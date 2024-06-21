The conversation about Idris Elba’s potential casting as James Bond has sparked heated debate and had people everywhere in their feelings for a while now. Those who are for it claim it’s a huge win for representation, but those on the other side worry that such a move would stray from Bond’s established identity as initially portrayed in the books. Let’s get into the arguments for and against what would be a monumental casting decision if it were ever to happen.

Idris Elba – A Suave James Bond

Idris Elba’s career trajectory is a true masterclass in achieving longevity in the unpredictable world of entertainment and popular culture. He’s very carefully built himself an impressive filmography that includes TV shows like The Wire and Luther, alongside much-loved films like Pacific Rimand Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. We have him on one of our best actor lists, and deservedly so. Elba’s figured out how to pace himself for the distance – something not all entertainers know how to do. He’s steadily ascended the ranks of Hollywood, avoiding the pitfalls of overexposure and becoming royalty in the process.

A lot of Elba’s success comes from being extremely versatile. Whether he’s embodying a Baltimore drug kingpin in The Wire or displaying the dignified gravitas of Nelson Mandela, he gets it done convincingly. This level of adaptability, plus his undeniable charisma (lest we forget, he was People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018 ), has cemented his status as a global audience favourite.

You’d think that a man who’s achieved this much, not just on screen but as an athlete, musician and businessman, would be left alone to enjoy the sweet fruits of his success on a tropical island somewhere. No. Elba finds himself a frequent subject of online fan casting. One role in particular for which his name has been brought up is none other than James Bond.

As true internet citizens, this fascinated us, and we decided to stir the pot a few days ago with this post about Idris being the only man who should become the next Bond . Let’s say some of the responses were nothing short of spicy. Consider this article a follow-up to that post, wherein we’ll present some reasons for and against Idris Elba as Bond. When you’re done reading this, don’t hesitate to let your views be known in the comments section. We’ll be waiting.

For Elba – Breaking The Mould

Those in favour of Idris Elba as Bond bring up that, for decades, James Bond has been a white, British gentleman. They argue that casting an actor like Elba would be a significant step towards inclusivity in a genre often criticized for lack of diversity.

Secondly, there’s the small matter of Idris Elba’s undeniable talent. The man possesses the charisma, action-hero physique, and dramatic range to embody the sophisticated yet ruthless Bond. He has the required receipts to prove it, too. Look at his performances in Luther, Hijack and Pacific Rim, and you’ll see that he is versatile enough to handle both suave charm and intense action sequences.

Lastly, at a technical level, Elba would bring a new layer of complexity to this beloved character by being who he is. So we would see a Bond who navigates the world differently, for example, dealing with racial profiling or prejudice, adding a fresh dimension to the classic formula.

Whoopi Goldberg, actress and giver of spicy, brutally frank takes, made an interesting observation when the issue of casting Black people in House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings was a hot topic. She had this to say on The View , aiming her response at people who’d slammed the diverse castings: “Are you telling me black people can’t be fake people, too?… I don’t know if there’s, like, a hobbit club. I don’t know if there are gonna be protests. But people: What is wrong with y’all?” Her point was that since we’re not dealing with historical, real people here , what’s the big deal? This game is about imagination and creativity. Let these characters be whatever the creators at the time want them to be. Should the same logic be applied to James Bond?

Against Elba – Leave Fleming’s Vision Alone

In all debates about diversity and representation (wokeness to some), specifically when it comes to reimagining characters that were entirely or predominantly white, the issue of original intent inevitably comes up. We know for sure that Fleming’s Bond is undeniably white. Is it for future producers to completely change that? Some would argue ‘no’, feeling that a drastic change in ethnicity disrespects the character’s origins. They believe staying true to Fleming’s vision is crucial in preserving the essence of Bond.

In addition, people who oppose Idris Elba (who also made our list of actors nobody hates) taking on the role say that the focus should be on the actor’s ability to inhabit Bond’s core traits—his sophistication, cunning, and sharp wit. So, the issue shouldn’t be about colour but about talent, full stop.

Lastly, despite Elba’s ability to turn heads so many years into his career, the reality is that he’s not as young as he once was. Father Time will eventually humble us all, and if ever there was a chance for the actor to play the role, that time has long passed. James Bond actors usually do a fairly long run as the character, and it is a very physical role.

The Middle Ground… Sort Of

Reading through the comments in our Facebook post, unless we were fooled by trolls posing as people other than their actual selves (a real thing on the internet), it was clear that most views were distinctly in one camp or another. We live in a very divided time. Some people gave reasons for their takes, but some were happy to leave either a bold and unqualified ‘yes!’ or ‘hell no!’.

There is another view, which many people bought into, though. If we need to see Idris Elba in a spy role, why not create a brand new MI6 agent with a distinct personality and backstory? This would allow for a diverse character without altering the established Bond persona.

Some took a different line, saying that perhaps it’s time for a complete reboot of the franchise – possibly creating a new set of hero characters beyond James Bond but still living in that franchise’s universe. Perhaps a younger, more ethnically diverse actor could take on the 007 role, creating a Bond for a new generation of moviegoers.

So, Should Idris Elba Be The Next James Bond?

We can argue and go at each other all we like, but ultimately, the decision of who plays James Bond rests with the producers and owners of the IP. As fans, we often get pulled into debates – sometimes vicious – that end up getting us nowhere but still revealing the state of our world. More than that, it shows how dearly we hold these characters who somehow reflect our personal aspirations and dreams.

Idris Elba has been on record for saying that once the conversation about him and Bond became ugly and nasty, it put him off. Let’s remember that the man is brilliant and knows how to make decisions that have been helpful to his career for a long time.

In an interview with Esquire , he had this to say: “as humans, we are obsessed with race and that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth. Racism should be a topic for discussion, sure. Racism is very real. But from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be.”

Food for thought from the only man who should become the next Bond.

Tell us, do you think Idris Elba should be the next Bond? Or do you want Henry Cavill as 007?