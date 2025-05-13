Who would have thought that it would come down to Nicolas Cage and his live-action version of Spider-Man Noir to save Sony’s Spider-Man Universe? While every other film from Sony has flopped (with the exception of the Spider-Verse films), fans are looking forward to the upcoming MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video series focused on Ben Reilly. Yes, Cage is suiting up in a trench coat, glowing eyes, and some serious 1930s sass in Spider-Noir, a new live-action series focused on the character, and Amazon just dropped the first teaser and images.

Set for release in 2026, Spider-Noir isn’t just some half-baked spin-off. It’s being developed by Into the Spider-Verse legends Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, along with Amy Pascal. That alone should calm your inner comic book gatekeeper. And if that doesn’t, the first footage definitely will.

Amazon’s official description sets the stage: “Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.” In other words, think of it like The Batman meets Sin City, but Cage-ified.

The teaser footage—stylishly in black-and-white—gives us moody skyline shots, a lone spider crawling across the pavement, some shadowy figures doing questionable things, and then bam: Cage’s Spider-Noir steps out of the darkness, fists flying. It’s gritty, fast-paced, and deliciously dramatic. The kind of stuff you’d expect from a noir series, only with superpowers and probably some Cage-style humor.

And the costume? Dead-on. Amazon shared a still of the character in his full comic-accurate glory—fedora, trench coat, spider symbol, glowing white eyes, and that iconic Spidey hand gesture. One leaked set image from earlier this year even shows Cage (or his very committed stunt double) perched on top of a moving car mid-fight, doing superhero things with zero regard for traffic laws.

This might be the weird, wonderful redemption Sony’s Spider-Man Universe needs. After Morbius turned into a meme and Madame Web… happened, it makes sense that Amazon is leaning into what works: beloved characters, big talent, and something that actually feels fresh.

So here we are, waiting a full year for Nicolas Cage to swing into action in black and white. Will it be amazing? Possibly. Will it be Cage being peak Cage? Almost definitely.

And really, isn’t that what we all want from Spider-Noir?