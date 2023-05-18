Given Batman’s position as one of the most iconic heroes, it makes sense that he would have more video games than any other hero. His first game was released in 1986, and since then, Batman fans have been taking control of the Dark Knight as he faces down some of his greatest enemies, investigates crimes and protects Gotham from those who would prefer to see it burn.

Let’s look at some of the best Batman games of all time.

11. The Adventures of Batman & Robin (1994)

Based on Batman: The Animated Series, later titled The Adventures of Batman and Robin, the game was developed by Konami and Clockwork Tortoise and published by Sega for the Genesis, Game Gear and Sega CD and Konami for the Super NES (SNES).

The SNES version has levels loosely based on the episodes from the animated series and set in locations from which different villains operate. Batman is the only playable character, but Robin still appears during certain conversations. Gameplay is similar to that of an action-adventure platformer.

In the Genesis version, players must defeat the Joker, Two-Face, the Mad Hatter and Mr Freeze. Players can control Batman or Robin; some levels are side-scrolling shooters where players take control of Batwings.

The Sega CD version features chases scenes with the Batmobile and Batplane and sees the story progress with animated cutscenes, many of which had characters voiced by the original actors.

In the Game Gear version, players must rescue Robin from the Joker. The game has four levels, each with different stages until you eventually take on Harley and the Joker. Batman primarily uses projective weapons but will switch to melee combat when he gets close enough to his enemies.

10. Batman: Arkham Origins (2013)

This game was developed by WB Games Montréal and was published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 3, Wii U, Windows and Xbox 360. It was inspired by comics like Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight and Batman: Year One.

The game follows a young Batman who discovers that Black Mask has placed a $50 million bounty on his head. Not only does Batman now have to deal with the eight hired assassins (Bane, Deadshot, Deathstroke, Copperhead, Firefly, Electrocutioner, Killer Croc and Shiva) and the corrupt members of the GCPD and SWAT, but he doesn’t have the same support from Jim Gordon that veteran Batman does and is considered an outlaw.

The game shows the beginnings of Jim Gordon and Batman’s partnership, the Joker’s obsession with Batman and Dr Harleen Quinzel’s corruption.

Arkham Origins received mixed reviews upon release. While some praised the story and the portrayal of the Joker, others criticised the game’s lack of expansion on the previous games or its combat system. While gadgets like the shock gloves were too overpowered, others didn’t do any damage to enemies, making encounters far too long to be enjoyable.

While Arkham Origins has flaws, it’s still an enjoyable game that won Canadian Videogame Awards for Best Animation and Best Visual Arts. In addition, it received a companion game, Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, which was released for the Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita.

9. Batman: The Enemy Within (2017 -2018)

Developed by Telltale Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, The Enemy Within is a sequel to Batman: The Telltale Series. The episodic point-and-click game lets players control Bruce Wayne and Batman, who infiltrates the criminal group known as the Pact after being Black Mailed by Amanda Waller and the Agency. Player choices directly affect events and can even prevent the Joker from becoming a villain.

The Enemy Within was praised by many who played it and was widely considered a vast improvement of its predecessor. The Joker’s portrayal was applauded by many, with GQ’s Scott Maslow saying it made the character interesting again, “The Joker has always said his past is multiple-choice, but this is the first time I’ve felt like I was the one checking the boxes. MobileSyrup’s Bradley Shankar named the game “one of the greatest Joker stories ever told” saying, “while there have been numerous great interpretations of the Batman-Joker relationship over the years, there has never been one quite as complex and morally grey as what Telltale has created with The Enemy Within.”

8. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (2014)

Developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as a sequel to Lego Batman 2, this LEGO game focuses on a large cast of characters from the DC universe rather than just Batman and Robin. However, the gameplay is very similar to its predecessors.

Following the events of Lego Batman 2, Brainiac flies to Earth to capture Hal Jordon, the Green Lantern and the last member of the seven “Emotional Spectrum” Lantern Corps he needs to collect to complete his shrink ray.

The villains of Earth are working together to ensure Lex Luthor is elected “President of the World” when Brainiac arrives to carry out his plan. It takes the combined powers of the heroes and villains and a heartfelt speech from Batman to defeat Brainiac and set Earth back to its proper size.

It received mixed reviews from critics, who enjoyed the game’s creativity and humour but felt that the controls were a little “clunky” and wished they could explore more locations. The games eventually received a spin-off, Lego DC Super-Villains, and several DLCs corresponding with popular DC movies.

7. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (2012)

Developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, this action-adventure game is the second instalment of the Lego Batman series and the first Traveller’s Tales game to feature spoken dialogue and an open world. It was released for Windows, PlayStation m and Vita, Nintendo DS and 3DS, Wii and Wii U, Xbox 350, OS X, iOS and Android.

It follows Batman, Robin and Superman as they work to foil the Joker and Lex Luthor’s plans. It includes a few more characters than the previous game due to the inclusion of the Justice League.

After losing “Man of the Year” to Bruce Wayne and watching Joker use his laughing gas to make people adore him, Lex Luthor recruits the Clown Prince to help him get elected president. Batman and Robin are rescued by Superman twice before the caped crusader agrees to accept the man of steel’s help.

When things get out of hand, the Justice League arrives to help, and everyone works together to defeat Lex Luthor and save Wayne Tower.

Lego Batman 2 was mostly well-received. Most critics loved it and assured fans adults and kids would enjoy it, but some felt that the AI was unchallenging, the vehicles had lacklustre controls, and the combat was tedious. Otherwise, it had a fantastic open-world concept and visual design.

6. Lego Batman: The Videogame (2008)

This action-adventure game was developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for Xbox 360 PlayStation 3, 2 and Portable, Wii, Nintendo DS, Windows and OS X. It is considered the best of the three Batman LEGO games and follows Batman and Robin on their adventures at they defeat 18 villains operating in and around Gotham.

Like previous LEGO games, players must collect LEGO studs, solve puzzles and fight enemies. The game consists of thirty levels, and once you’ve completed a hero chapter, it unlocks the corresponding villain chapter. Players should play through both to learn the full story of each chapter. While hero mode will see Batman and Robin putting all their villains in Arkham, Villain mode will see most of the villain team captured while the Chief Villain (The Riddler, Penguin and the Joker) and their top lieutenant (Two-Face, Catwoman and Harley Quinn) successfully carry out their plans.

Unlike the sequel games, Lego Batman doesn’t have a main story or voice-acting. Nevertheless, critics and fans praised the game and its inclusion of so many well-loved characters.

5. Injustice: Gods Among Us (2013)

While not solely a Batman game, much focus is on the Dark Knight in this game and its sequel, so it easily stands as one of his games. It was developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The fighting game is set in a 2.5d environment which sees 3D characters and backgrounds while characters operate within a 2D space, similar to what is seen in Mortal Kombat.

The game is set in a parallel universe that sees Superman go evil after the Joker tricks him into killing Lois Lane and his unborn child. Batman summons his Justice League’s alternate counterparts to help defeat Superman and the members of the Justice League who have turned evil, either by choice or through fear.

Critics praised the game, with IGN’s Vince Ingenito saying the game was “both a very good brawler and a big old sloppy love letter to fans.” While many praised the story mode and fight mechanics, they also criticised the rough graphics of the cutscenes. Nevertheless, the game was named the Best Fighting Game of the Year by several critics.

4. Injustice 2

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the game again centred on Batman and his insurgency’s attempt to restore society. The arrival of a group of new supervillains forces Batman to make a difficult choice. The gameplay is similar to that found in its predecessor.

Two years after the fall of Superman’s Regime, Batman and the other heroes learn of an incoming threat: Brainac, who plans to shrink the Earth and add it to his collection. Having no other choice, Batman chooses to free Superman and ally with the Regime on the condition that no one is killed in the following battles.

There is constant tension among the heroes in the ensuing fights, and though they eventually defeat Brainic, a split is caused by their inability to decide what they should do with Brainic. The battle is only ended by the defeat of Superman or Batman.

Critics praised the game for its improvement of its predecessor. Graphics were “leagues above the first title” and “set a new high bar for the [fighting game] genre.” As a result, Injustice 2 was named the Best Fighting Game of 2016 by several critics.

3. Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009)

The game that launched the Arkham series and inspired games like Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. This game was developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Eidos Interactive and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Inspired by many comic books, the game follows Batman’s battle with the Joker, who tries to seize control of Arkham Asylum, trap Batman and bomb Gotham City.

It won several awards, held the Guinness World Record for Most Critically Acclaimed Superhero Game Ever and has often been named one of the greatest video games ever made.

After accompanying Joker to Arkham Asylum due to his belief that the villain had allowed himself to be captured, Batman finds himself in a Joker-controlled zone that no one can enter lest the Joker detonates bombs hidden around Gotham City. Batman works alone to free a captured Gordon and foil Joker’s plan of creating an army of superhuman henchmen.

It was highly praised and won several awards, including the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Award for Outstanding Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers Awards for Game of the Year, Character Design, Control Design (3D), Costume Design, Game Design, Sound Editing in a Game Cinema and Use of Sound. In addition, Mark Hamill won several awards for his outstanding role as the Joker, which he would continue to reprise for several of the Arkham games. Finally, Rocksteady Studios won a couple of awards for developing the game.

2. Batman: Arkham Knight (2015)

The fourth instalment of the Arkham series was developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Its emotionally charged story will leave you feeling sorry for Batman and his sons. It would have probably been the best game in the series had it not been for people’s dislike for the Batmobile.

Following the Joker’s death in Arkham City, Gotham is mostly at peace until several villains band together to try and kill Batman. Meanwhile, Batman is struggling with a blood infection that has the potential to physically and mentally transform him into the Joker. In addition, the fear toxin has him experiencing hallucinations of the Joker. None of this is helped by Arkham Knight revealing himself to be Jason Todd, alive and feeling betrayed by Batman’s abandonment of him.

The game was well-praised after its release, specifically the voice-acting and storytelling. However, the Batmobile is where many critics felt the game fell short. Many playable characters are introduced through DLCs, including Harley Quinn and Jason Todd as Red Hood.

1. Batman: Arkham City (2011)

The second instalment of the Batman: Arkham series stands tall as the greatest of the Arkham games. It was developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows. It was later re-released for Wii U, OS X, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The action-adventure game focuses on the Dark Knight’s imprisonment in Arkham City, a super-prison encompassing the decaying urban slums of Gotham City, built 18 months after the events of Batman: Arkham Asylum, which Bruce Wayne was initially opposed to.

With some help from Alfred after his imprisonment, Bruce (Kevin Conroy) becomes Batman. He tries to learn what Protocol 10 is while dealing with a gradually dying Joker (Mark Hamill), whose blood was negatively affected by the Titan formula.

Arkham City features several characters from Batman’s Rogues Gallery, including Penguin, Mr Freeze and Ra’s al Ghul. In addition, side missions do a great job of bringing in other villains found in Batman’s universe, specifically the Riddler, who has optional challenges sprinkled throughout the map.

Players can freely explore the open-world of Arkham City and use a combination of stealth and gadgets to take out enemies and learn the secrets of the city-sized prison. Several playable characters besides Batman are available through DLCs, including Catwoman, who has her own short campaign that runs parallel to the main story, Nightwing and Robin, who also has his own narrative. Nightwing and Robin are specifically available on challenge maps.

The game was well-received by everyone who played it and was labelled “the best licensed video game ever made” by Game Informer. While some felt it lacked the surprise of its predecessor, others praised its improvement of the animation, bosses and scope of available activities. Eurogamer’s Christian Donlan claimed that the intricate details of the environment made it “hard not to feel like the world’s greatest detective, on patrol.”

It is widely considered one of the greatest video games ever made.

TL;DR Batman’s popularity led to the publication of several incredibly successful Batman-centric games.

The Dark Knight’s most popular games are part of the Batman: Arkham series.

Many Batman video games are successful because of their complex stories and the intriguing relationship between Batman and his numerous villains.

Which Batman game do you think is the best?