various grades in school.

The story follows Atticus Finch, a lawyer who defends and stands up for the rights of a Black man, Tom Robinson, accused of sexual assault in the small town of Maycomb, Alabama.

While the book itself is racially charged, it tells a story of standing up for what is right despite what society might be saying about a particular minority group, whether racial, gender-based, or religious. Over the years, Atticus Finch has been a moral hero for many readers and a model of integrity for lawyers across the globe.

2. Barbie

It should be no surprise that Barbie is and has remained one of the most iconic fictional characters. The recent Barbie movie proved that.

Barbie started out as a toy, created by Mattel in the 1950s, and despite people doubting that she would ever become a success, she created an empire. Today, there is a version of Barbie for almost everything, depicting her many career exploits like being a designer, a horse rider, an astronaut, a doctor, and hundreds of others. Having sold over a billion dolls since her creation, Barbie is one of Mattel’s most profitable lines. Her popularity has only exploded further with her inclusion in media like animated Barbie movies, books, comics, and more.

3. Batman

The infamous protector of Gotham City was first created in 1939 as part of Detective Comics #27. Bill Finger and Bob Kane created the iconic dark superhero, who quickly became one of the most well-known comic characters and superheroes worldwide. Bruce Wayne requires almost no introduction at this point, after having had their backstories explored so many times through different media like Batman video games, board games, movies and series (both live-action and animated), and of course, his origin media, comic books.

Orphaned when his parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, were killed in a mugging right before his eyes. His story blossomed from there as he used his money and influence to become a playboy by day as a cover for his nightly vigilantism.

4. Betty Boop

Created by Max Fleischer and first appearing in the Talkatoon series published by Fleischer Studios, Betty Boop (considered one of the most attractive cartoon characters of all time) has been around since 1930. Her first appearance in the Talkatoon series was in the cartoon Dizzy Dishes, the seventh instalment.

Betty Boop’s appearance has been the subject of much conjecture, with some calling her a sex symbol and others thinking that she is just adorable, with a cartoonish-sized head and wide-doe eyes. Her appearance was initially inspired by a Jazz Age flapper, a caricature of the singer Helen Kane, and an “anthropomorphic French poodle.” However, because of the Hays Code, her revealing appearance was toned down for the media.

Her original name was Nancy Lee, and sometimes Nan McGrew, derived from the Helen Kane film Dangerous Nan McGrew (also 1930). Throughout the 1930s, Betty Boop was considered “The Queen of the Animated Screen”, a title that might have been lost to the ages.

5. Bilbo Baggins

Bilbo Baggins (one of the best Lord of the Rings characters) is notable for being the main character of The Hobbit (1937). At the time, he was a young hobbit whom Gandalf called to help Thorin and his intrepid band of dwarven adventurers in their quest to reclaim their ancestral home from the terrifying and formidable dragon, Smaug.

On the journey, Bilbo gets a taste of adventure and finds The Ring for the first time, which instantly sinks its teeth into him. Despite exerting its power over Bilbo, he is the first ring bearer to give up the ring willingly and hand it over to Frodo for his journey to destroy it in The Lord of the Rings adventure.

The English actor Sir Ian Holm Cuthbert was the first to expertly bring Bilbo Baggins to life in the 2001 movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and reprising his role for the rest of the film series, followed by Martin Freeman in The Hobbit film series starting in 2012.

6. Bugs Bunny

A prominent member of the Looney Tunes collection, Bugs Bunny first originated in the late 1930s. His flippant personality and anthropomorphic grey and white hair glance became popular, along with his iconic phrase, “Eh…What’s up, doc?”

Created through Warner Bros. Cartoons, he appeared in the beloved Looney Tunes (one of the best cartoons for kids) and animated series like Merrie Melodies. Bugs didn’t exist as a named character until after 1940, and the character’s creation is accredited to Bob Givens, Chuck Jones and Robert McKimson.

Thanks to his quirky personality, the character’s popularity rose. Bugs Bunny quickly became a cultural icon and was even Warner Bros.’s official mascot for a moment. He is so well-known worldwide and considered so iconic that he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

7. Captain America

Of course, it would only be a list of the most iconic fictional characters of all time, including one of the many unique heroes from Marvel Comics throughout the decades.

Captain America (one of the strongest Avengers) first debuted in 1940 in Captain America Comics #1, published by Timely Comics, the corporate predecessor to Marvel Comics at the time. Jack Kirby and Joe Simon created Steve Rogers, whose story is “The American Dream” (or one of them): going from being a thin young soldier to the perfect human super-soldier. Steve Rogers, a regular American man, joined the United States Army during the events of World War II and quickly proved his character as a moral and good man. Because of this, he was chosen to undergo an experiment where he was injected with “super-soldier serum” and became the hero that we know and love him to be.

Steve Rogers first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011, played by Chris Evans in Captain America: The First Avenger. Although the mantle might have been passed on recently, no one can imagine anyone taking his place.

8. Captain Jack Sparrow

Captain Jack Sparrow is one of the most iconic fictional characters of all time, known for accomplishing ridiculous feats while acting a little dumb and usually a little drunk on rum. The character either has incredibly great luck or terrible luck. Still, either way, we get to follow his fantastic adventures as one of the main characters of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series.

Pirates of the Caribbean started as a Walt Disney theme park ride, which opened at Disneyland in 1967 and was one of the last Disneyland attractions that Walt Disney had personally overseen. While the ride might not have been directly based on any works, it was based on general pirate legends, sea-faring folklore and novels by Emilio Salgari.

One of Johnny Depp’s best roles of all time, Captain Jack Sparrow is one of the nine pirate lords of the Brethren Court. He often flees from dangerous situations, only taking them on when necessary.

9. Charlie Brown

Created by Charles M. Schulz, Charlie Brown, the principal character of Peanuts (a comic strip that quickly became a part of the Sunday newspaper in countries worldwide), was first mentioned in 1948 after he waited two years to make his debut. Thanks to his incredibly relatable demeanour, little Charlie Brown quickly made a name for himself as an iconic fictional character.

Charlie Brown (who isn’t bald, by the way) is just a little boy who is sometimes nervous, pessimistic, and sometimes optimistic. His endearing attitude towards life and his experiences with situations that could have been easily avoided make him a relatable little kid dealing with life. While he might not be heroic, he and his trusty best friend, Snoopy, are some of the most recognisable comic characters worldwide.

10. Darth Vader

Like many of the characters on this list, this Star Wars character needs almost no introduction. It’s not often that the main antagonist of a franchise becomes one of the most iconic fictional characters in the franchise and of all time. Still, with Darth Vader, it was practically unavoidable.

George Lucas created the Star Wars Universe, and fans were first introduced to Darth Vader as the terrifying antagonist and ruler of the Imperial Forces in Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope (1977). Darth Vader remained the leader of the Imperial Forces and a menacing threat until his true identity as Anakin Skywalker was revealed.

While it might have been released in a bit of a topsy-turvy order, the Prequel Trilogy, starting with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), was when Anakin Skywalker was first introduced as a brilliant and adventurous little boy who was gifted with the ability to manipulate the force. The following movies in the Prequel Trilogy told the story of his corruption and how he would go on to become one of the most prominent antagonists of the films, turning to the Dark Side and going from the handsome and enigmatic Anakin to the Dark Lord, Darth Vader.

11. Dumbledore

Like many of the fantastic franchises on this list, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is complex because there are many unique characters to choose from. While you might have been expecting to see characters like the main three, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ronald Weasley, let’s focus a little on a character who often doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore was first introduced in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1997. He is depicted as a wise old man, knowing far more than he should, and is a mighty wizard. After schooling at Hogwarts in his youth, Dumbledore became the school’s headmaster and played a vital role in Harry Potter‘s story as a protector, mentor and friend. After giving Harry and the gang hints and help throughout the series (both the books and the movie series), Dumbledore solidified himself as an integral part of the story and quickly became one of the most iconic fictional characters ever.

Many incredible actors have taken turns playing the wacky character Professor Albus Dumbledore, including Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter film series and Jude Law and Toby Regbo in the Fantastic Beasts film series.

12. Elizabeth Bennet

One of Jane Austen’s most loved novels, Pride and Prejudice, features the female protagonist Elizabeth Bennet, often nicknamed Eliza or Lizzy by her closest family and friends. Elizabeth is a rare breed of woman, born when society and family recommend that women marry for convenience and to ensure an economically secure future. However, Elizabeth has something else in mind. Instead of bending to the whims of society, she wishes to marry for love.

When her father dies, she or her four sisters will not inherit his magnificent estate. Still, it will go to the nearest male relative, pushing Mrs Bennet to implore her daughters to marry for financial gain. Eventually, everyone gets what they want as Elizabeth Bennet eventually falls in love with Mr Darcy, a wealthy young gentleman with more than enough income to sustain her.

Many actresses have brought Elizabeth Bennet to life over the years, including Greer Garson in the 1940 film version of the book, Celia Bannerman in the 1967 version, Elizabeth Garvie in the 1980 version, Jennifer Ehle in the 1995 version, Kiera Knightley in the 2005 version, and Lily James in the 2016 version of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

13. Gandalf

Yet another iconic character from the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit saga and The Lord of the Rings series, Gandalf, is a name and a character that many love. Commonly known as Gandalf The Grey (and later Gandalf The White), he is a powerful wizard of the Istari Order and one of the few wizards who find themselves a part of Middle Earth.

Gandalf is part of the Maia race of Middle Earth. This supernatural and angelic group has been a part of Middle Earth since the beginning of time and came from Valinor. Known for being semi-divine beings, his people often embark on harrowing quests against the evil that threatens to tip the balance of the world. This would explain his foothold in the fight against the Dark Lord Sauron.

Few know just how old Gandalf truly is, as he has at least been around since the Third Age when he received one of the rings of power from Círdan. He is known as the final bearer of the Ring of Fire, also known as the Red Ring or Narya. The ring and his occupation as a wizard are why he has been around for as long as he has because it grants him “resistance to the weariness of time.”

Gandalf (portrayed by Sir Ian McKellen in the movies) is seen as the leader of the Fellowship of the Ring, encouraging those around him with his wisdom and the persuasive power of his ring of power. He is also a protector of Bilbo Baggins and Frodo Baggins on their journeys throughout The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

14. James Bond

The story of the iconic James Bond, or Agent 007, started in 1953 with the James Bond series written by Ian Fleming. The phenomenon of this fantastic fictional character was so great and loved around the world that Fleming’s own 12 novels and two short stories weren’t enough. Many other authors picked up the character after the original author’s passing. With countless novels telling his stories of saving the world, breaking hearts, and every escapade imaginable, it was no surprise when the series was adapted for TV, radio, comic strips, films and even video games.

Commander James Bond (did you know he had that title?) is a Secret Service agent in London. Still, his missions have seen him travel worldwide to save the day, often dealing with betrayals and espionage. His Commander title comes from his time in the Royal Naval Reserve.

Many actors have tried their hand at the role, starting with Sean Connery in 1962 and ending with the most recent Bond movie starring Daniel Craig in 2021. Bond is always depicted as a handsome character who enjoys his drink, cigarettes, and the ladies, and even sometimes passes the time with substance use and the enjoyment of fast cars.

15. Jane Eyre

At this point, everyone knew who the Brontë sisters were, but in 1847, when Jane Eyre: An Autobiography was published, Charlotte Brontë published her story under the male pen name “Currer Bell”. The novel follows the iconic fictional character Jane Eyre, the heroine of her story.

The book was initially published with the autobiographical title because it followed the life of the strong-minded Jane from her years as an infant to adulthood, touching on her time as an orphaned child, her first employment as a teacher and then as a governess, and even the romances she experienced throughout her life. Facing unbelievable trauma and neglect as a child, the death of her friend by consumption, and surviving a typhoid epidemic as a student, Jane manages to survive despite all her hardships. She decides to make her own way in the world. Finding a job and finding love, however tumultuous it might have been, Jane Eyre is seen as the start of an era in which novels focused on women as the story’s protagonists.

Having been written by a woman, and not a man, Jane Eyre isn’t just a beautiful girl who gets swept off her feet by a handsome hero, but was strong and independent and an icon to women of the time who were learning that a man was not all they needed in their lives and that they could make their own way in a world that was so clearly male-dominated.

16. Jay Gatsby

Written in 1925 by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby is set on Long Island in the Jazz Age. It tells the story from Nick Carraway’s point of view and his interactions with the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, one of the most iconic fictional characters of all time.

Living in a luxurious mansion on Long Island, Jay Gatsby often hosted even more luxurious and extravagant parties, having amassed a fortune through illicit means such as alcohol bootlegging during the prohibition. Despite his behaviour as a socialite and his vast fortune, Jay Gatsby was born James Gatsby in a rural part of North Dakota. He found ways throughout his life to get by until he met and fell head over heels in love with Daisy Fay, who later married Thomas Buchanan, a wealthy businessman in Chicago. His love for Daisy never dies, despite her marriage, and he decides to become a man of wealth and influence to win her over again, which he does and seduces her.

Many actors have brought him to life on the silver screen throughout the last century, including Alan Ladd, Robert Ryan, Rober Redford, Toby Stephens, Warner Baxter, and arguably most notably, Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Great Gatsby isn’t exactly a story with a happy ending, unfortunately. Jay Gatsby is often used as a testament to what can happen when someone lives their life running after wealth for the wrong reasons. Still, you can’t argue that he is one of the most well-known figures in the literary world and one of the most iconic fictional characters ever written.

17. Joker

The Joker is one of the most well-known supervillains in DC Comics, having been a part of Batman’s story from the debut issue of the Batman comic book in 1940. The character was created by Jerry Robinson, Bill Finger and Bob Kane and often serves as one of the more significant antagonists of any story that has something to do with Gotham City.

Joker is known for being a psychopathic criminal mastermind with a warped sense of humour who can be found at the root of many of Batman’s problems. As his primary nemesis, Batman only sometimes seems to defeat Joker, except in rare circumstances and alternate timelines. There are many ideas about how Joker became what he is. Still, most revolve around him falling into a vat of chemicals, causing his appearance and warping his mind. Although he has no superhuman abilities, much like Batman, he often uses his expertise in chemicals, pranks, and humour to cause trouble for Gotham’s protector.

Appearing in games, comics, series (both animated and live-action), and movies (also both animated and live-action), Joker is seen as one of the most iconic characters in pop culture and one of the most iconic fictional characters of all time and has been brought to life by actors like Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix, the voice of Mark Hamill, and arguably the most iconic portrayal by Heath Ledger.

18. Jon Snow

There are plenty of great writers in the world, and those with “R.R.” in their name are weirdly considered some of the best fantasy authors of all time. For example, J.R.R. Tolkien and George R.R. Martin are the authors of the A Song of Ice and Fire series, which Game of Thrones is based on.

Like other excellent fantasy novel series, choosing just one iconic character to focus on is difficult because each has so many. Still, this article is so long that we will focus on a fan favourite, Jon Snow. Brought to life by Kit Harington in the HBO adaptation, Jon Snow is considered one of Martin’s finest creations by The New York Times.

In the novel series, Jon Snow is introduced as the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, hence the surname Snow (used to indicate that someone has no inheritance or birth rite because of being illegitimate). Although raised as an outsider, Jon is a kind character who joins the Night’s Watch and eventually becomes the Lord Commander of the Watch.

The series includes all of this and continues his story, revealing him to be the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen, named Aegon Targaryen. The rest I won’t spoil for you if you haven’t seen the finale of the series, but Jon is seen as one of the most iconic fictional characters of all time because he always stayed true to himself, accomplishing incredible feats of heroism even when everyone treated him as an illegitimate Snow.

19. Katniss Everdeen

Suzanne Collins’s young adult dystopian novel series The Hunger Games took the world by storm, so much so that it was quickly turned into a film series that fans adored. While there were plenty of memorable characters in the novels and movies, Katniss Everdeen, the main protagonist, is widely considered one of the most iconic fictional characters ever.

Katniss Everdeen was just a girl trying to get by in the lowly District 12 when it came time for participants to be chosen for the 74th Hunger Games. The Hunger Games is a battle royale-style death match that one male and one female from the first twelve of thirteen districts had to participate in and was televised for the whole of Panem, the dystopian city, to see.

Katniss’s younger sister, Primrose Everdeen, was chosen as the female tribute, and rather than watch her little sister die, Katniss volunteered to take her place. Despite having little bravery and meagre skills as a huntress, thanks to her poverty-stricken district, Katniss manages to make it to the end of the deathmatch and even outsmart the rich folk in the capitol, watching their every move.

Katniss grew into her role as a leader and an inspiration to people wanting to rise against the powers that controlled them, however reluctant she might have been to play their game at the start. Jennifer Lawrence did an excellent job bringing Katniss to life, becoming the face of The Hunger Games film series.

20. Romeo and Juliet

Putting two of the most iconic fictional characters ever made together is cheating. Still, you can’t have one character of this tragic duo without the other. As you may well know, Romeo and Juliet is a tragedy written by none other than a man who is considered one of the greatest writers of all time, William Shakespeare. While the prolific author has written many stories, plays and poems and has many iconic fictional characters, none are so well-known as this unfortunate couple.

Set in Verona, Italy, the story tells of star-crossed lovers who cannot be together because of the rivalry between their two families: Romeo from House Montague and Juliet from House Capulet. Throughout the many recreations over the years, Romeo is depicted as a dashing young man who is a capable duelist. He even accidentally kills Juliet’s cousin before he is exiled. Juliet is a beautiful young woman who instantly captures the heart of Romeo. Despite the war between their houses, the two secretly marry each other before a series of tragic events tear them apart forever, ending with a double suicide.

Although the story might not have been Shakespeare’s (there is plenty of speculation regarding his inspirations), the tale of the two star-crossed lovers has survived through his work and recreations to the point where almost everyone knows who Romeo and Juliet are. This makes them two of the most iconic fictional characters of all time and one of the most well-known duos of all time.

21. Sherlock Holmes

Many know Sherlock Holmes thanks to the movie adaptations starring Robert Downey Jr. and the TV adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Sherlock Holmes is a fictional detective who appears as the protagonist of many of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels.

Sherlock first appeared in A Study in Scarlet in 1887 and quickly became a beloved and iconic fictional character thanks to his wits in observation, deduction, logic, and odd fascination with forensic science before it became a phenomenon worldwide. Disliked by many in his stories for his honest outlook on life, his inability to keep his observations to himself, and the very clinical way in which he conducted himself, readers seemed to like him more than the people he had around him.

Sherlock had his vices, including alcohol and opium, which he sometimes used to quiet his otherwise loud and overactive mind. Despite his faults, no one can argue that he is one of the best-known fictional detectives ever and one of the most iconic characters ever.

22. Spider-Man

Spider-Man is not only one of the most iconic Marvel comic book heroes ever created, but he has also earned his title as one of the most iconic fictional characters ever. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Spider-Man (who wears red and blue) first appeared in 1962, and to say that he exploded from there would be an understatement.

Little is known about the character’s birth parents besides their names and how they died, but we know that Peter Benjamin Parker was raised by his Aunt May and Uncle Ben in New York City. Peter gets his superhuman powers from being bitten by a radioactive spider (some versions see this happen at a science fair, but most see it happen during a school outing to a lab. Suddenly, Peter has to deal with being an adolescent teen and with the responsibility of his new powers, facing off against the sudden resurgence of superhuman threats like Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Venom.

Loved for his witty remarks, overall friendliness, and kindness towards all (Spider-Man will often choose to apprehend villains rather than harm them), Spider-Man is one of the most loved comic characters from Marvel Comics and one of the most iconic fictional characters of all time.

23. Superman

Last but certainly not least, we have Kal-El, the last son of Krypton, otherwise known as Superman. Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created this DC Comics superhero, and little did they know that they would be creating one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. Superman, or Kal-El, is an alien born to loving parents on the dying planet Krypton. His parents managed to jettison him out to space as a baby in a tiny spaceship just before the destruction took place, and he landed in the countryside of the fictional town Smallville.

Jonathan and Martha Kent had been trying for a baby without success, so when they found a spaceship on their property with a baby in it, they decided to treat him as a gift from heaven instead of an alien, naming him Clark Kent and raising him as their own. It wouldn’t take long for Clark’s powers to become apparent, as his Kryptonian body flourished under the radiation of the yellow sun. His parents taught him to respect his powers, urging him only to use them to help humanity and not harm it. This led to his powerful sense of justice and his decision to use his powers to fight crime.

Throughout his many animated films, comics, TV adaptations, movies and games, Superman (who has been portrayed by many different great actors) has experienced enough heartbreak to make him question his hope in humanity, but he never gives up. With his powers, will, character, and fantastic sense of justice, Superman is easily one of the most iconic fictional characters ever.

Who is your favourite iconic fictional character of all time?